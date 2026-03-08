Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and on the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

First publication (outside of India) for this playful and moving masterpiece of psychological intrigue and feminist space-making by the International Booker winner

Walls have ears of course, but alas they can’t speak—the people living under this roof lamented—or they would have told such stories about the secret goings-on of the mohalla! So telling stories now fell to people who, unlike walls, had too much tongue and not enough ears. And eyes, still fewer. But because they could speak, such failings didn’t matter—stories were created, stories were told. They even started coming true! They echoed in the wind that swept the rooftops and could be seen through the kaleidoscopic cobwebs in the skylight. And was it not on this very rooftop where it all began? Where the children of the mohalla played, copycatting one another and bounding away from the reproofs of adults. Shouting ‘times’ for no reason, they would run to the skylight to peep, and start giggling nervously. I, too, would run with them to peep into the room, and the older children would pull at my shorts and threaten: ‘Tell us— Did you see what we just saw? Wham-bam, wham-bam going on?’ Then, clutching at my shorts, I would shout to appease them: ‘Yes, I saw what you just saw! Wham-bam, wham-bam going on!’ And with the ‘wham-bam, wham-bam’, I’d rock my head from side to side, which would make them laugh, and I would laugh with them and then we’d return to throwing pebbles and hopping on one leg.

‘I believe we write with the flame of our voice already deep within us, and it’s this light, which glows more brightly in some than in others, that illuminates the unnamable at which we toil’

George Saunders proposed on his substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. What do you understand by ‘voice’ in writing, and how much does this matter to your own?

Who am I to argue with George Saunders? If it works for him and his multitudinous students, great. Personally, it doesn’t work like that for me. I happen to love the editing process and believe it’s incredibly important, but for very different reasons. It’s certainly not where my literary voice emerges. That emerges directly from my life; it’s never chiselled out later from the prose I am writing.

I’m reminded of what Denis Johnson said about Under the Volcano. I believe he said it was the only novel he’d ever read that he wouldn’t edit a word of. Both Johnson and Lowry were master stylists who edited and redrafted their work many times over. Both also possessed unique and wonderful voices. Voices that I fancy weren’t cut and shaped in the editing room but rather sprang from the lives they lived.

I guess my point is, I believe we write with the flame of our voice already deep within us, and it’s this light, which glows more brightly in some than in others, that illuminates the unnamable at which we toil.

And for me, the most essential quality voice in writing must possess and convey is honesty. A voice without honesty is a hollow voice, an empty voice. Voice is the truth of any book, its essence. Voice is you. Now, this honesty, this voice, can only be transmitted via the words we chose. In this sense, both voice and honesty are inextricably bound to prose. That is why the quality of my prose matters greatly to me. I believe you must never be afraid to say what you have to say. Dishonesty is the enemy of the prose I strive to write. I try to be as honest as I can in my writing and do so through my prose.

I’m someone who believes deeply in the beauty of the flaw. In the majesty of imperfection. To work such contradictory qualities into your style and make it sing, you have to work damn hard, and you have to be damn honest.

Sean McNulty