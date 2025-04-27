I have to tell you a story first.

13.8 billion years ago. The explosion of a tiny, dense fireball. The accumulation of particles. The accumulation of stars, of asteroids, of galaxies. Suddenly, a big blue rock. Suddenly, a pool of water. Plankton circling the drain. A plankton you might even say was in the shape of a girl. The iridium band they would one day call KT. 15,000 years ago. A deciduous environment. A girl who is in the nude. Brown nipples, hairy navel. A girl who is eating an apple. She sits underneath a tree. She sighs. The apple coats her teeth. She is full. A snake approaches. Hello, baby, it says. She smiles. The snake slithers up close to her and he enters. 5,000 years ago. A land they did call the Levant. A girl who is in sandals, a tunic. A girl who in her satchel has some unleavened bread. She takes a bite, lets it dissolve in her mouth, scratches her armpit. When we were slaves in Egypt. It was so hot, back then. At night she sleeps in a tent. Everyone in the tent is a man. Men, men, men, men, men. One morning she finds some stone plates hovering atop a lake of salt. In an ancient script she makes out the words girlfriend and weekly. 800 years ago. A girl, wizened by the voice of God. Glancing offstage, she winks because there is this thing where the blaze kisses her skin. Glancing offstage, she winks because she is suffering at the stake. She has said some things that she can not take back. 200 years ago, a shanty of sticks in a settlement they called the Pale. A violence where she watches the gendarmerie strangle her father. A violence of watching his eyes pop out of their sockets. A violence of his body on the ground dead, dead, dead. A match cut to a boat. A girl, a boat, a city that they call New York. This will all be just fine, she thinks. The weather is cool and the wind hits her face and the whole of the alphabet hangs there in the sky.

If this was their famous bolero, the strings would now scream: twenty-three years ago/a babe/a girl/twenty-three years ago/a babe/a girl. Focus your attention on her now, please. More on this in just one moment, please.

.

All of this is to say that all of this was foretold. That when she finally made it to Paradise, the girl sighed like a baby bird. Imagine now that the wings are fluttering. The girl melted into the ground. Imagine now that in a nightmare scenario the firefighters are late to arrive and you watch your own skin bubble. Her eyes welled up with tears and her skin turned dewy. Imagine now that you have woken up in the peach of dawn and you are moist because of the grass. She started to convulse and thrash. Imagine now that you are having a seizure because the movie did not warn you before of the strobe effect.

.

Due to all of the above, there was some talk of destiny, of a quest. Of jewel-encrusted swords coming out of stones. Of lizards in the desert who are oracles. Of magazines which tell you how to live beautifully. Of powder-blue-suit-wearing cowboys and Chiron transits across the heat of the white sun. Of lessons to be learned that would be so difficult and so true. Inside of the primordial soup of her brain it was all a cacophony. A buzz she could not turn off. A heavy and deep drift of visual snow that said: Pay attention to this, something really important is about to happen, babe.

She was calm in her explanation of why there was some talk of destiny. “Billions of years of violence and discovery has led to this moment,” she said. “All culminating in something startling and true.”



'George Saunders meets Ottessa Moshfegh'—OBSERVER

A hilarious, surreal, and devastating journey into the mind of Reality Kahn, a young woman on a quest to be the greatest girlfriend of all time.

Buy the book US/Canada

Buy the book UK/Ireland

