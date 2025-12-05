A BEST BOOK OF THE YEAR: TIME, NPR, THE NEW YORKER * ‘Quietly sacred, utterly beautiful’—SERVICE 95 * ‘Her greatest creation ... Will live on for decades yet’—THE TIMES

The pen scratches across the page rebel hump rebel hump rebel hump. What do these words mean, asks the pen. I don’t know, replies the wrist. These are the words forming and the writer, stationed at Dolina Charlotty, in a valley in northern Poland will decide later. Charlotty, a name evoking the porcelain face of a doll, left in the grass by a child so that she might go off to pick wild berries. Not for very long, yet long enough to be forgotten, and through the passing of time the abandoned doll becomes Charlotty in the rain, Charlotty in the snow, Charlotty pulled apart by a playful dog. Her porcelain head swathed in the shadows of beech trees growing higher through seasons of snow, of red then dead leaves. Seasons of sun fade the pink of her cheeks yet fail to subdue the impassive intensity of her marble eyes.

Share

Nonfiction titles considered this month

Bread of Angels: A Memoir

by Patti Smith

Slow Poison

by Mahmood Mamdani

Things That Disappear

by Jenny Erpenbeck

In Love With Love

by Ella Risbridger

Attention

by Anne Enright

The Philosopher in the Valley

by Michael Steinberger

The Insider: Malcolm Cowley and the Triumph of American Literature

by Gerald Howard

The American Revolution and the Fate of the World

by Richard Bell

Indignity: A Life Reimagined

by Lea Ypi

Book of Lives

by Margaret Atwood

The Strength of Water: An Asian American Coming of Age Memoir

by Karin Jensen

The History of Money

by David McWilliams

Blank Space: A Cultural History of the Twenty-first Century

by W. David Marx

Mexico: A 500-year History

by Paul Gillingham

The Breath of the Gods: The History and Future of the Wind

by Simon Winchester

Empire of Orgasm: Sex, Power, and the Downfall of a Wellness Cult

by Ellen Huet

Capitalism

by Sven Beckert

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Photo: Henk Veenstra

‘I hate shortening texts, it feels like maiming someone you love’

Anjet Daanje writes novels, short stories, and screenplays. She won the 2023 Constantijn Huygens Prize for her entire oeuvre, and has also won the 2023 Libris Literature Prize, the 2022 Boekenbon Literature Prize (formerly the AKO Literature Prize), and the 2020 F. Bordewijk Prize for individual novels, among others.

We chose her novel The Remembered Soldier as the best-written work on the shortlist for Translated Literature at this year’s National Book Awards (US).

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing THE REMEMBERED SOLDIER?

In each of my novels I have used a slightly different writing style. It is still recognisable as my own style, but I adapt it to the subject of the novel I am writing, and to the way the main characters look at the world around them. Often when I start writing the first draft of a novel I don’t know exactly in what style I should write it, because the style depends very much on what and how I want to tell the story, and at the start of the first draft I usually only know some of the plot, and not much about the characters or the feeling of the novel.

The first two chapters of the first draft of The Remembered Soldier were very schematic. I wrote down the events and in what order they should happen, but gradually I started to write more about the characters and their emotions. Working on chapter four, one morning it suddenly dawned on me that I was writing it in a very specific style, and that this style was the reason why I had the feeling I had understood Amand, the main character, so well the last few days.

Because it was a first draft I hadn’t paid much attention to the style. I had written very long sentences, using commas, no points, no paragraphs, no quotation marks around dialogues, and stringing subordinate clauses together with ‘and’.

Amand, the main character of The Remembered Soldier, has been a soldier fighting in World War I. Because of PTSD, then called ‘shell shock’, he lost his memory, and during the year described in the novel he tries to retrieve his memory so he can try to lead a normal, happy life. He doesn’t remember who he is, he doesn’t know his name, or his family, he has forgotten his entire life. He is like a child in a man’s body, he has to discover the world anew.

Because he doesn’t remember who he is, any event that happens to him has the same significance for him. There are no unimportant events, no important ones either—he cannot organize the events that happen to him along the lines of cause and effect. His mind wrestles with the world around him, he never feels safe, so his mind never stops thinking.

