The Portrait of the World

Venice, the summer of 1630. A long day draws to a close. An evening breeze blows in from the Lagoon over roof tiles still warm from the day’s sun, the rush of air fanning the foreheads of three men who have gathered in one of the city’s palaces. They have spent the day deep in earnest conversation, discussing the two “chief world systems”: the model of Claudius Ptolemy, believed since antiquity, according to which the Earth was at the center of the universe, and the theory, not yet a century old, of the Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, which had demoted the Earth to a planet orbiting the Sun. Sagredo, the group’s host, now brings the day’s discussion to a close with a speech extolling the human mind and the arts and sciences of his time. He praises the skill involved in removing the superfluous parts of a block of marble, thus revealing the beautiful figure contained therein. He acclaims the ability to mix colors, to spread them across a canvas, and so to portray all visible things after the manner of a Michelangelo, a Raphael, a Titian. He cannot stop marveling, he says, at the age’s musical compositions, poetry, architecture, and its art of navigation. But one invention above all he finds worthy of admiration: printing.

What sublimity of mind was his who dreamed of finding means to communicate his deepest thoughts to any other person, though distant by mighty intervals of space and time! Of talking with those who are in India; of speaking to those who are not yet born and who will not be born for a thousand or ten thousand years; and with what facility, by the different arrangement of twenty characters upon a page!

Behind this fictional Venetian scene was a great author: Galileo Galilei. The episode is found in his Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems, first published in Florence in 1632. Galileo puts his own views into the mouth of a scholar named Salviati, a proponent of the Copernican worldview. The host, Sagredo, plays the role of moderator. Yet he, like Salviati, is a supporter of Copernicus and thus also embodies Galileo somewhat. Advocating the old Ptolemaic system and Aristotelian science is the pedantic Simplicio, whose name means “simpleton.” He is dispatched with great irony. Galileo’s treatise bubbles over with wit and oozes with sarcasm. The author’s aim is to convince an urbane audience. He therefore leads with rhetoric, not mathematics. The arguments put forth by his spokesperson Salviati are not new, nor do they always hit the mark by any means (for example, he thinks he can cite the tides as evidence that the Earth moves). The elegance of the argument is more important than the facts of the matter.

But that is not what concerns us. Galileo’s Dialogue epitomizes a style of learned discussion that first arose in European culture and that, for a long time, was only cultivated there. Marked by the virtues of curious questioning and serene doubt, it eschewed conflict but embraced booming polemics. Thanks to the printing press, half a continent could participate in the grand dialogue. Galileo’s text embodies this novel art of conversation, unparalleled in world history. Its author had not simply discovered something new; he argued in a new way. Admittedly, his model, the Ciceronian dialogue, had deep historical roots, going all the way back to a discussion practice pioneered by Socrates in the fifth century BC. Over time, that ancient manner of seeking wisdom had become a method for gaining scientific knowledge. Socrates and Cicero were thus invisible guests at the summer evening symposium in Venice staged by Galileo.

Many of the developments he praises can be summed up under the heading revolution. The first steps towards mechanization in the thirteenth century amounted to a fundamental overthrow of the world that had existed before. Johannes Gutenberg’s invention set a media revolution in motion. It was preceded by what we might call a discursive revolution, a broadening—initially gradual but ever swifter—of the topics that could be written and spoken about, focused on the secular world and especially on antiquity. With the Reformation, a religious revolution followed. Finally, Copernicus, Kepler, and Galileo revolutionized cosmology and physics. Taken together, these revolutions changed the world. They created what we call modernity, or to be more precise, the Western variety of modernity, which has exerted its influence on the entire world.

Without the dialogue with antiquity that was at the heart of the culture of the Renaissance—the subject of this book—these radical changes would have been unthinkable. Without the possibility of conversing and debating with others, of discussing issues critically, of reasoning publicly, democracy never would have arisen, nor would that abundance of technical innovation and scientific knowledge have been achieved that, for better and for worse, marks our day and age. In the words of the German poet Johann Gottfried Herder (1744–1803), “A breath of our mouth becomes the portrait of the world, the type of our thoughts and feelings in the other’s soul. On a bit of moving air depends everything human that men on Earth have ever thought, willed, done, and ever will do.” Our book is about this grand dialogue, this exchange of knowledge, ideas, and practices that shaped the culture of the Renaissance. It was largely restricted to a predominantly male elite. Yet what those few creative minds conceived and constructed changed the world for everyone. Our aim is now to reconstruct how it was possible for the Renaissance to come about and to ponder the consequences it has had. Without its ideas and inventions, the modern world we know may not have been worse off—but it certainly would have been different.

