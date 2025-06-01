1

What made the countryside countryside, thought Sebastian, a city boy born and bred, going very fast now, was the enormous gaps between the buildings, the gaping wounds, the wasted space. A rabbit twitching its way through the wet grass, or a desperate squirrel flinging itself from branch to branch, could not explain all that green unpleasant land. Sword in my hand. There must be an invisible city there, a bombed-out city, full of incandescent ghosts; men, women and children, rushing about like human torches, passing on their torment to the innocent woodland creatures, making rabbits hobble and squirrels take flight. Going screwy, chasing their tails around a trunk.

Rapid stabbing motion all over his chest. He could also see, through the reinforced glass (he wished he was reinforced glass), a herd of cows dotted across a nearby hill, their brown and white hides waiting for the tanners to turn them into shoes. They weren’t fleeing or limping because they were tethered by their appetites, wrenching roots from the ground with a twist of their stooped heads and juicing the grass with their slow rotating jaws. Masturbating. Milked for all they were worth. Sometimes, the sound of tearing roots was so loud he had to block his ears and hum to himself. Those shoes in ancient times.

Cows needed three or four stomachs to rip apart the tough fabric of the universe, to break down the cellulites, or cellophane, or cell mates, there was a word for it, the cell phones that bound everything together. A cow could stomach anything, any amount of connectivity. He wished he could stomach anything – anything at all – but he couldn’t digest his own thoughts, they came so thick and fast.

Another huge plus about being a cow was that you got to be humanely slaughtered, which explained why there weren’t any cows in this hospital, pacing up and down, day and night, working out how to top themselves. They had it all arranged for them. It was a package deal, a luxury holiday, being a grass-fed cow. A cow-fed cow got Mad Cow Disease and who could blame them? It was like crashing in the Andes and having to eat your fellow passengers: enough to drive anyone round the bend.

Dr Carr said the hospital was a temporary measure, but everything was a temporary measure, when you thought about it, with the possible exception of death. Unless you were Tibetan, or whatever, and thought that death only lasted as long as a summer holiday, and then you came back again, wishing you had enough stomachs to stomach the whole thing. It was a package deal, with life on either side, spitting you out one end and devouring you another. Going very fast now. There was a bobsleigh called a ‘skeleton’ where you went headfirst. That’s what he was on, a skeleton, hurtling downhill headfirst, and even if he topped himself, he would soon be hurtling back down again, after a confusing summer holiday in St Bardo, the island of your nightmares, down into a family of absolute cunts, whose only plan was to wire you up to be a suicide bomber. Hurtling down with Very Early Alzheimer’s, not remembering a thing about the last time he was squeezed out of his temporary mother’s fleshy body, like a sharp little olive stone, left to dry on a saucer before being chucked in the bin. That’s where he was now, in the bin, under observation.

Dr Carr said he would visit him again in the Suicide Observation Room. It was a stupid name for this naked little room with nothing in it to help you on your way, not so much as a box of matches or a curtain cord. With a name like that, you would have thought it would be stuffed with pistols and daggers and grenades and cyanide capsules so that people who liked observing suicide had something to look forward to. Modern life being what it was – ever-accelerating – you couldn’t expect them to hang about waiting. Or maybe the Observers liked to set a challenge. This room was beyond a challenge, though; it was bloody ridiculous. Even if he ran his skeleton headfirst into the wall, he could only knock himself out trying.

‘Go on, knock yourself out trying,’ said an Observer.

