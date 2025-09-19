Apologies for the lack of posts so far this month, which has been due to an unexpected health issue. I hope to get the posting schedule back to normal over the coming weeks.

Ingeborg Bachmann was born in the provincial Austrian town of Klagenfurt in 1926 and died in Rome in 1973. In the short span of her lifetime, she managed to bag the lion’s share of the Germanophone literary prizes and get nominated for the Nobel; play a vocal role, through her lectures, radio work and membership of the influential Gruppe 47, in the cultural and political reshaping of German society after the catastrophe of World War Two; become romantically entangled with such luminaries as Paul Celan, Max Frisch and – improbably but truly – Henry Kissinger (whom she met when he organised a symposium for European intellectuals in 1955, although she seems to have cooled on him during his carpet bombing-advocacy phase); and, not least, publish two volumes of poetry that, by any reckoning, must take their place among the most important of the post-war period in any language, never mind German. I want to begin this book, written on the eve of her centenary, by homing in on a poem that appears towards the end of Borrowed Time, the first of these two collections, published in 1953.

In the second stanza of ‘Salt and Bread’, Bachmann writes (and here, as throughout, I turn to Peter Filkins’s excellent Zephyr Press translation):

Into the hand of my oldest friend I place the key to my post; the rain man will now manage my darkened house and lengthen the lines of the ledger which I drew up since I stayed less often.

The words, like so many of Bachmann’s, are obtuse, elliptical, reluctant to offer themselves up for instant comprehension. Nonetheless, they give us things to work with: images, contexts, allusions. The poem’s title points us to the German custom, known as Brot und Salz, whereby neighbours, friends and relatives bring bread and salt to welcome people into a new house. Bachmann, though, has inverted the ritual’s order: Salz und Brot. In her telling, salt comes first, then bread. The reversal extends to the whole scenario: the sequence being painted here is one of departure, not arrival; moving out rather than in; shutting up shop; closing a house down, passing its keys and general management over to someone else rather than assuming it oneself. But then, a few stanzas later, we get a second reversal:

So I gather the salt when the sea overcomes us, and turn back and lay it on the threshold and step into the house.

The poem’s narrator, the ‘I’-figure, seems to have had a change of mind, or at least destination, back to the home that she relinquished earlier. Returning to it, she takes on the role of, initially, welcoming neighbour, laying salt on its threshold, then, again, inhabitant, stepping across this threshold, back inside. Her re-entry, though, rather than restituting to her full domestic mastery, inaugurates a kind of joint-accommodation set-up. The poem’s final couplet reads:

We share bread with the rain; bread, a debt, and a house.

You’ll notice that the ‘I’ has become ‘we’: this new arrangement is a general condition. What does it mean for us to share our house with rain? Symbolically, it implies a structural rupture: breach of a dividing membrane, an opening of inside to outside (private to public, individual to collective, human to inhuman or elemental). More basically, at the most literal level, it just means our roof is broken.

This book will be a slow unpacking of these twelve lines. It will involve, like Bachmann’s poem, a set of digressions, of departures and returns. To put it more viscerally (or perhaps eviscerally): as with the house that Bachmann invites us to imagine, the poem’s inside will be laid open to the many scenes and histories – collective, elemental, frequently inhuman – that amass, burst and drizzle, drive or hurtle down towards it from beyond its borders.

‘The creative writing programme is the enemy of literature.’

Tom McCarthy’s work has been translated into more than twenty languages and adapted for cinema, theatre and radio. In 2013 he was awarded one of the inaugural Windham Campbell Prizes for fiction. His first novel, Remainder, won the 2007 Believer Book Award; his third, C, was a 2010 Booker Prize finalist, as was his fourth, Satin Island, in 2015. He is also author of the study Tintin and the Secret of Literature, and of the essay collection Typewriters, Bombs, Jellyfish. His latest novel, The Making of Incarnation, was published in 2021.

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing THE THRESHOLD AND THE LEDGER? Do you have any stylistic advice specific to essay writing?

I’m very suspicious of the notion of style. Or rather, of the concept of style as distinct from content. This kind of distinction seems to me to carry the mark of the creative writing programme, and the creative writing programme is the enemy of literature.

I recently guest-curated an exhibition in Kunstnerneshus, an art institute in Oslo, and one of the works in it was by the Turner Prize winner Elizabeth Price. Her piece has a pair of stiletto-clad, ink-splattered heels dancing, offset against a stylus etching words into a clay tablet, and a record needle plying its vinyl groove; and she points out that this is where ‘style’, etymologically speaking, comes from: the stylus, the stiletto, the steel blade that cuts and marks. It’s a very material, and in fact quite visceral, thing.

I love the bit in Heidegger’s The Nature of Language where he says: ‘Thinking is not a means to gain knowledge. Thinking cuts furrows into the soil of Being.’ He also points out that the origin of the word sign is secare, to cut or saw: ‘To design is to cut a trace.’ For him, the poet’s task is to attend to the marks, the traces, left in the abyss by the departing gods — again, like a record needle lowered into the hollowed trench, to drag along the contours of its tracks. It’s a letting-speak, an activation and amplification of a set of traces, histories, encrypted possibilities lurking beneath the threshold of the spoken, the comprehensible. That, for me, is the essence of literature.

THE THRESHOLD AND THE LEDGER is (as its title suggests) all about thresholds, and liminal articulation; and in drawing out the associations that it does — between Ingeborg Bachmann and David Lynch, Aeschylus and Anne Carson, psychosis and the law, guilt and poetry — it kind of re-performs the act of poetry in essay form. That’s its style, and its content: it’s what it does. I think all literature does something, makes something happen — even if, as Auden says, that ‘something’ is Nothing: it’s still an active intervention, an event.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? What have you learned about prose style from these writers?

Oh, for sure: Joyce, De Quincey, Plath, Conrad, Shakespeare, Behn, you name it — anyone I read and got into.

As a student, I had a summer job working in an orange-juice factory, setting bottles on the conveyor belt, four at a time, mechanically, non-stop, all night, to the extent that your body becomes an extension of the machine, like in Chaplin’s Modern Times. And I was studying Marvell and Yeats that term; and so their lines got caught up and replayed for me in the rhythm of the machinery: The host is riding from Knocknarea/And over the grave of Cloth-na-Bare, or How vainly men themselves amaze/To win the palm, the oak, or bays, etc.

Rhythm is machinic — prose rhythm no less so. The rhetorical cadences of Gravity’s Rainbow — How many times before it’s washed away, these iterations that pour out, reliving the blast, afraid to let go — or Moby-Dick — Know ye now, Bulkington? Glimpses do ye seem to see of that mortally intolerable truth? — these come to possess you over time, to the extent that your own articulations as a writer are a kind of echo or recombination or — again — amplification of these rhythms.

‘Articulation’ is the right word here: in a sense, Chaplin shaking, his limbs and joints all moving together to the rhythms of the machine, could be seen as a somatic depiction of what Harold Bloom and others used to call ‘influence’.

Can you imagine learning from AI a stylistic technique worth stealing?

It’s an interesting question. Recently, the eminent Elizabethan scholar Jeff Dolven organised an event at Cabinet Magazine’s Berlin space where he invited writers to ‘face off’ against various LLMs in a prose-style competition.

Jeff had recently been looking at the modulations in Spenser and Sidney’s verse in the light of algorithmic sequences, and wondered if literal algorithms could generate comparable passages — which of course they can, in roughly 0.1124 seconds, but only imitatively, based on precedent and probabilistics. To use my previous formulation: there’s no event there, only the imitation of event-ness.

I must say, though, that Jeff’s LLMs came up with some surprisingly good prose passages based on instructions that the writers (myself, the novelist Heidi Julavits, the philosopher Aaron Schuster and the critic Kathryn Murphy) gave them. ChatGTP was a bit flat but Gemini was quite complex and poetic.

The notion of using machines, or algorithmic processes, or at least the procedural logic of these, to generate text isn’t new, though: it’s what the Oulipo group were doing, for example. Or look at Getrude Stein’s looping and repeating compositions: growing up in the industrial powerhouse (as it was then) of Oakland, she understood the poetics of automatism long before my orange-juice-factory revelation.

‘The whole Western worldview is built around the psychotic fantasy of an integrated, ‘authentic’ self, whose sovereignty is manifested through acts of expression.’

Do you see published prose adapting to the writing people read online, much of it written in the characterless bloggy style established twenty years ago? Has published prose adapted to the reduced attention spans that apparently result from heavy internet use?

Most certainly. A cursory glance at the publishing lists reveals the total dominance of confessional lifestyle writing — basically extended blogs. Formally, this is not in itself a bad thing.

Literature has always responded to the technological-media conditions surrounding it: think of Joyce’s use of newspaper headlines in Chapter 7 of Ulysses, or Burroughs’s film-and-video-style splicing of images and dialogue throughout his work, specially in the cut-ups. If there’s a problem with the confessional mode, it lies rather in its uncritical adherence to rather conservative notions of subjectivity and expression, of ‘selfhood’.

On which note, can you provide a non-circular justification for the existence of the self, as that term is usually understood?

Absolutely not. Neither non-circular nor circular, nor hexagonal, nor any other geometric figure — other than perhaps the asymptote, tangent that never joins its curve, Lacan’s model for the subject’s futile attempt to constitute itself.

To paraphrase the indigenous Australian critic Aileen Moreton-Robinson: the whole Western worldview is built around the psychotic fantasy of an integrated, ‘authentic’ self, whose sovereignty is manifested through acts of expression.

One of the many wonderful things about literature is that it has always set itself the task of demolishing this fantasy. So the novel, from Cervantes onwards, has always foregrounded the inconsistencies, the tensions, the absurdities, the constitutive malfunctions generated by and (in a kind of recursive feedback loop) driving this sovereign-selfhood fantasy even as they render it unworkable. That’s what Don Quixote is about, over and over again — but also Tristram Shandy, Madame Bovary, Frankenstein, you name it. Or Hamlet, of course: good dramatists, from Aeschylus to Sarah Kane, have always understood this too.

By contrast, the contemporary middlebrow novel, falling for the fantasy hook line and sinker right from the off, endeavouring to give us ‘credible’ and ‘relatable’ characters authenticated by their emotional experiences and so forth, doesn’t even make it to the starting grid of literature in any meaningful way.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

One of the most brilliant books I’ve read recently is The Undercommons by Fred Moten and Stefano Harney. I guess it’s a work of philosophy, or political theory — but also of prose poetry, and perhaps of fiction too. It will often shuffle, in Burroughsian cut-up fashion, between scenes and images, and its rhythms are heavily dictated by the syncopations, the holds and breaks, of jazz.

Again, that’s its style, but it’s also its substance — indeed, that term ‘hold’ serves to name both an element of musical syntax and a setting key to Black history, the hold of the slave ship, what Moten and Harney call (and here you can really hear the jazz rhythm at work) ‘the ordinary fugue and fugitive run of the language lab, black phonography’s brutally experimental venue.’

It’s a great book. Anyone interested in style, or literature, or politics, or the convergence of all these, should read it.

