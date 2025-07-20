Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

‘The Burckhardt of the early twenty-first century.’

Our first pick is here»

‘A deeply personal reflection on depression and the redemptive power of art, interspersed with 100 original paintings.’

Our next pick is here»

At the above links you’ll find:

The opening pages of our picks. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The full list of the books we considered.

Information about submitting to Auraist. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the published collection of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Share

Please consider completing our reader survey or clicking the Like (heart) button to help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

‘Humanities departments discourage humanity in academic prose, resulting in billions of pages of otherwise appealing subject matter ruined by writing engineered to contain minimal personality, i.e. to read like a machine’s. This never seems to change. Why?’

Nina Schuyler:

Long ago, I was a journalist at a newspaper, so I got a taste of this kind of writing, though not to the full extent of academic prose. I think what’s happening is that the elimination of the “I,” in the hopes of achieving the objective, leads to stiff, stale, abstract prose. A note here: it’s impossible to bracket the “I” because the very fact of the selection of details requires an “I.” But let’s go with this.

If there is no “I,” there is no personality or emotion, and the prose begins to feel like the writer does not care about the subject matter, and it’s a short leap to the reader not caring.

Another huge obstacle seems to be mimicry and gatekeepers. The academic paper must look and feel like what has come before it. It must be derivative and fit the category of “academic paper.” So people write to that standard and the editors reject that which does not abide. Anything with a beating heart becomes suspect.

With academic writing, it often feels like the writer’s audience is other academics, and in this closed system, the greater public is excluded. Who cares if readers who are not versed in the subject can understand the paper?—they aren’t the audience. The writer is doing great battle with those in the inner circle. The more esoteric, the better, a sort of—I’m smarter than you. The gates stay up; the public is kept out and the prose tastes like cardboard. Who wants to eat that?

*

Sam Kahn:

Yeah, my expensive education set me back by years in my development of a writing voice. Something particularly pernicious has happened within the academy – academics used to be beautiful writers! – but I think it’s useful to just separate out different domains. Anything market-related, the academy included, operates by different rules than art. The economy has its own beauty in it – which is to find employment for as many people as possible, and this is often by lowering the bar for what’s considered ‘acceptable work.’

Art has a completely different impetus within it, which is for an individual to push themselves to be the best possible, and most distinctive, version of themselves. There’s no particular reason why this activity would ever be rewarded in a marketplace.

Read more at the link below.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has dozens of author articles on prose style, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive.

I'd like a paid subscription

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty