Around a lacquered oak dining table made from looted church pews, below a bulkhead lamp that had once belonged to a Polish fishing trawler, the four members of the Candlewick family were picking distractedly at clay plates of salad. The dish was a delicately improvised medley of charred root vegetables and crumbled feta, doused in manuka honey dressing and crawling with ant-black sesame seeds.

One side of the six-hundred-year-old room had been punched out and replaced with a triple-glazed wall of tinted glass, revealing a pale moon hung in the dimming pink sky. It was late April and the magnolia in the centre of the lawn waved its clenched buds like winning tickets. Beyond the back fence, lights flickered on in the leaded windows of neighbouring cottages.

At fifteen, Emil Candlewick was the youngest of the family and eating in sporadic bursts while listening to an AirPod lodged in his left ear. The clove of white plastic was relaying a conversation between two Canadian professors about Max Tegmark’s theory that the universe might be a mathematical structure—something Emil had come to believe was possible but not probable, and so painful to consider that it gave him migraines he once described on a physics forum as feeling “like absolute ass.”

Emil’s bloated, badger-bearded father, Arthur, was transfixed by the presence of a housefly that had settled on a framed photograph of his family, taken on a beach in the Maldives. In the photograph, the four Candlewicks are ankle-deep in rags of surf, spaced so far apart that they look like a band being shot for a magazine.

Below the table, Yara Candlewick’s thumb traced the heartbeats of a stock portfolio on the screen of her phone. The copper bracelet on her right wrist meant to subdue arthritis clinked intermittently against the rim of her plate as she ate with the other hand. A shaft of dusk light tethered her face to the vaulted glass ceiling.

Rounding out the ensemble, Yara’s seventeen-year-old daughter, Evangeline, was engrossed in a slim, red paperback, propped open behind her food. She read with the urgency of an actress searching for her own name in a bad review. Still chewing, she lifted her eyes from the page and aimed them at her father.

“Did you know that every year in the developing world, thousands of children lose their sight because they don’t have access to Vitamin A?”

“Very interesting, dubbin,” said Arthur, watching as the fly abandoned its post on the picture frame and crept across the richly veined marble-top of the console table.

“It’s not interesting,” said Evangeline. “It’s a tragedy.”

Arthur reluctantly switched his gaze from the fly to his daughter. “Something can be both tragic and interesting, I’d imagine. Look at the Titanic, or Macbeth.”

“Or MK Ultra,” said Emil, a narrow frond of lettuce flopped out of the corner of his mouth like a cigarette.

His father pointed a bone-handled knife at his son approvingly. “Exactly. The US government injecting prisoners with hallucinogenic drugs. What’s more interesting than that?”

“Literally everything,” said Evangeline.

“Sorry we’re not talking about dead babies,” said Emil.

“Emil,” said Yara, digital mountain ranges reflected in the mirror-coated lenses of her Prada sunglasses. “I’m warning you.”

Evangeline lifted the book again, trying to refocus the discussion. “I really think you should read this,” she told her father. “He explains this idea called ‘effective altruism.’ It means using mathematical models to work out how a donation can do the most good. One hundred pounds, for example, could either train one fiftieth of a guide dog in Britain, or save the sight of one thousand children through vitamin supplementation in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Arthur sighed. “That’s not quite how the world works, dubbin.”

“It’s how charity works,” pointed out Evangeline.

Yara re-entered the conversation without moving her eyes from the screen. “If we sent money to everyone who needed it, what would we have?”

Emil imagined himself saying “each other” and almost choked with laughter on a mouthful of salad. Evangeline frowned so deeply that three parallel waves appeared in her forehead.

The eating resumed for a full minute. One of the voices in Emil’s left ear wondered whether the fact that an unyielding David Hilbert had failed where Einstein succeeded was proof that pure mathematics would never be sufficient to explain physical reality. Evangeline read that easily reparable fistulas caused by lack of access to medical interventions during childbirth left women ostracised from their communities. Having lost track of the fly, Arthur began twisting in his seat to see whether it had taken up residence elsewhere in the minimally furnished, light-flooded kitchen-diner. Yara considered reallocating a portion of her Disney shares to an index-linked developing markets fund.

