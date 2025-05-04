Introduction

An American Family

I drive the highways of America like I’m reading its palm.

I set out each time from the same place: my home in Missouri, a state in the center of an America that does not hold. I travel with the same people: my husband of twenty years and our two children. We started taking family road trips in 2016, when I felt compelled to show our children the entire United States, in the event of its demise.

A lot has changed since we first hit the road. My daughter went from being a fourth grader to a twelfth grader, my son went from being a kindergartner to an eighth grader, and the United States went from being a flawed democracy to a burgeoning autocracy.

We drove past the point of no return—and kept on driving. Road trips are storied American avenues of escape, but that romance looks different in the rearview. I search for truth and justice and wind up on the American Way, a path of pain and violence that permeates from past to present. Yet even in the worst of times, I refuse to believe our nation’s fate is preordained. There is no inevitable autocracy or inevitable democracy. There are no red states or blue states. There are only purple states, purple like a bruise, and people trying to survive in a broken-promise land.

I want my children to see it all and see it plain. We are Midwesterners, so we do not fly. We drive long distances, an approach advantageous for understanding a vast and varied land. When you start from the center, you see America from all sides. The plains that turn into mountains that turn into desert when we go west. The farmland that turns into forests that turn into beaches when we head east. The Mississippi River we follow south until it empties into steaming swamps and north to lakes that look like oceans. We travel famed highways and byways. But we prefer the back roads because that’s where the secrets live.

Over the years, we developed a routine: pack the car before dawn, load up on coffee and snacks at the gas station, and hit the highway, my husband and I belting out songs of our twentieth-century youth as our twenty-first-century children cover their ears. What changes each time is our destination: we never make the same trip twice. We are a regular family traveling on a budget on school breaks, so we have not yet succeeded in seeing everything. But we’re getting there.

My children have been to thirty-eight states, twenty-one national parks, and dozens of monuments and museums. But we’ve learned the most in the small, strange places: relics and ruins, truck stops and tourist traps, graveyards and ghost towns. We frequented the homes of presidents and the hideouts of gangsters. We saw where state crimes were plotted and where the victims are mourned. We visited sacred Native American sites and centuries-old Spanish churches and withered Americana shrines. We explored our home terrain of the Midwest and the South, regions that are often misunderstood or ignored.

Above all, we embraced nature. We traveled up mountains and over plains, across lakes and down rivers, inside caves and through lava tubes, to the tops of dunes and the depths of canyons. We hiked and kayaked and canoed and climbed. We saw comets and supermoons and the Milky Way. We found glittering rocks in the earth and roamed the remains of abandoned mines.

We road-tripped through eight of the most turbulent years of American history. Two chaotic presidential elections, one global pandemic, massive technological change, severe new legal restrictions, and climate catastrophes that followed us wherever we went. We fled floods and outran fires. We kept a wary eye on the man-made threats of surveillance and violence, too.

I published three books during this eight-year period, all of which documented the dark side of the United States. The first, The View from Flyover Country, is a collection of essays on economic exploitation and institutional rot. The second, Hiding in Plain Sight, tracks the tandem erosion of America and rise of Donald Trump from the 1970s to the present. The third, They Knew, examines real government conspiracies and argues for an honest reckoning about corruption, painful as that may be.

My nonfiction horror stories prompted many questions. The one I got most was, “How are you raising kids in America, knowing all of these terrible things?!”

I answered, “I love America with all my heart and would never live anywhere else. I write about problems in the hope that we can fix them, so that our kids won’t have to.”

Folks would ask what I told my children about our national plight, and I would say, “The truth.” I never hold back when my kids have questions. But it was not enough to tell my children about America: I wanted them to experience it.

