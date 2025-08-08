Introduction

Heading into northeastern Montana on U.S. Route 191, you could easily think you’ve entered a barren land. You can drive for miles without seeing a house or a barn, a cow or a dog. Just grass and sage, grass and sage, rolling away in gentle swells under the giant sky in a landscape so empty that it’s almost spooky. It’s no wonder that eighteenth-century mapmakers called this part of the continent the “American desert.’’

But pull off the road, step into the grass, and you find yourself in a landscape teeming with life. Delicate white butterflies flutter along the grass tops. Crickets crouch beneath the canopy of stems. A tiny vole, shaggy and brown, scurries across the ground and darts into its burrow. The tan carpet is dotted with flecks of yellow and white where yarrow and prairie aster reach toward the sun. Here and there a prickly pear cactus pokes through, its gold blossoms announcing themselves between the blades of wheatgrass. The silence is stunning until you really listen: The wind sighs over the grass and a bobolink hurls its song into the air.

Take another step. A startled pheasant bursts from a thicket and flaps away noisily. A bit of coyote scat, still showing tufts of fur, explains how one unlucky jackrabbit met its end. Two ducks gliding on a nearby pond take flight and climb away in a long arc. A white-tailed deer appears on a ridge fifty yards distant, stares for a moment, and then bounds off into deeper cover. In every direction the grass stretches off to the horizon in a way that calls to mind the word “infinite.’’

This is the paradox of the prairie. Feared by pioneers, shunned by tourists, dismissed today as a wasteland best viewed from thirty thousand feet, the North American prairie is nonetheless one of the richest ecosystems on Earth. The 180 million acres that lie between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Missoula, Montana—the western shortgrass prairie—contain 220 varieties of butterfly, 1,600 species of grass and flowers, some 1 billion grassland birds, and a roster of creatures synonymous with America’s untamed West: bison, wolves, grizzlies, eagles, and coyotes. Farther east, in the mixed-grass prairie of the Dakotas, eastern Nebraska, and western Minnesota, tiny lakes known as prairie potholes lie scattered like sequins across the land, providing nesting grounds for fully half of North America’s migrating birds. A recent soil analysis found that one cubic yard of tallgrass prairie sod contains so many grasses, sedges, flowers, burrowing mammals, worms, mites, nematodes, and soil microbes that on a small scale it rivals the tropical rainforest for biological diversity. And, like the rainforest, the prairie showcases nature’s prodigious talent for symbiosis. Deer, elk, bison, pronghorn, and other grazers feed on this carpet of grass and return the favor by spreading nitrogen and seeds in their manure as they roam. Bison and prairie dogs crop the grass short, stimulating the growth of new shoots while allowing air and water to reach young seedlings. The grazers in turn feed prairie predators—foxes, coyotes, wolves, and owls—who prowl the land by night, hoping to catch a rabbit or mouse too late in finding its burrow. When done feeding, the big carnivores leave carcasses for crows, vultures, and a million bugs, and when they, too, die they return their own store of organic matter to the living soil. These food chains have operated for millennia but are only now yielding their secrets to science.

The American prairie is one of Earth’s four great temperate grasslands—a sibling to the steppes of Central Asia, the pampas of South America, and the veld of southern Africa. These landscapes have played a central role in the course of human history because they support huge populations of grazing beasts—goats, sheep, cattle, horses—who, in partnership with grass, perform one of nature’s miracles: turning sunshine into protein.

Yet today the North American prairie is also one of the most threatened ecosystems on Earth. The eastern tallgrass prairie, which once covered great swaths of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and eastern Kansas, is 99 percent gone—lost to the plow in the nineteenth century. The western shortgrass prairie, in states such as South Dakota, Montana, and western Kansas, is disappearing at the rate of one million acres a year as farmers plow up grass to plant corn, wheat, and soybeans. That’s an area the size of Connecticut disappearing every three and a half years. With little notice, these grasslands are vanishing faster than the Amazon rainforest.

In addition to devastating the land and its creatures, this is a disaster for climate change. Grasses inhale vast quantities of carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and store the carbon deep underground in their roots and the tiny soil particles that form around them. Because grasslands and their wetlands have been performing this alchemy for millennia, largely undisturbed by humans, their soils now hold more carbon than the planet’s rainforests or the atmosphere itself. Every time a plow breaks the sod, it lays that soil open and releases its carbon stores to the atmosphere. Worse, every acre lost to the plow is also an acre that won’t capture future greenhouse gas emissions as efficiently as native prairie. The environmental scientist Tyler Lark at the University of Wisconsin has estimated that recent land conversion on the North American grasslands is the climate change equivalent of adding 11.2 million cars to the road every year.

