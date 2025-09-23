Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

I jump into the water from the end of the pier and sink down, holding my nose. After the initial impact I open my eyes, surrendering to the fall as it grows softer, and to the colors all around me that seem new, denser, and more iridescent. I descend, holding my breath.

Maybe a minute passes. Finally, slowly, my feet touch the mossy ground, like I’m an astronaut landing on the moon. I let go of my nose and lower my arms, and my body tenses up. A contraction comes from my lungs, a spasm, and I wait a little longer. I touch the rocks tied to my waist; the knot can always be untied. Perhaps to keep from changing my mind, I inhale. I fill my chest with water and a new, hard cold hits my ribs. I want this to happen painlessly. A dozen bubbles escape from my mouth and nose and rise upward. Another spasm suddenly wracks me and I’m afraid of what might happen now. I let out my remaining air. I’m struck by the liquid feeling where there was always oxygen before, but above all I’m struck by how lucid I feel. How calm. I look at my hands, larger and whiter than they were above-water, and wonder how long it will take to lose consciousness. Algae, schools of silvery eyes, plankton floating like glitter. My body feels loose, and an extraordinary sensation arises from the contact with warm currents, cool ones, warm again. In the distance, the lake floor grows murky. How much time has passed? Three minutes, five—it’s something I no longer know how to calculate. I was sure this would happen faster.

I touch the rocks, feeling for the knot. I’m not changing my mind; at this point, what’s done is done. It’s curiosity. I untie the rope and the rocks fall away. Their impact causes an earthquake near my feet, which slowly lift off the ground. I stay there, sort of floating, unsure what to do. And it’s then, at that moment, when I remember thinking, What if this is it? To float and wonder for the rest of eternity: the first real fear I have that day. To be unable to move forward or backward, ever again, in any direction.

Literary fiction titles considered this month

Seascraper — Benjamin Wood

Good and Evil and Other Stories — Samanta Schweblin

Watching Over Her — Jean-Baptiste Andrea

In the Green Heart — Richard Lloyd Parry

Great Eastern Hotel — Ruchir Joshi

Discontent — Beatriz Serrano

Hunter — Shuang Xuetao

Blurred — Iris Wolff

Cooking in the Wrong Century — Teresa Präauer

Dwelling — Emily Hunt Kivel

People Like Us — Jason Mott

Open Wide — Jessica Gross

Happy New Years — Maya Arad; translated by Jessica Cohen

Indian Country — Shobha Rao

Moderation — Elaine Castillo

The Hounding — Xenobe Purvis

The Sunflower Boys — Sam Wachman

Fonseca — Jessica Francis Kane

Seduction Theory — Emily Adrian

Dominion — Addie E. Citchens

Ruth — Kate Riley

Where Are You Really From — Elaine Hsieh Chou

Sea, Mothers, Swallow, Tongues — Kim de l'Horizon; translated by Jamie Lee Searle

