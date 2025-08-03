Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

DESERT LORE

If you want to travel overland from the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, to Faya, the main town of the northern Chadian Sahara, you will probably, after some searching, find yourself directed to the ‘Parc Faya’. When you get there, you will discover an unmarked, mud-walled courtyard in a peripheral part of town. The only sign that this is a crucial transport hub for everyone desirous of travelling to the Chadian Sahara are a few dusty boxes of Libyan biscuits piled in a corner alongside two tired-looking four-by-fours, clearly not in a state to go anywhere any time soon. Outside, the broad, unpaved streets are animated, with street sellers hawking fresh peanuts, cooked food and paper tissues, but here, everybody is more quietly occupied, waiting. Passengers shelter under the makeshift mud-brick awnings that line the edges of the courtyard; although the hot season has long passed, the heat is overwhelming, the air heavy with the smell of kerosene and gas. Lizards do their interminable push-ups on the walls; flies settle on dusty bundles of luggage or inspect leftover food wrappers.

At night people find a quiet corner to roll out their mats, mumble a prayer and sleep lightly. Transport – in the shape of a battered four-by-four pickup truck or a desert-going freight truck – may show up at any time, perhaps in the very early hours of the morning, and only the first on board will be able to depart. Faya is a difficult place to reach – unless, that is, you have your own jeep and know the way through the dusty plain of the Bahr al-Ghazāl and the shifting sand-dunes of the Djourab that stretch for hundreds of kilometres between N’Djamena and Chad’s extreme north, or if you have privileged connections to the army and can hitch a lift. Otherwise, your only option is to wait. There are no regular services, but private drivers often stop by to take on some additional load or a few paying passengers. The thousand-kilometre journey, all but the first 80 of which is off-road, can take anything from forty-eight hours to six days, with hardly any settlements or provisions available on the way.

On my first trip, two Toyota pickups finally appeared on day three to take us at least as far as Moussoro, 300 kilometres north of N’Djamena, where the Sahelian drylands gradually turn into the Sahara proper. Their drivers assured us that it would be easy to find onward transport from there. And they were right: Moussoro had just been the scene of an important demobilisation campaign of the Chadian army and security forces, presided over by the late Chadian president Idriss Déby himself. As many Chadian soldiers are recruited in the north, demand for northbound travel was high. I found a spot on the back of a battered and unreliable-looking jeep with about twenty of them, returning after decades of service to a ‘home’ they barely knew. They were all past their first youth and bore visible traces of former fighting: scarred faces, missing fingers, a limp. They all still wore the khaki turban, sign of their military status, and most had not surrendered their weapons. When the bumps on the road jolted us together, I could feel shotguns hidden under boubous, revolver butts in my back, in addition to the knives that are part of the normal outfit in much of northern Chad.

The jeep quickly proved itself as unreliable as it looked. Day after day, either stuck in the sand without any equipment to dig us out or waiting for the engine to cool down, we grew hungry, tired, irritable. The monotony of the landscape – first sand-dunes, then the endless flat, dried mud of the Bodélé Depression, dotted with an occasional tent made from woven mats as grey as its surroundings – did little to alleviate the growing tension. On day five, all twenty-odd of us finally abandoned the vehicle and its driver 30 or 40 kilometres outside Faya and finished the journey on the back of a freight truck. Two hours later, the town came into view at the bottom of a vast sandy depression: greyish bushy date palms as far as the eye could see, crumbling mud-brick houses, rubbish heaps, an impromptu market, scavenging goats, wrecks of Libyan tanks, all blurred by the dust. Men in patchwork uniforms met the truck and its passengers, staring at our passports upside down and barking out orders without visible effect. My fellow travellers quietly disappeared. They hardly stood out in a town that looked like a ruined garrison anyway.

I was to stay in Faya for over a year in order to write a book about the town’s history and contemporary life. With time, the oasis would gradually reveal its hidden beauty to me. I would learn to ignore the presence of armed men everywhere, to take them for granted – as everybody else seemed to do – and recognise them for who they were, regardless of their dilapidated uniforms: brothers, cousins, uncles to my new female friends; talented storytellers; passionate card players; loving parents. Still, this first trip stayed engraved in my memory, if only for the striking contrast it presented with the Sahara of the popular imagination: the Sahara here was a flat, brown place with no elegant golden sand-dunes in view, criss-crossed by ageing broken-down jeeps rather than camel caravans, inhabited by disgruntled soldiers rather than mysterious veiled men behind their camels, and with no carefully tended slender palm trees swaying in the breeze. Yet it held much more truth, interest and depth than age-old external fantasies about the region.