This is why the style I found that morning fits the story so well. The long sentences represent Amand’s unrest, and using the word ‘and’ instead of ‘because’, ‘but’, ‘though’, or similar words, means there is no logical reasoning behind the text, just events that befall Amand.

After I had found this writing style, or it had found me, I understood what sort of novel I was going to write. I developed the style further, but consciously from now on. I decided I would use no punctuation marks, only commas, and just at the end of each chapter one point. I did not divide the text into paragraphs. I just wrote on and on.

This had one disadvantage. Normally you can easily indicate a leap forward in time, you just type a point or leave a line blank, and then you can jump ahead in your story to the next morning, or weeks into the future. But I was stuck with ‘and’. So when Amand and his wife, Julienne, went to bed in the evening, I wrote about them getting up in the morning, eating breakfast, and so on, till it was evening again. For all these daily events I invented emotional developments, so it was an interesting story, but it moved very slowly.

I wrote this draft of the novel using a computer program that is the digital equivalent of a physical archive. My story consisted of pieces of text in hundreds of little files, and I don’t know why, but I had the idea that the sum of all these files still amounted to quite a short novel. This way I arrived at the penultimate chapter.

One day I decided to copy all of the text pieces into one file, and I calculated how long the novel would be after it was published. To my consternation the novel I wrote, the novel I thought I had nearly finished, would be more than 1200 printed pages! Three long days I thought I would have to give up, but then I pulled myself together. I hate shortening texts, it feels like maiming someone you love, but I decided I would have to cut at least half of what I had written.

I could only cut that much by changing my writing style a little bit. I chopped up the chapter-long sentences into shorter sentences of a few lines, so I could make a time leap at the end of a sentence if necessary. That worked very well. To my amazement it wasn’t that hard to throw away half of what I had written. That it was this easy meant the first draft of the novel had really been much, much too long.

It took me only a few months to finish the final draft. It was still a long text, but I did not know how to shorten it further. I gave the manuscript to my publisher and to my editor. They both said it was a magnificent novel, so I was very happy, and my editor even said I shouldn’t cut one event. That was a big relief for me.

But my publisher had one request. He said that a lot of readers would be put off by the huge, black chunk of text on each page, with no empty lines to pause for a while. He said he wanted me to divide the chapters into paragraphs, not a lot, but enough not to frighten readers into not reading the novel. It was but a small compromise, so I asked my editor if she could suggest places in the text where I could start a new paragraph. She did, and I agreed with most of her amendments. The paragraphs didn’t change the text very much, it still felt like a long stream of consciousness, but now with some blank lines in it.

This is the story of how the novel’s writing style became what it is now.

(Continues below).

‘I didn’t know why I disliked dialogues in novels, but gradually I found out that it is because they are fake.’

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for its opening lines:

Maybe this is the last time he will walk down the familiar corridor as the man called Noon Merckem, that door there on the left with those welcoming panes of glass could mean the end of his existence, weak in the knees like a man being dragged to the gallows, that’s how he feels in this instant, as the hope that sustained him, the certainty that everything would be new and better beyond imagining and normal at last, that he would pass through that everyday door and be another man when he came out, a man with a home and a family and a life outside these walls, all drains away. And he comes to a halt on the sun-dappled tiles and Brother Reginald turns toward him and sees the desperation on his face and murmurs that God will never test Noon more harshly than he can bear, and gives an encouraging nod, and Noon remains silent, because in his four years here he has not seen much to reassure him about God’s notions of what is bearable.

As I’ve said, I shortened the novel to half of its original size. After that I still had to write chapters one to four in the new writing style. I had never before done that, written the first part of a novel while the middle and the end were already finished, and I worried about it. But when I finally started writing the first chapter I found that it was a great idea to write the beginning in the end.

Normally I would discover the theme and what I really liked to say while I wrote my novel. But at that moment I had already written the first sentence. I could rewrite it of course, and I always did, many times. But it is like dyeing a black T-shirt red, the original colour always shines through in the end result. You get a sort of drab brown instead of bright red.

