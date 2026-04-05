Twin Peaks: The Return’s awfulness game is deep and broad, ambitious and exploratory, and seeks out and infects areas of life that should be unreachable by any telly drama. I’m trying to think of synonyms for awful as it’s nowhere near strong enough in this context, but none of its synonyms do the job either. Ghastly… dreadful… The Return isn’t dreadful. Or it is dreadful but is so much more than that, so far beyond dreadful you feel embarrassed for your mind for even suggesting the word. Rank, gruesome, mince aren’t quite strong enough either. But disaster might be getting closer. Also catastrophe, trainwreck, fiasco, travesty, monstrosity, carnage, abomination, atrocity, crime against humanity, holocaust… No, with holocaust we might finally have found a word too strong for a TV drama. Likewise bloodbath. But a disaster is roughly what we’re dealing with.

Read more at the link below.

‘For readers of Thomas Pynchon, a conspiratorial adventure through a bleak future where the dead (and their political factions) never really die, from one of France’s most visionary writers.’

For a moment, the girl remained suspended from the ledge that ran along the fourth floor, then she fell and disappeared into the gleaming darkness of rue Dellwo. Her name was Rausch. Rebecca Rausch. Thirty years ago, I was madly in love with her. Then she died. After the fleeting black streak of her plummet, there was no change in the heart of the night. The colorless image was clear, but nothing was happening there. It had rained. Cold droplets collected on the underside of the electric wires running from house to house; they regularly detached themselves and hurtled to the ground far below, landing on paving stones or in puddles after a brief flicker and, probably, a tinkling sound. The image was fixed, but nothing prevented one from superimposing a discreet soundtrack on it. The plink, plink, plink after the rain. Other than that, no sound enlivened the scene. Two out of three streetlamps were unlit. Not a single light shone behind the windows. In the middle of the road, the tram tracks appeared to be in a wretched state, emerged or submerged according to the hollows and bumps in the ground.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

Please consider completing our reader survey, to help shape Auraist in the future.

Speculative fiction titles considered this month

The Delusions

by Jenni Fagan

The Monroe Girls

by Antoine Volodine

translated by Alyson Waters

The Fox Hunt

by Caitlin Breeze

The Red Winter

by Cameron Sullivan

Lady Tremaine

by Rachel Hochhauser

Spoiled Milk

by Avery Curran

River of Bones

by Rebecca Roanhorse

‘In a desert-island situation, voice would be the thing to stay and share our dwindling resources’

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to fully immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

Almost matchlessly important, as far as I’m concerned. It’s about feeling, through the language, that you as the reader are in touch with a mind that has its own energy rather than just with a secondhand tool that serves the purpose of mediating the story.

When I think of voice in fiction, I’m thinking of, for example, Milkman by Anna Burns, The Member of the Wedding by Carson McCullers, Nobody is Ever Missing by Catherine Lacey… The language has its own distinctive vocabulary and often even elements of its own grammar, creating a texture that is unexpected and ‘out of place’ as compared to everyday speech and more conventional style, but never out of place within that texture and its own terms. That’s what makes it so immersive and spell-like.

This is from just the first page of The Member of the Wedding: “Frankie had become an unjoined person who hung around in doorways, and she was afraid… At last the summer was like a green sick dream, or like a silent crazy jungle under glass.” You really feel like you’re right inside something – or I do.

Again, the voice can also be spare with just incremental, nearly-hidden indications of the mind behind it, as in a lot of Coetzee’s writing. And of course, there are also books that I’m interested in primarily for their ideas, and/or for unexpected, unusual macro-level structures, as well. But in a desert-island situation, voice would be the thing to stay and share our dwindling resources.

I also feel it’s useful to be thinking really, really hard (somewhere, at least) about perspective, and where the voice is actually coming from. In first person, this means considering some seemingly obvious points about whether the speaking character at this point would use particular words and images, and also particular sentence structures: is this really someone who has the time and energy to think in planned, multi-clause sentences? It might be, but it might well not, and the language gives us a sense of that.

And – when are they speaking from? What do they have knowledge of, in terms of events that have happened or are ahead? No less crucially, who are they speaking to? A real person, an imagined one, themselves? I think it’s about defining and discovering where this narration sits.

In third person or other perspectives, these questions can be even trickier; maybe agonising over them would be too constraining, but I do believe that having them in mind on some level is enriching and integral to finding the shapes that work.

Finally, there’s something I’ve been thinking about recently that seems relevant here, when it comes to developing your own style rather than using existing modes at face-value, and that is reading as much as possible in other languages and/or translation. This is elevating and mind-expanding in terms of content and world events, of course, but it can have a similar effect on language as well. It necessarily brings you out of tired, set (English) phrases, and challenges assumptions about what seems universal, even in things like verb tense, perspective, and word order. (Spoiler: almost nothing is universal…)

Read more at the link below.

Recommended Substacks

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty