Preface

‘It would not be too much to say that myth is the secret opening through which the inexhaustible energies of the cosmos pour into human cultural manifestation.’

—Joseph Campbell, The Hero with a Thousand Faces

JOSEPH CAMPBELL (1904–1987) was the world’s foremost authority on comparative mythology and religion, and in his many books, lectures, and television documentary interviews, he revealed the power and purpose of storytelling over the millennia. Using tales, myths, and modern stories, he showed the significance of these stories and the true impact they have had, and continue to have, in our consciousness and in the world today. In the work that established the theme for his life and future work, The Hero with a Thousand Faces (1949), he introduced the world to the enduring, universal themes and archetypes that appear in both mythical storytelling across cultures and history, and the motifs in these stories that continue to inform, direct, and delight us today. Central among these motifs is the archetype of the hero’s journey, a universal framework for personal transformation, which leads to a rebirth of the individual, resulting in the renewal of the world.

The hero’s journey represents the universal spiritual journey of man, a journey from immaturity and isolation to unity and freedom—from birth to spiritual rebirth. It is a story told a thousand times, by hundreds of different cultures across history, yet its pattern and purpose remain the same. This one story, or “monomyth” as Campbell called it, serves to free spiritual energy by transforming a person’s separate sense of self, thus allowing pent-up spiritual energy to flow from the individual into the community, healing them both.

The structure of the hero’s journey follows the ancient rituals and ceremonies that tribes, societies, and cultures have used to mark the transition of the child into an adult. Known as the rite of passage, these rituals serve as a symbolic death and rebirth: the death of the dependent, ego-centered child and the rebirth of a responsible adult member of the community. The hero’s journey follows the same three stages of the rite of passage: separation, initiation, and return. It serves the same purpose: to transform, through a series of trials and tests, an independent, often childish personality structure and then to return the hero to his or her community, where they can contribute the experience, strength, and hope they learned on the journey.

As we will see, the hero’s journey is present, not only in myths, stories, and tales from the world’s disparate cultures, but it is also the same journey a modern hero takes through the recovery program of the Twelve Steps. We will discover that the journey of recovery is the modern retelling of this timeless pattern that heroes have taken throughout the ages. The Twelve Step program follows the classic stages of the hero’s journey, starting with a call to adventure where the newcomer separates from their known world of drinking or using, and enters the new landscape of recovery, wherein the great change in their psyche will take place. The next phase of the hero’s journey in recovery involves an intensive phase of initiation, whereby the newcomer undergoes a series of steps that plunge them into the secret depths of themselves, the only place where a fundamental shift in attitude and self can occur; finally, once transformed, the newly reborn hero returns to their community, bringing with him the boon—the lessons, insights, and new ways of dealing with life in a spiritual way. We will see that Bill Wilson, the cofounder of Alcoholics Anonymous and creator of the Twelve Steps, reached into the collective unconscious and drew out this archetypal pattern of transformation, thus creating the modern map of recovery.

For this book and the examples of the Twelve Steps, we focus on the recovery a person working the Twelve Steps (as originally created by Bill Wilson) used in the program of Alcoholics Anonymous. It’s important to note that the Twelve Steps—as a modern interpretation of the universal hero’s journey archetype—are just as effective for treating addictions to a variety of substances, behaviors, and obsessions. This is because recovery from any compulsive behavior is the result of a transformation of thoughts and attitudes, all of which lead to a spiritual experience: the same goal and purpose of the hero’s journey itself. Therefore, this is the universal journey a compulsive overeater takes to recover in the program of OA—Overeaters Anonymous—or a codependent person takes in Al-Anon, or a sex and love addict takes in the program of Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous, S.L.A.A. Thousands of modern heroes have traveled the path of recovery. Despite their differences, the programs follow the same order and methods of working the Twelve Steps, including the rituals of meetings, the importance of a sponsor as mentor, reliance on a Power greater than oneself, and more. We see that the path of recovery, like the hero’s journey itself, is thoroughly known, and so the stories of recovery share a deep and remarkable resemblance. That resemblance is the power of the spiritual journey of humankind and the unlocking of and pouring back into humanity the spiritual energy of the universe.

Nonfiction titles considered this month

THE TWELVE STEPS

A Modern Hero’s Journey

by Anonymous

LIVING IN THE PRESENT WITH JOHN PRINE

by Tom Piazza

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

by Daniel Pollack-Pelzner

A FINE LINE BETWEEN STUPID AND CLEVER

The Story of Spinal Tap

by Rob Reiner with Christopher Guest, Michael McKean & Harry Shearer

DARK RENAISSANCE

The Dangerous Times and Fatal Genius of Shakespeare’s Greatest Rival

by Stephen Greenblatt

SHADOW CELL

An Insider Account of America’s New Spy War

by Andrew Bustamante & Jihi Bustamante

ALL CONSUMING

Why We Eat the Way We Eat Now

by Ruby Tandoh

GOETHE

by Matthew Bell

FIGHTING BULLIES

The Case for a Career in Plaintiffs’ Law

by William T. Reid IV

BORN EQUAL

Remaking America’s Constitution, 1840–1920

by Akhil Reed Amar

REPLACEABLE YOU

Adventures in Human Anatomy

by Mary Roach

WE THE PEOPLE

A History of the U.S. Constitution

by Jill Lepore

THE PATCHWORK CLOAK OF KAMAL BEY

by John Zada

GUEST PRIVILEGES

Queer Lives and Finding Home in the Middle East

by Gaar Adams

AWAKE

A Memoir

by Jen Hatmaker

THE CARS

Let the Stories Be Told

by Bill Janovitz

THE MISMEASUREMENT OF AMERICA

by Gene Ludwig

CAT ON THE ROAD TO FINDOUT

by Yusuf / Cat Stevens

ON ANTISEMITISM

by Mark Mazower

IF ANYONE BUILDS IT, EVERYONE DIES

by Eliezer Yudkowsky

FLY, WILD SWANS

by Jung Chang

CLEARING THE AIR

by Hannah Ritchie

BETWEEN THE WAVES

by Tom McTague

DOMINATION

by Alice Roberts

MOTHER MARY COMES TO ME

by Arundhati Roy