Our own history warns that this is a calamity in the making. Where farmers plowed the tallgrass prairie in the nineteenth century, the ecosystem is in collapse. Rows of corn and soybeans march to the horizon, leaving no habitat for monarchs or meadowlarks. Pollinators have gone into a death spiral, particularly the wild and domesticated bees that play a critical role in cultivating the nation’s fruits and vegetables. Chemical fertilizers have so fouled the continent’s great rivers—the Mississippi, the Missouri, the Platte, and the Ohio—that fish suffocate and long stretches are unsafe for swimming. The tap water in places like Des Moines and East St. Louis is unsafe to drink without costly treatment, and thousands of private wells are contaminated by farm chemicals. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declared not long ago that agriculture is now the chief polluter of the nation’s rivers and a leading cause of pollution in its lakes.

Share

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

Dave Hage oversaw environmental and health reporting at the Minneapolis Star Tribune for a dozen years, editing projects that won a Pulitzer Prize and an Edward R. Murrow Award, among other honors. His previous books include No Retreat, No Surrender: Labor’s War at Hormel, and Reforming Welfare by Rewarding Work. A Minneapolis native, he lives in St. Paul with his wife.

Josephine Marcotty is an award-winning environmental journalist who has spent her life in the Midwest. She was a reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she covered complex, science-based topics. Sea of Grass is a natural expansion of her reporting on the vanishing prairie and the consequences of intensive agriculture. She lives in Minneapolis with her husband.

“ Vincenzo Quinto’s first marriage lasted for 62 years. His second ended after six days. He battered his petite bride to death with more than a dozen blows from a claw hammer as they were about to embark on their honeymoon cruise, police say. She was 76. He is 90.”

In your early writing careers, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? What have you learned about prose style from these writers?

Josephine. The writer who immediately comes to mind is Edna Buchanan. We were young newspaper reporters in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and she was a legendary and larger-than-life police reporter for the Miami Herald. Miami, hot and steamy, full of crime and rich with other cultures, was a long way from our cold town of Minneapolis where the phrase “Minnesota nice” was not sarcasm, but rather a restrictive behavioral norm that even bled into the way we had to report the news.

To many of us Edna Buchanan, who was brilliantly profiled in the New Yorker by Calvin Trillin in 1986, personified a town where you could have your pick of outrageous news stories that reflected the best and worst of human beings. And she had the freedom to write it that way.

Even before the New Yorker piece identified it, we used to marvel at the “Edna Buchanan lede. (cq)” It was usually simple, declarative prose, almost mild in tone, but extraordinarily powerful in its imagery. Most critically, it absolutely compelled you to read the next sentence and the next and the next, until you finally reached the end of a sordid or deeply tragic or blackly funny nano-second in the annals of the human race. And almost always about death.

“A California street gang punk with a $400-a-day crack cocaine habit, so afraid of dying he clings to a yellow baby blanket, gave Miami Beach detectives Thursday the solution to a very strange crime spree. And a Hollywood murder.”

…….

“Vincenzo Quinto’s first marriage lasted for 62 years. His second ended after six days. He battered his petite bride to death with more than a dozen blows from a claw hammer as they were about to embark on their honeymoon cruise, police say.

She was 76. He is 90.”

…….

And, one of her most famous, according to Trillin, involved a man named Gary Robinson who went to Church’s for fried chicken only to be told there wasn’t any left, setting off a chain of events that ended with his death at the hands of a security guard.

“Gary Robinson died hungry.”

(https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article302139804.html#storylink=cpy)

Our cadre of young newspaper reporters tried to emulate her from time to time. One of our cop reporters covered a story where the murder victim (let’s call him Mike Smith) died almost nude. “Mike Smith,” he wrote, “died with his boots on. And nothing else.”

But in our newsroom, editors ruled. They mostly feared the reaction they would get from the mythic Minnesota family that read the paper in those days that might be horrified at such disrespect for the dead. Boots on or not.

There were of course many other writers who molded me, including Rachel Carson, who was probably the most influential environmental journalist ever known in this country.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME in the history of the world, every human being is now subjected to contact with dangerous chemicals, from the moment of conception until death. In the less than two decades of their use, the synthetic pesticides have been so thoroughly distributed throughout the animate and inanimate world that they occur virtually everywhere.”

(Silent Spring, 1962, Chapt. 3, Elixirs of Death.)

I loved, and still love science fiction, and as a teenager read many of the greatest, including Arthur C. Clark.

