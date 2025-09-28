Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Introduction

You also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house —1 Peter 2:5

What is a church? Well, put simply, it’s the place where humanity encounters God.

From the very earliest times humans have been setting aside specific places for this purpose. Yes, it’s true, most societies and religions, as well as most expressions of Christianity, don’t seek to limit God physically or geographically: they say you can encounter him anywhere. But the thing is that as soon as a person encounters God in a place, it becomes a somewhere. Christians call these ‘somewheres’ churches. Places where God and humanity might meet.

But the problem with – and also the most interesting thing about – humanity is that it’s messy. Specifically, it brings its mess – its violence and beauty, its competing desires for profit or sex or justice – with it wherever it goes. And that includes into churches. So the places where these encounters exist become messy too: they get caught up with the human as well as the Divine, blending the two in places made up of stones with stories to tell, in stones that live.

I first walked into a church as a child; not yet a teen, susceptible to wonder but beginning to be curious about the world, its past, and my place in it. The church was St Margaret’s in Bethersden in Kent, the beautiful church that sits at the little ridge above the village nearest to my family home in the English countryside. It is a church I know well, having lived under the aegis of its parochial boundary for much of my childhood. It was there, among those centuries-old arches, that I first felt that distinctive atmosphere that comes from ancient stone. Cooling, even on the brightest summer day. It was there that I retraced the repeated names on the village war memorials – three men, boys really, with the same name. Two more with another. Brothers or cousins, I wondered of the first trinity. Perhaps a father and then his son, one in each World War, for the pair.

It was there that I retraced the sentimental Victorian inscriptions and austere Georgian tributes that lined the walls, and ran my fingers over the medieval brasses on the north wall. It was there that I knelt and received communion as people had been doing in this same church for a thousand years, since the Conqueror sent his men round to compile a book of his possessions, which would last, so they thought, until Domesday.

This is, I acknowledge, a very particular first impression of a very particular church. For some people the equivalent will have been a very different place: perhaps it was the austerity of a Moravian meeting house in the corn fields of Iowa, the simple white walls speaking of an uncluttered God who was credible in the stark flatlands and great open skies, or for others the rambunctious brimming over of a Coptic Easter in Cairo, which told of a faith bubbling with colour and action. Perhaps your first memory of a church was a Roman Catholic funeral mass, in the sweltering heat of a Goan high noon? It might be of a mega church, a great concrete dome off a highway in Manaus or Mississippi or Manila, where, inside, the signs and wonders of the Lord are shown with great gusto. It might be of silence in an ancient cloister. Or maybe it is of the child-height view of a well-loved bench in a building that’s no longer there. This is the thing about churches: they lodge in the memory in a very particular way.

Why did I find the church of my childhood so fascinating? Why did I feel differently inside the shade and must of the building? Why did these stones draw me in? Because though all these people were dead – the farm boys who went off to the Somme, or the parson in the reign of Queen Anne memorialised in marble, the Norman civil servants stuck forever in brass – in that place, they felt, amidst the stones, alive. And I felt linked to them. Linked by a shared faith, and linked, too, by a shared space. A Church; our church.

