‘The quality of the prose is really all that matters, when thinking about writing as an art form’

Kate Folk is an author, screenwriter, and educator based in San Francisco. Her story collection, Out There (2022), was a finalist for the California Book Award in First Fiction. We picked her debut novel, Sky Daddy, as one of the best-written recent releases. You can read the opening pages here.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? What have you learned about prose style from these writers?

The first writer I’d point to is Don Delillo. I read White Noise in high school, and it kind of blew my mind. I had always wanted to be a writer, but that book showed me the kind of writer I most wanted to be. I was drawn in by the sentences initially—sentences that are sharp and surprising and full of humor and irony. I am drawn to humor in writing, I think.

Another big writer for me is Flannery O’Connor, who I read a lot of in grad school. I would say she is another very funny writer, though it is a dark and brutal humor; she seems to really understand people, and her vision is unclouded by sentimentalism. I was exposed to the idea of compression in fiction, in my MFA program. Writers like Grace Paley, Lydia Davis, and Amy Hempel come to mind.

You obviously believe that the quality of prose matters. Could you explain why this is so?

Stories are made out of words, which are shaped into sentences. Words are the tools of the writer, as paint is for a painter. So to me, the quality of the prose is really all that matters, when thinking about writing as an art form (which not all writing aspires to be).

Style creates character and narrative, line by line. That doesn’t mean that all prose needs to be descriptive or lyrical or any other particular style. What matters to me when reading is something that feels fresh, the unique thumbprint of an individual author’s mind.

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing SKY DADDY?

My drafting process typically involves a lot of fast and loose first drafting, followed by a process of redrafting—first for story, then much later, honing the sentences. I always want to whittle sentences to their most essential form, cutting out excess words. Describing something using one perfect adjective rather than two somewhat redundant ones, for example.

But I also didn’t want Sky Daddy’s prose to blend in to a generic contemporary fiction style, which was why I used Moby-Dick as a point of inspiration, sometimes modeling sentences off those in Melville’s work, and borrowing certain words Melville used to describe whales for my description of planes—calling them “fellows” and “gentlemen.”

Tell us one piece of standard stylistic advice you strongly agree with, and one you disagree with.

I agree with the advice to eliminate redundancy; to pare down sentences as much as possible. This is what I do constantly in my own revision process. When I write a first draft, I’m trying to tap into a flow state and am not overly concerned with sentence-level style (though often some rough style, or voice, is what draws me in to what I’m writing to begin with).

The revision process is where I put every sentence on trial for its life. I will often rewrite a second draft from scratch, using the first draft as reference. It is difficult to physically re-type a clunky or vague sentence.

It’s similar to when I’m moving apartments. It’s easy to let old clutter languish in a closet, but if I have to expend energy to move it to a new place, I’d rather throw it away.

Should writers always avoid cliché? If not, could you quote for us a use of cliché that you admire? Freshness, virtuosity, wit, and that elusive stylistic quality known as charm: how might a writer whose prose lacks these qualities go about learning them?

Not always. If a particular character thinks in cliches—as we all tend to do—I think it’s important to include them as part of the character’s organic voice. For instance, I’m writing something now from the perspective of a man who might describe his wife’s smile as “the sun shining,” or say of another character that he “wouldn’t put it past him.”

The one stylistic quality you can never overdo is clarity. Do you agree? If not, please describe some sentence-level blurrings you’ve employed, and why.

I agree when it comes to rendering scenes. However, blurring must be utilized if a writer is trying to capture the psychology of a character, their blind spots and the things they would prefer not to think about.

There are lots of techniques to gesture to a character’s interior life or events from the past without explicitly describing them. For instance, the notion of the objective correlative—how every external thing within a story somehow corresponds to the character’s interior life or the themes of the story. The weather can be an obvious example of this, though when lazily employed it could be a mere cliché (the character is sad and it is raining outside).

I often refer to Maud Casey’s book, The Art of Mystery, when thinking about what to say and what to leave unsaid. She discusses how it’s important for characters to have secret lives that the reader, and even the author, is not privy to. That is what makes a character feel like a real person, and it creates a sense of mystery that compels us to continue reading.

I wrote a story called “The Head in the Floor,” about a human head rising up out of a woman’s floor. It begins, “To be honest things weren’t going so well even before the head started coming out of my floor. I was unemployed and universally hated.” The narrator never explains why she is unemployed or hated. I don’t know, either. She wouldn’t want to go into it. But the statement creates a sense of tension immediately, a context for the character that the events of the story continue to deepen.

Nabokov recommended never beginning two adjacent paragraphs with the same word, which many writers might see as overly fussy. Which stylistic suggestions have you rejected as too trivial?

I agree with Nabokov on that one. I also try not to have the same word repeated within a few pages of each other (for words that “stick out,” that is, not the ordinary ones all sentences are made of). Printing out a manuscript and reading on paper is often the only way I can catch those things.

One common suggestion I disagree with is to eliminate all adverbs. I understand that they can be misused, but it seems ludicrous to ban an entire part of speech. Adverbs are an important tool in the writer’s toolbox. They can be used elegantly, or piled on top of each other to create an absurd effect.

Like anything, I suppose the important thing is that writers think about the choices they are making and the effects those choices create.

‘I feel that MFA programs have been unfairly maligned, to an extent.’

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavourless published prose?

I feel that MFA programs have been unfairly maligned, to an extent. Of course there are bad workshops—ones that are poorly run or not properly thought out or run by instructors who lack sensitivity or sophistication. A good workshop, in my view, is simply an opportunity for a writer to hear thoughtful readers discuss their impressions of a piece of new work.

I think people overestimate the power of MFAs and workshop settings to somehow sap the creativity of someone who would have otherwise been a brilliant writer. People who have a calling to write will make good use of workshops and other training, and if the workshop they’re in is a bad one, it hopefully won’t do too much damage in the long run.

I have always found feedback on my work to be useful, even when I disagree with it; it can help me understand what is important to me in a story. It is also good training for down the road when I had a book published and strangers were free to say whatever they wanted about it.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

A lot of writers aren’t interested in style. There are genres in which style is not emphasized—the sentences are merely a vehicle for conveying story. Plenty of people don’t read for style, either. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think of it as different types of reading. I mostly read literary fiction and am drawn to interesting prose stylists, but sometimes it is nice to “check out” with a book that prioritizes plot over style.

Can you give our readers any stylistic advice on writing dialogue?

I think it is useful, in the drafting process, to let dialogue go on longer than you feel comfortable with. As with anything in writing, a writer first has to understand the characters and the world of the story before they can decide how to tell it. I like the exercise of trapping two characters together for an extended time. For me, and a lot of writers, I think, the instinct is to cut away too soon, when it is often more interesting to linger, and listen to what the characters might say.

Aspiring writers are usually told either that style and substance are in fact the same thing, that they are ‘one’, or they’re advised to look at these two qualities separately. What guidance can you give such writers about the relationship between substance and style? Please discuss this relationship in the opening paragraphs quoted above, or any other passage from the book.

I think of them as inextricable. There is a great chapter on style in Stephen Koch’s The Modern Library Writer’s Workshop. He uses the terms “style” and “voice” interchangeably, as I do.

He writes about how style is an exchange, and that we are inevitably influenced by everything we’ve read—and especially by those writers we especially click with. He writes that, “Style is the relationship between writer and reader, and it is the vehicle through which you say whatever you have to say.” Style is what creates that relationship, sentence by sentence, and pulls the reader through the story.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

I love Ben Lerner’s 10:04 and Susan Choi’s Trust Exercise.

