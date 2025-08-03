Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Edie’s on the line, says she’s coming over, says it’s urgent, no context.

Of course, Marie says, but where are you now? Where have you been? Dial tone. Marie returns the receiver to its cradle, turns off the ringer for the night. A landline. How quaint. When she goes out, nobody can reach her.

Two locks and a dead bolt, closing the door, locking all three behind her. Everyone here lives like this, though they smile and say hello to each other in the hallways. Marie, too, smiles and says hello—but you can’t trust anyone who would chose to live here, such a place between places.

Down four flights, out the front door, down the block to the corner, to one of the very last pay phones in the city. The pay phone had been one of the main reasons she’d chosen this bleak and liminal neighborhood over the other bleak and liminal neighborhoods she could afford. Proximity to something so irrevocably stuck in the past.

Was she going to go through with it this time? And if she did call, what would she say? Marie had done this before, braced herself to stand within the phone booth’s urine-y air as she considered breaking the no-contact streak by calling K. Like the way a smoke break broke up the workday, walking out to the pay phone to maybe but never actually make that call had a way of breaking up her life into discrete pieces, a constant loop of considering and concluding.

But again she leaves the phone booth, walks the half-block home, passes through the building’s lock gauntlet, skips the elevator for the stairwell, ascends to the fifth floor, and she would have gone directly to her apartment door, she would have gone directly there without stopping, every step evenly paced to follow the last, she would have done that if she hadn’t noticed a puddle of what seemed to be blood seeping beneath her neighbor’s door.

She stops, looks at it. Blood. It could be nothing else. The body recognizes its filling with no effort. A smell. A heavy sheen. Maybe even a low frequency sound picked up by her body hair.

Still staring at the blood, Marie listens for the voices of the man and woman who live behind that door, voices she hears often through their shared wall, though she doesn’t know their faces. In the six months since moving in she has avoided crossing paths with them.

But as she listens for their voices now, with the blood there, shining, the puddle perhaps still expanding, all she hears is air rapidly entering and exiting her body; then, without quite realizing it, she is back in her apartment, locking the two locks, the dead bolt. She is still standing at the door, unaware of how much time has passed. Already she is considering returning to the hot, yellow air of the pay-phone booth, and maybe, this time, she’ll make the call.

But if she went out again she would have to pass by that door, and the blood might have expanded out into the hallway to the extent that she would be left with no choice but to jump over it, and possibly by the time she returned after visiting the pay phone the blood could have expanded even further, widening to the point at which she could not even jump over it without the risk of a splatter. So, no. She isn’t going out again. She sits on the concrete floor by the large, dirty window facing that little plaza between two factories where she often sees the same people, daily, on their lunch breaks. But it’s Saturday and dark already and all she sees are two men, side by side on a bench, both wearing hats despite the unseasonable heat, both with their arms folded across their chests.