For a moment that seemed to last forever, Reinhold watched, as all the world was watching, while the great ships descended in their overwhelming majesty—until at last he could hear the faint scream of their passage through the thin air of the stratosphere.

(Childhood’s End, 1953)

What I loved about all of them is that their language, prose and characters created such compelling images and narrative that I could forget about the writing altogether — I could suspend my own reality and live the story I was reading.

And that is what I wanted to do as a writer, even within the constraint of a newsroom and the rigid structures imposed by the “inverted pyramid” and “the nut graf” that was required within the top five paragraphs of any story. I wanted my prose to create propulsion for readers, to make them feel like they were there and carry them breathlessly to the end of the story. That means simple declarative phrasing and sentences full of imagery, tight quotes or dialogue with all the unnecessary words removed, and special attention to verbs.

In 2016 I spent a year following a scientific study on why Minnesota’s moose were dying at extraordinarily high rates. Here is the top and ending to that story:

“The death of moose No. 161 was written in the snow.

Emaciated and sick, he had bedded down deep in the North Woods. In his final struggle to rise, he plowed a dark furrow across the white ground before collapsing beneath a towering white pine.

Ordinarily, his carcass would have melted slowly into the earth. But within 24 hours, it was hoisted away by helicopter — one of 47 dead moose that scientists have airlifted, dragged or tobogganed out of the woods in an extraordinary project to find out why the massive animals are disappearing from Minnesota.

…….

Finally Petersen stopped.

"This is it," she said. "This is the spot."

It was empty.

"Did she boogie on us?" Plattner asked.

Just then, her phone pinged with messages from the DNR office. Cow No. 37 had indeed taken off across the clear-cut. For the research team, it was another "wild moose chase." But it was also good news, because somewhere out there in the rain was a live moose they had thought was dead.

The happy texts started rolling in.

"Go moose!"

(Continues below)

‘Over the years, Josephine and I both have attempted some novel metaphor or elegant turn of phrase, only to have an editor say: “You’re making the reader work too hard.” So the question is how to exercise creativity without making the reader struggle.’

Dave. There’s another paradox about newspaper writing - one that readers of Auraist might appreciate. A newspaper article is meant to be read quickly, by a very large audience. Friends used to ask me why newspaper writing is so awful. It’s very simple: On a typical day, a reporter gets an assignment at 9 o’clock in the morning, spends five or six hours madly interviewing sources and gathering facts, then writes the equivalent of a 900-word essay in about 45 minutes.

There is no such thing as writer’s block in a newsroom. Journalists rely on familiar language and common constructions not only because they are usually short on time and sometimes talent, but because the reader expects it. No one opens a newspaper, or most magazines, expecting to struggle with the prose as one might struggle with James Joyce or Eudora Welty.

Over the years, Josephine and I both have attempted some novel metaphor or elegant turn of phrase, only to have an editor say: “You’re making the reader work too hard.” So the question is how to exercise creativity without making the reader struggle.

I think many artists face the same paradox. I’m a huge fan of avant-garde jazz musicians such as John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman and Lester Bowie. They confront the same challenge: How can you stretch the boundaries, take music in new directions, without producing something so difficult that it leaves the audience behind?

That said, we respect journalists who take pride in their prose and write creatively. When I was young I admired Walter Kerr, the New York Times theater critic; John Leonard, the book critic and columnist; and the essayist Joan Didion. Kerr routinely produced the most unexpected verbs and adjectives - words that startled you but, on reflection, served his point perfectly. Leonard took you on rambling intellectual excursions, but with a style so companionable, modest and cheerful that his essays never seemed like work. Didion offered brilliant insights into American culture and personalities, but made you feel you were traveling with a sardonic friend not a scholarly anthropologist. All three understood that good writing is hard work, especially when made to seem effortless.

Any advice I can offer will seem embarrassingly simple and familiar. I always outline an essay ahead of time, very quickly but linking the key themes; an essay has to get the reader from here to there with narrative momentum and no repetitions. I favor active voice and try to make strong verbs drive a sentence.

And I revise and revise. And revise. I like editing my own work, even though it usually means cutting it by 20 percent.

Without being prompted to copy the style, could AI ever write as well as the authors you’ve identified?

Josephine. I don’t know — it’s all too new. But I do believe this: AI is not human. It doesn’t have a sense of smell, it can’t see, and it most certainly doesn’t feel. Perhaps it can compile a piece of fiction by synthesizing all the fiction with in its reach, or put together narrative full of facts. But it cannot be in the real world, and it cannot tell a story that is derived from human senses and emotions. It cannot be in the snow in the woods where the moose died.

Have you used AI to help with any literary tasks?

