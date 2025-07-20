Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

1.

Rain on the drive. The undersides of the leaves were bright. Coming up the road, the barn was the first thing I saw. Large, almost black; presiding over a farmhouse, shed, a murky pond, and a large, untended field that stretched off and off.

Unpacked. Searched the property. Sat on the porch steps.

The stockade of pines. Miles of woodland. I’m in for a lonely time. Amazed by how isolated it is. And everyone I know here is too afraid of the disease to fraternize.

(But: no one for whom I must perform well-being.)

The world and I: infected. Retreating inward. Consoled that no one, anywhere, is happy.

I am clinically depressed, depressed beyond measure, and it shows no sign of abating. I am dangerously depressed; this is how I think of it. After so many episodes like this one, I know dangerous when I feel it, and this one will be too large to vanquish.

*

2.

Remembering the fall when it snuck in. Unnoticeable at first. Then one day I woke up and the world promised nothing but violence. Clocks were screaming, the sun was filthy, the air scoured my lungs, my balls ached, my feet were cinder blocks. After that I began to speak in sawdust (when I spoke at all). I had no gifts to bestow, and no points of contact. I felt neither happiness nor anger, humor, sadness, friendship, enmity, belonging, love. Only dread.

*

3.

V. and R. choosing bedrooms. The depression seems to have had little effect on them. They have teenage concerns, and who can blame them. I’ve become a gauzy presence in their lives.

K. worries about me, naturally.

“I’m handling it,” I mutter; an asshole.

Dinner eaten; dishes done; bed. Awake until gray light.

Exhausted today. I visited the barn. Cedar smell, high in the nose. Walking in there was like entering a cave. Murky, musty as fuck.

Turned on the lights. Old wooden table, derelict motorcycle, rickety bench, barrel of mulch, chainsaw, rudimentary bathroom, little else. On one wall was a dartboard. Left.

Today I went back in, shut the enormous door, and for some reason latched it. Played darts against myself; lost every game.

I walked in the upper field. A sky so blue it came across as aggressively middlebrow. This depressed me further. Wet feet.

I watched the pond, looked for the sky’s reflection, but the water was the color of nothing.

A heron came. It bobbed in the reeds, looking for frogs to spear. Jealous of its stupid single-mindedness.

Small songbirds. The climate and topography are perfect for them. Plenty of food, good sight lines. But they never shut the fuck up.

A flock of geese parted the waters like a plow.

Hot today. Felt terrible. Nothing else.

