Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Chapter One Death: Introduction

I grew up in an elm wood, one field away from our semi-detached brick house in a cul-de-sac at the top edge of a Northumbrian village. Throughout my childhood – during weekends, on summer evenings and after school – I frequented what we called the bluebell woods, a riverine forest flanking the banks of a tributary of the River Tyne. The west bank was Mirkwood, a conifer plantation, but the east bank, the side closest to the village, was a native woodland full of magnificent elm trees, grand structures that could hold up a cathedral roof. I scuffed about among them, making dens with other children from my neighbourhood, gathering sweet-smelling herbs like woodruff to dry under my bed, looking for fox dens, caterpillars and sticklebacks, sitting quietly at dusk until badgers emerged from their sett. Elms shaped the sacred playground of my childhood.

But then they started dying.

Dutch elm disease, a ruthless killer, had arrived. Looking back, it felt quick. The canopy thinned. The trees began to disintegrate as limbs, bare all summer long, became brittle and snapped in winter gales. What had been a closed, green world became inhabited by ghosts.

The woodland was on ground too steep for cattle or tractors, thus spared the agriculture that otherwise surrounded our village. It swathed a gully gouged out by a stream in its rush to the Tyne, and its luxuriance spread along the north bank of one of the river’s many meanders. The woods connected the willowy valley floor with moorland up above it, forming a corridor for wildlife, dog walkers and feral children through an otherwise intensively farmed landscape.

One winter not long after the elms had died, the riverbank, no longer held together by a living structure of interlocking roots, collapsed during extreme rain. The resulting landslide blocked the road along the riverside for the next two years. During this time, I started at the middle school just a couple of miles away in the next village upriver. Before the slip, we could have walked or cycled along to school, but now we had a ten-mile bus journey involving a detour up out of the valley and then back down again further along.

As part of the road repairs, the fallen elm trees were cut away. Stumps and bare earth were all that remained. What had been the heart of a woodland thronging with life was now suddenly its edge, a precipitous drop to the seething river below. As I grew up, that wounded land became a place I loitered in. At the age of eleven I won a place at a school in Newcastle upon Tyne, something I was supposed to be pleased about, not least because my elder sister and brother both already attended. But my friends in the village went to the nearby comprehensive school, which I would have much preferred, and I was quite reasonably shunned for going to the ‘snob school’ in the city. I was often lonely, and the ghost-filled woods became my solitary haunt. What had once been a place of childhood certainty and comfort, a place to gather and play, was now devastated. The local kids all went elsewhere – down at the riverside among the ever-vibrant willow thickets, along the old railway line or around the allotments and the playing field – but I no longer felt welcome to be with them. In the woods I could avoid the risk of bumping into others: the trees wouldn’t judge or shun me.

Nonfiction works considered this month

After the Spike

by Dean Spears and Michael Geruso

The Lost Elms

by Mandy Haggith

The Parallel Path

by Jenn Ashworth

The Sisterhood of Ravensbrück

by Lynne Olson

Toni at Random

by Dana A. Williams

Bless Me Father

by Kevin Rowland

Wolf Moon

by Arifa Akbar

Empire of the Elite

by Michael M. Grynbaum

No Sense in Wishing: Essays

by Lawrence Burney

Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home

by Stephen Starring Grant

Flashes of Brilliance: The Genius of Early Photography and How It Transformed Art, Science, and History

by Anika Burgess

Dinner with King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Recreating the Sights, Sounds, Smells, and Tastes of Lost Civilizations

by Sam Kean

Nothing More of This Land: Community, Power, and the Search for Indigenous Identity

by Joseph Lee

The Mission: The CIA in the 21st Century

by Tim Weiner

A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children

by Haley Cohen Gilliland

Marseille 1940: The Flight of Literature

by Uwe Wittstock ; translated by Daniel Bowles

Black Genius: Essays on an American Legacy

by Tre Johnson

Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run

by Peter Ames Carlin

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Submitting work to Auraist

We offer writers a fast-growing audience of tens of thousands of discerning readers, including many world-class writers, major publishers and literary agencies, and journalists at the highest-profile publications.

If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

The following submissions are welcome:

Books published in the last year

Works serialised on Substack

Start the process by signing up for a paid subscription below. Then email your work to auraist@substack.com. It’s recommended that you familiarise yourself with the criteria we use for our picks.

We look forward to reading it.

Sign up here

Or gift a paid subscription to a writer