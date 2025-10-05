Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Prologue

For example, I never officially told you about “it.” I just came over for coffee one day wearing makeup, with a box of Lindt & Sprüngli (the medium-sized, not the small ones like usual), and then came to Christmas dinner in a skirt. I knew, or assumed, that Mother had told you about it. “It.” She had to tell you, because “it” was something I couldn’t tell you. It was one of those things we couldn’t say to one another. I had told Father, Father had told Mother, Mother must have told you.

Other things we never spoke about: the enormous birthmark on the back of Mother’s left hand; the heaviness Father dragged into the house—like a vast, wet, moldering deer carcass—when he came home from work; your loud lip-smacking, your racism, your grief when Grandfather died; your bad taste when it came to presents; the lover Mother had when I was seven, the silver earring this woman gave her as a parting gift, which hung like a long teardrop from Mother’s earlobe almost to her collarbone when she continued to put it on to provoke Father; the countless hours I spent—when I felt no one was watching—letting the earring glide from one hand to the other, holding it up to the sun so it would cast flame-like patterns on the walls, my intense urge to put it on, my unspeakable inner voice that forbade me from doing so, my intense desire to have a body, Mother’s boundless desire to travel the world. We never spoke about politics or literature or the class system or Foucault, or how Mother quit studying for her school equivalency certificate when I came into the world. We never spoke about how you grew a beard when you were pregnant with Mother, how this is called “hirsutism”; we never spoke about how you handled it, whether you shaved, waxed, or tweezed out the dark hairs, whether you took antiandrogens to halt the testosterone that your body “produces in excess,” and we never spoke about how people stared at you, how ashamed you must have felt; we never spoke about shame at all, never about death, never about your death, never about your increasing forgetfulness. We spoke frequently about the family photo albums and every single picture in them, yet we never spoke about how ridiculous Grandfather looks in the photos with the young men from his Burschenschaft, how comically they fluff up their chests, standing wide-legged, grinning into the camera; we never spoke about the girl who, up to a certain age, wanders like a ghost through the photo albums, mostly hand in hand with you, sometimes with one of your five brothers; no, we never spoke about this youngest sister, whose name was Irma, and where she disappeared to. We never spoke about whether other families find it this tiring to act as though they’re like other families, we never spoke about normality, never about heteronormativity, queerness, we never spoke about class, the so-called “third” world, and the hidden webs of fungi that are far more extensive and delicate than we imagine, we never spoke about all the paths that this world has in store for us, so we can run away from ourselves, the winding paths, the paths in the shadows of great poplars, the bleak, endless paths spooled around this world like thread around a ball of yarn, but we did speak about the paths that, added together, are called the “Camino de Santiago.”

Literary fiction titles considered this month

Seascraper — Benjamin Wood

Good and Evil and Other Stories — Samanta Schweblin

Watching Over Her — Jean-Baptiste Andrea

In the Green Heart — Richard Lloyd Parry

Great Eastern Hotel — Ruchir Joshi

Discontent — Beatriz Serrano

Hunter — Shuang Xuetao

Blurred — Iris Wolff

Cooking in the Wrong Century — Teresa Präauer

Dwelling — Emily Hunt Kivel

People Like Us — Jason Mott

Open Wide — Jessica Gross

Happy New Years — Maya Arad; translated by Jessica Cohen

Indian Country — Shobha Rao

Moderation — Elaine Castillo

The Hounding — Xenobe Purvis

The Sunflower Boys — Sam Wachman

Fonseca — Jessica Francis Kane

Seduction Theory — Emily Adrian

Dominion — Addie E. Citchens

Ruth — Kate Riley

Where Are You Really From — Elaine Hsieh Chou

Sea, Mothers, Swallow, Tongues — Kim de l’Horizon; translated by Jamie Lee Searle