Josephine. I asked ChatGPT to shorten what I’d written in answer to a question on an application for an award. I didn’t like the result, because it cut the part I liked best!!

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

‘Is it worth it? As one who has been chided for facial twitches, eye-rubbing and muttered curses, I nevertheless say yes, absolutely. It’s not just worth it; you owe it to the reader.’

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing SEA OF GRASS?

When we first talked to our editors about writing Sea of Grass, one of their concerns was whether we would write in two different styles, two different voices. That would be jarring for readers. So that was a significant stylistic issue for us — how do we blend our voices while not losing distinctiveness and not creating conflict between us?

It’s important to understand that Dave and I have a long history of working together in the news business. He was my editor for 15 years, and our styles were honed for the most part in the same newsroom. I know what he’s good at, and he knows me as well.

As a result, we trust each other’s judgement. If he says, use this word, or this phrase, or re-organize this paragraph, we’ll talk about why and together make it better. It’s an uncommon partnership, but it proves the old adage that two heads together are stronger than two heads apart.

For Sea of Grass, we did a lot of the the on-the-ground research together. We talked to the same people, ate in the same bad restaurants, walked to the top of the same prairie hills. We were together when farmers showed us the dung beetles in manure. We watched South Dakota park rangers herd buffalo, and we together interviewed the same farmer about his operation in central Minnesota. We shared the same experiences.

When it came time to write, we devised an organization and structure for the book together, split up the chapters and crafted the first drafts on our own. Then we traded, and wrote through each other’s work. Because we shared so much of what gave the book color and life, we could improve on each other’s writing, organization and clarity. We were each other’s editor, but we had the tremendous advantage of also sharing many of the experiences that under laid the book.

For example, it was very important to us to write about the characters in the book three-dimensionally and with respect, even though some were players in the agricultural system we were sharply criticizing. This section about a farmer named Randy Kramer is one that we worked on for quite some time together.

Kramer is a talker who waves his hands in the air when he gets going, and says with a shrug, “I’m an open book.” He’s the kind of guy who shows up — at church, the county fair, local government boards, and farm fests. But his extroverted personality masks a mind like a calculator. He can rattle off the corn yield of every acre of every field and the loss he would take if wet weather delayed his soybean planting by a week. But then it takes a mind like that to survive in agriculture today. Every spring he takes out an operating loan of at least $1 million to buy seeds, fertilizer, diesel, and other supplies.“That’s why you lie awake nights wondering if you’re going to have a crop,” he says.

Aspiring writers are usually told either that style and substance are in fact the same thing, that they are ‘one’, or they’re advised to look at these two qualities separately. What guidance can you give such writers about the relationship between substance and style?

Dave. The difference between substance and style is a good question for our work on this book. I would say that for most of Sea of Grass, the substance drove the style. That is, we loaded our heads with images, characters and impressions, then tried to paint them for the reader as vividly as possible.

I think it’s fair to say that we loved the landscape and strived to take the reader there. We also tried hard to not insert ourselves between the material and the reader -- that is, so that our writing was a pane of glass through which the reader could see the prairie and its creatures.

Talk us through the stylistic choices that mattered most in the opening to SEA OF GRASS:

Heading into northeastern Montana on U.S. Route 191, you could easily think you’ve entered a barren land. You can drive for miles without seeing a house or a barn, a cow or a dog. Just grass and sage, grass and sage, rolling away in gentle swells under the giant sky in a landscape so empty that it’s almost spooky. It’s no wonder that eighteenth-century mapmakers called this part of the continent the “American desert.’’

But pull off the road, step into the grass, and you find yourself in a landscape teeming with life. Delicate white butterflies flutter along the grass tops. Crickets crouch beneath the canopy of stems. A tiny vole, shaggy and brown, scurries across the ground and darts into its burrow. The tan carpet is dotted with flecks of yellow and white where yarrow and prairie aster reach toward the sun. Here and there a prickly pear cactus pokes through, its gold blossoms announcing themselves between the blades of wheatgrass. The silence is stunning until you really listen: The wind sighs over the grass and a bobolink hurls its song into the air.

Josephine. Dave mostly wrote it first, I wrote through it and then we talked about word choices and phrasing in depth. We had that experience so may times, stepping out of a car and opening all our senses to the place, that writing that passage came naturally.

Other kinds of beginnings or stylistic choices were never an option. We knew early on that we had to immediately engage readers with the beauty and ecological complexity of the place, to challenge their assumptions about what many perceive to be nothing more than “empty land,” to make them see it with new eyes and make them feel like they were there. We had to make them care right out of the box — otherwise, why read the rest of the book?

Eradicating accidental alliteration, rhyme, and repetition of prefixes and suffixes from an entire book can take hundreds of hours, and might leave the writer with permanently blotchy eyes, unsightly facial twitches, and no love life. Would it be worth it?

Dave. Is it worth it? As one who has been chided for facial twitches, eye-rubbing and muttered curses, I nevertheless say yes, absolutely. It’s not just worth it; you owe it to the reader.

Editing yourself is what makes flabby sentences lean and strong. It makes an opaque paragraph lucid and crisp. It finds the spot where your essay begins to drag and gives it renewed momentum. Writers who don’t edit themselves vigorously are either lazy or infatuated with their own prose - hard to say which is worse.

As for the love-life bit, I wouldn’t know: I have an unusually loving and patient wife.

Name a book published in the past year that you admire for the quality and originality of its sentences, and describe what’s accomplished and original about them.

Josephine. The Wide, Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook, by Hampton Sides is a marvelous book. Like the other writers I have mentioned above, Sides has that remarkable ability to make you feel like you are there, standing on the rearing bow of a ship in 1776, with the extraordinary Captain Cook looming above you.

James Cook was a taciturn man with a craggy forehead, a thicket of reddish-brown hair turning steel gray, and an austere face cured by weather. His large-boned frame— as a young man, he stood six feet three— was slightly stooped from years of crawling through holds and other confined spaces on his Majesty’s ships. He had a hawk’s nose, a strong chin with a slight cleft in it, an intense deep-set eyes that seemed to bore through whatever met his gaze.

As he explains in the introduction, Sides used original journals written by Cook and others in his crew, as well accounts told by people, many of them indigenous islanders and Americans, that Cook encountered on his travels. These travels were 250 years old. Yet Sides was able to weave then together in a single narrative that told the story, chronologically, of Cook’s longest and most fateful voyage as if it had happened last week.

He did this with a relaxed and casual modern tone. The style of his prose, like that of other writers I admire, is very clean, declarative structures, with vivid imagery and detail. But his originality lies in the ability to take those historic accounts, written in old English by people from a different era, and turn them into prose that propels readers breathlessly to the final, violent and tragic death of a remarkable historic figure.

Here, at the end of the book, Sides uses staccato phrases and short sentences, as if each one was the echo of a blow that struck Cook.

The scene was one of unbelievable slaughter. Blood was smeared on the rocks, muskets strewn about, wounded Natives coughing on the ground, women wailing in the distance.”

Dave. We’re both fans of Robin Wall Kimmerer, a poet, botanist and enrolled member of the Potowatomi Nation. Her best-known work, Braiding Sweetgrass, is an astonishing blend of science and poetry, and her latest book, The Serviceberry, continues the thread.

Kimmerer brings an artist’s touch to describing nature — a cool breeze over grass tops, the feel of stones on your fingertips -- and a light hand to explaining science and Indigenous wisdom. Most amazingly, she weaves back and forth among all three and brings you along with her. I’ll just quote a passage:

“This abundance of berries feels like a pure gift from the land. I have not earned, paid for, nor labored for them. There is no mathematics of worthiness that reckons I deserve them. And yet here they are — along with the sun and the air and the birds and the rain, gathering in towers of cumulonimbi. You could call them natural resources or ecosystem services, but the Robins and I know them as gifts. We both sing gratitude with our mouths full.’’

(The Serviceberry.)

Josephine. Her prose is so distinct, so clearly reflective of the unique way she experiences the world that it stands as a model for finding your own voice. And after decades in the newspaper business, writing Sea of Grass gave us the chance to craft our own.

Dave. It freed us from the tight deadlines and flat tone of newspaper writing. We had time to consider our words and revisit our sentences. We also had a brilliant editor who spotted unsuccessful jokes and muddled paragraphs.

But the book also challenged us to produce prose that captured the majesty of the grasslands and the passion they inspire in people. In this sense, I suppose we were lucky: We became so enamored of that extraordinary landscape that it gave us that same passion, which we hope suffuses the prose in a way that carries far beyond the prairie.

We offer writers a fast-growing audience of tens of thousands of discerning readers, including many world-class writers, major publishers and literary agencies, and journalists at the highest-profile publications.

If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these pieces by many of the world’s best writers.

The following submissions are welcome:

Books published in the last year

Works serialised on Substack

Start the process by signing up for a paid subscription below. Then email your work to auraist@substack.com. It’s recommended that you familiarise yourself with the criteria we use for our picks. In submitting to Auraist, you are vouching that the work was not written in part or whole by AI.

We look forward to reading it.

Sign up here

Or gift a paid subscription to a writer

Recommended Substack

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty