Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Introduction

There is a power that has been since all eternity, and that force and potentiality is ‘viriditas’, the greening.—Hildegard of Bingen

I’ve never been good at saying no. As a result, I found myself in Iraq for the first time in June 2014, staying with Assyrian friends in the town of Amedi, an ancient and magnificent walled town on a mesa – a flat-topped hill bounded by steep escarpments – just south of the mountains dividing Iraq and Turkey. It was a feast day to celebrate Noah landing the ark safely on a mountain top, so the whole extended family came together to eat pacha, a sort of Assyrian haggis, uncomfortably and very obviously stomach. The talk was troubled – ISIS was entering Mosul, only 80 km away – but just as we started to eat, a breath of jollity arrived: the son of the house, who had been unsuccessfully hunting wild boar. There are lots of them in the mountains, he said, they eat the acorns. I was naively amazed – I had never really thought about trees in connection with Iraq.

That evening we wandered through the oak trees below the escarpment. There seemed to be many different species, and different combinations of leaf shape and bark texture, branch angle and acorn size. One big tree had a thick hollow trunk, charred inside but still living, with long, smooth dark-green leaves, and covered in dark-brown spherical oak galls. These, my host told me, were the reason Amedi had been rich in the twelfth century: the galls contained chemicals, tannins, that the tree used to defend itself against insects, but which humans harvested as the key ingredient in early ink. Another tree, short and with many stems because it had been coppiced, had small, spiky, silvery-green leaves covered with down. Another, the trunk draped over a large stone as if there was no need for earth, had enormous, sharply serrated leaves, and bunches of Velcro-like hooks hanging down. In the autumn, I was told, they would develop into enormous acorns that humans would eat. All very different from the European oaks I had grown up with in Devon. But they made me feel at home.

When I got back to England I went to stay with my dendrologist grandmother, and was put firmly in my place. Not only did she know of people eating acorns in the US and Greece, but she had done it herself in the war, and found them not bad, she said, just rather bitter (those tannins again). She was interested to hear about the trees I’d seen. Oak species vary considerably, she explained, and have been growing back into their old haunts since being driven into retreat by the last ice age. Oak trees now stretched almost continuously right around the globe, she went on, in a belt of interrelated species. They dominated forests from North America to the Zagros mountains in Iraq, and the ones I’d seen were probably trying out the best leaf-shapes for the areas they hadn’t moved back to so far. So far? She said it as though more than 12,000 years wasn’t long at all.

Nonfiction works considered this month

The Afghans

by Åsne Seierstad · translated by Seán Kinsella

Ring of Fire: A New History of the World at War, 1914

by Alexandra Churchill & Nicolai Eberholst

The Invention of Charlotte Brontë

by Graham Watson

King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution — A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation

by Scott Anderson

Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State

by Caleb Gayle

Between Two Rivers: Ancient Mesopotamia and the Birth of History

by Moudhy Al-Rashid

To Lose a War: The Fall and Rise of the Taliban

by Jon Lee Anderson

Hotshot: A Life on Fire

by River Selby

The Right of the People: Democracy and the Case for a New American Founding

by Osita Nwanevu

Collateral Stardust: Chasing Warren Beatty and Other Foolish Things

by Nikki Nash

Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City

by Bench Ansfield

Baldwin

by Nicholas Boggs

The Call of the Honeyguide: What Science Tells Us About How to Live Well With the Rest of Life

by Rob Dunn

Twelve Churches: An Unlikely History of the Buildings That Made Christianity

by Fergus Butler-Gallie

Seven Blank Pages

by Whitney Joy

Storyteller: The Life of Robert Louis Stevenson

by Leo Damrosch

A Truce That Is Not Peace

by Miriam Toews

The Quiet Ear

by Raymond Antrobus

Everything Evolves

by Mark Vellend

Decolonizing Language

by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o

Chasing the Dark

by Ben Machell

Frankly

by Nicola Sturgeon

Alexandrian Sphinx

by Peter Jeffreys & Gregory Jusdanis

The Genius of Trees

by Harriet Rix

The Origin of Language

by Madeleine Beekman

Authority: Essays on Being Right

by Andrea Long Chu

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Submitting work to Auraist

We offer writers a fast-growing audience of tens of thousands of discerning readers, including many world-class writers, major publishers and literary agencies, and journalists at the highest-profile publications.

If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

The following submissions are welcome:

Books published in the last year

Works serialised on Substack

Start the process by signing up for a paid subscription below. Then email your work to auraist@substack.com. It’s recommended that you familiarise yourself with the criteria we use for our picks.

We look forward to reading it.

Sign up here

Or gift a paid subscription to a writer