But with The Remembered Soldier I wrote the first sentence and the whole first chapter, after I knew what I wanted to say with the novel, and when I had already much experience in writing in the style I had chosen for the novel. That made a big difference.

I think the ideal first sentence puts the reader in the middle of an interesting, surprising, emotional scene, but there has to be some philosophical thoughts too, not just action.

That is why the first sentence of The Remembered Soldier describes a situation the reader can only fully understand when he has read most of the first chapter. It is a long, wandering sentence, searching for how the main character, Noon, really feels. It is written like a thought. I could have written: ‘he feels in this instant weak in the knees like a man being dragged to the gallows’. Instead the first sentence says: ‘weak in the knees like a man being dragged to the gallows, that’s how he feels in this instant’. Writing it this way the word order is determined by the rhythm of the sentence.

When I write, I always keep the rhythm of the sentences in mind. I add or delete words, and move parts of the sentence around until it feels right. Sometimes I even read it aloud, but most of the time I hear the sentence in my head. If you would ask me what rhythm a sentence should have, I could not answer your question, but if I read a sentence I immediately feel if it has a good rhythm, or something is wrong with it.

The rhythm of a text is very important. You can write long sentences, and if they have a good rhythm the reader will not even notice how long the sentence is, or how many subclauses it has. He dances through the sentence, and before he knows it, he has reached the end.

Never before was a novel of mine translated. I didn’t know what to expect. I worried if a translator would understand the reasons behind the distinct writing style of The Remembered Soldier, and if he would realize the importance of the rhythm of the sentences.

But David McKay, the English translator of The Remembered Soldier, was very thorough and meticulous about the translation. All of the translators of my books are; they take their job very seriously, and I am glad about that. English is, besides Dutch, the only language I know well enough to read a novel written in it. Reading David’s translation of The Remembered Soldier was a very special and moving experience. Reading a translation is the only way to read your own novel like it is written by someone else, and in fact it ís written by someone else: the translator. I did not realise before how hard the job of a translator is, even when the two languages don’t differ that much.

In Dutch the word order within a sentence is different from the word order in English. So David had to translate the sentences using his own, new rhythm. But the effect on the reader is still the same.

What techniques were key to the voice and tone here, and/or in any other passage from the book?

I thought about writing The Remembered Soldier as a first person narrative, instead of as a third person narrative. Because the reader only knows what the main character, Amand, knows, writing the novel in the first person would have been the logical choice. But Amand doesn’t know who he is, sometimes he even steps outside of himself and sees himself stand there like he is a man he has never encountered before. It didn’t feel right to write about Amand as an ‘I’ when he experiences his own mind as shattered to pieces, or as the mind of a complete stranger.

Writing the story in the third person also had the advantage that I had a bit more leeway. When you write a novel in the first person the perspective is very narrow, there are a lot of things you cannot tell the reader because the main character doesn’t know them.

For instance, if you want to write about the feelings of another character you have to say something like: ‘I think she assumed I was sad’. But because I wrote about Amand as a ‘he’, I could sometimes cheat a little and just write: ‘she assumed I was sad’. Or I could write something like (page 422): ‘and even in his dream he wonders how that’s possible’. If I used ‘I’ instead of ‘he’ in this sentence, I would have to cut the part ‘and even in my dream’.

Or on page 212: ‘you go on ahead, he says, I’ll be there in a moment, she knows he’ll remain here for hours, she says she’ll stay up with him’. Using the first person I would have to cut ‘she knows he’ll remain here for hours’ and just write: ‘she says she’ll stay up with me’.

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to fully immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style in THE REMEMBERED SOLDIER to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

Many readers have told me they were reading for days on end, swept away by the story of The Remembered Soldier, and that they really sympathized with the main character, Amand, and even cried over him and his wife, Julienne. That is mainly the result of the writing style of the novel. I am convinced you can write a riveting story about all sorts of things, even about a stupid thing like a missing teaspoon. Readers get immersed in a story, not because of the thrilling plot, but because of the emotions described in it, and the way they are written down.

A lot of novels are written in the past tense, which creates a distance between the events and the main characters, and also between the events and the reader. Because The Remembered Soldier is a stream of consciousness I could only write it in the present tense. The effect is that the reader has to go through all of Amand’s doubts, his misguided feelings, his fears, and like Amand himself the reader doesn’t know where the story is going.

I think that is the only realistic way to write a novel, because that is how it feels to be human. You don’t know how misguided you are, you cannot see where you are going, and you just make the best of it.

Can you give our readers any stylistic advice on writing dialogue?

Dialogue in a novel is not like real dialogue, it must only seem real. In a real conversation people often repeat part of sentences, they say ‘eh’, they mess up the word order within a sentence, they hesitate, they begin a sentence and never complete it, and they make grammatical mistakes. If you were to write novel dialogues like this, they would be very long, tedious and unreadable.

So a novelistic dialogue is a polished version of a real dialogue, the trick is you must not polish it too much. And you should always avoid explaining something through a dialogue. Using dialogue to explain plot actions is terrible. If you need such awful dialogues to salvage your story, you should throw it in the bin and choose another occupation.

That being said, I don’t like novelistic dialogue. In my novels I have wrestled with literal dialogues for years. At first I didn’t know why I disliked dialogues in novels, but gradually I found out that it is because they are fake. They do not reflect the way a participant experiences a real conversation taking place between him and someone else, they only reflect the conversation like an outsider experiences it. While you talk to someone you feel and think all sorts of things which change the way you experience the conversation. For you those feelings and thoughts are a big part of the conversation, they colour all the words that are spoken.

In a literal novelistic dialogue you can only represent this by writing some lines of literal dialogue, alternated by a few lines written by the narrator, to clarify his feelings and thoughts. But the spoken words and the feelings are apart from each other, they are not blended into one and the same thing like they are in reality, so for the reader the lines written by the narrator feel like an explanation of the dialogue that comes before it.

In a poetical novel literal dialogue is like having someone come in to turn on the lights while you were dining romantically by candlelight. When I tried to find the best style for The Remembered Soldier I had to invent a way to avoid this sobering effect of literal dialogue. Because the novel is written like a stream of consciousness, with long, winding sentences, I could not use quotes around dialogues, and that turned out to be the solution of my dialogue problem.

Because the dialogues in The Remembered Soldier lack quotes it is not always clear if the written text is spoken by someone, or just a thought of the main character Amand, or if the text is spoken by someone, but his words are not quoted literally. This gave me a lot of freedom. I could use poetical and weird words in the dialogues I could never have used in a literal dialogue, and this meant that I finally could write dialogue and the thoughts of the main character at the same time. The whole novel, including all the dialogues, are impregnated by Amand’s feelings. No one can walk into the room and turn on the lights.

Another advantage of this dialogue style is that I could use different ways of writing dialogue strung together, depending on the rhythm of the sentence.

To illustrate this I shall give an example (page 232):

[…] and Felice describes the wedding banquet at the Hotel Royal, lobster salad and roast beef and veal cutlet and peas and potatoes and turbot and ice cream, and as much beer and wine as you wished, and dancing, she says, I danced with Camille’s brother-in-law and Virgenie’s brothers, and she admits that she cried when Camille said I do, and so did dozens of other women, she says, and Julienne asks if she thinks Camille was happy, and yes, Felice says, once the deed was done and there was no going back, yes, then she must have been happy, and Julienne couldn’t be more pleased if she’d put the ring on Camille’s finger herself.

Would you rewrite this sentence using literal dialogue and quotes, you get a broken, jerky, unpoetical text like this:

[…] and Felice describes the wedding banquet at the Hotel Royal: lobster salad and roast beef and veal cutlet and peas and potatoes and turbot and ice cream, and as much beer and wine as you wished, and dancing. ‘I danced with Camille’s brother-in-law and Virgenie’s brothers,’ she says. And she admits that she cried when Camille said I do. ‘So did dozens of other women,’ she says. And Julienne asks if she thinks Camille was happy. ‘Yes,’ Felice says, ‘once the deed was done and there was no going back, yes, then she must have been happy.’ And Julienne couldn’t be more pleased if she’d put the ring on Camille’s finger herself.

If you write it like this, the story has a very different feeling to it.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty