Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and on the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

‘In the first drafts she says, “Hello, dickwad!” but my editor felt that with another dick joke in the ensuing paragraph, the book was beginning to be a little too dicky.’

Gabriel Tallent is the author of the New York Times-bestselling novel My Absolute Darling. He was born in New Mexico and raised on the Mendocino coast by two mothers. He received his B.A. from Willamette University in 2010, and after graduation spent two seasons leading youth trail crews in the backcountry of the Pacific Northwest. Tallent lives in Salt Lake City.

We chose his scuffed masterpiece Crux as the best-written book of the month.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Could you tell us some lessons you learned about prose style from these writers?

When people talk about prose style, they are often talking about a mastery of formal signifiers of class––the grammar, spelling, usage, and vocabulary by which we signal our fluency with and adherence to the rules––and I was never able to understand those rules.

I was a troubled kid, ravaged with learning disorders, struggling in school. I didn’t learn to read until very late, and never did learn how to spell anything. I said ‘like’ and ‘dude’ all the time. I used rising terminal inflection.

Self-appointed stylists were always serving up smug little lectures about my accent, diction, comportment. They’d make that, “are you asking me or telling me joke” people live to make. My predominant experience was the disappointment and dislike of my teachers. I learned this lesson about myself––that I wasn’t good at anything anybody cared about. I spoke wrong, I wrote wrong, I thought wrong.

Then, maybe around thirteen or fourteen, I read Sophocles’ Electra. That story rocked my guts. I stayed up all night, reading the rest of the plays in that volume aloud to myself in my room.

Then Aeschylus, and then Euripides’ Iphigenia at Aulis, translated by Paul Roche. I hated Iphigenia at Aulis. In Iphigenia, the heroes of Homer and Aeschylus shrink to dithering bureaucrats, placeholders, and figureheads. People have been making this point since the Poetics, but I didn’t know that, and it hit me hard. Deeply perplexed and unhappy, I read and re-read different translations, searching for why. The story affected me deeply, but I hated the telling.

In Euripides, the characters are there to prove a point, they are at the mercy of historical forces greater than themselves, and they bend to that fate fairly readily. In Aeschylus, the poetry gropes, line after line, for agonized human truth. When Electra is on the page, the text believes in her absolutely and the story quests outwards, to the limits of the sayable, in service of rendering the urgency and importance of her distress. Line by insane line, Electra’s grief and rage take on moral weight. She is a person in suffering and that fact calls out to your soul.

Euripides doesn’t have that. The characters do not have the same indomitable, deeply-felt quality. They seem only to be playing their part, doing what the plot requires of them. That to me felt like the difference––they are both great stories, both well executed, but in Aeschylus, the story is deeply felt, where in Euripides, it is not.

That was the recognition for me. The purpose of style isn’t to demonstrate a sophisticated facility with rules, with usage, with the social signifiers of class. No amount of rule-following will every amount to real style, because the purpose of style is to pursue the profound, inchoate, nearly unspeakable human truths that reside deep inside us, always there, but rarely expressed, and that, anyone can do, because your guts will always be the best metric of your success.

Without being prompted to copy the style, could AI ever write as well as such writers?

Look, I am not following the AI news very closely, but I don’t see how current AI models answer the Chinese Box Problem. That is, they do not seem to me to know what they are saying, they are merely algorithmically generating pastiches of phrases scraped off the internet according to some probabilistic metric of their own. That shows how out-of-date is my reading on this topic.

But while they may be very good at surveilling us, generating spam, sucking up water, burning carbon, and generating war plans, I don’t see how they can ever tell a story. Obviously, that might change, but what we have right now doesn’t look like intelligence so much as it looks like very, very sophisticated statistics.

You obviously believe that the quality of prose matters. Could you explain why this is so?

I believe that if you tell the right story, at the right time, you can speak hope and solace to someone in need. That’s why I started writing. To keep kids like me from shooting themselves in the face. But good stories pursue something inexpressible, something subtle enough that it cannot be merely told, something that must be experienced to be believed, and your prose must be evocative enough to welcome us into your world, or else your reader never understands, and all your compassion and hope and solace die with you, uncommunicated.

When did you realize you had found your writing voice? What exactly had you found? Has this happened more than once?

I don’t feel like I’ve ever found it. I’m not even looking for it. Voice is––what? Some authentic style particular to the writer? But I’m not out here, searching for some authentic expression of myself. I’m trying to tell a rollicking story, and style is a tool I have, to put a little English on the narrative, to add layered emotional texture to the characters and events themselves.

When you see my voice, my real voice, you’re seeing me reach the limits of my own expressive power in some characteristic way, and that’s not good. Look––the question worries me, because there is a vision here of writing as self-actualization when really, writing is one person telling another person something they’ve learned, as best they can; it is communication, and an act of care, not of vanity. I don’t want to tell you a story only for you to think, god, he has a way with words. I want you to think, he is right, and now, I feel a little less alone.

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing CRUX?

Clarity and momentum, in that order. I want you to be welcomed into the text. You’re some exhausted parent, at the end of a long day with the kids, you get fifteen minutes to read while drinking a glass of wine––I don’t want you puzzling over the book, trying to understand it.

I want to reward that moment of trust with some aesthetic experience of pleasure, surprise, recognition. I want the story to take you from out your comfortable little hobbit hole into a splendid new world of adventure and too, I want you to feel welcomed there, like you’re going climbing with friends.

This is the OED’s definition of literary: ‘having a marked style intended to create a particular emotional affect’. Does this match your understanding of the term?

No, it doesn’t match my understanding. Look––I don’t excel at definitions, I find them imperfect and misleading, and, whenever you’re arguing about definitions, you’ve already kind of lost, particularly when you’re arguing with the world’s premier purveyor.

But it seems to me that Fox News has a marked style intended to create a particular emotional affect, as do the Marquis de Sade and Donald Trump. Affect and effect both, I guess.

The definition is also a little rude––as if romance and thrillers and high fantasy didn’t use style to achieve emotion, which they clearly do, and marvelously so, although perhaps we should just say that by this definition, they’re literature. Again, this is a fool’s errand, but to me, literary describes art intended to subvert your understanding of the world.

Continues below.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for Crux’s opening lines:

He heard her crunching through the sand and then she dropped into the wash and came swaggering toward him in cutoffs, baggy white muscle shirt, and chuck taylors, carrying climbing shoes and an oversized hardbound lab notebook. The shiteatingest girl you ever saw. “Hello, numbnuts!” she said. “Hey there, Tams,” he said, rising to a stand. Together they followed the wash, two seventeen-year-old kids on the evening of the first day of their last year of high school. After a couple of miles, they passed through a break in low hills a kind of parking lot full of discarded tires, shell casings, and used condoms, with plastic bags snaggled in the grickle-grass. Nearby, the ruin of some strange purple house. Fridays and weekends, Dan and Tamma stayed away. This place could be a scene. It could feel not entirely safe. Once a guy had asked Tamma for “just a little dicksucking,” and she’d said, “Little in what way?” Weeknights, they had the parking lot to themselves.

Oh, fuck, I’m bad at this, man. But look––I’ll do my best. The first, sprawling sentence is meant to ground you in time and place. The second is meant to break up the rhythm and to offer up surprise and delight.

I cut my teeth transcribing Hemingway stories over and over, and this break in rhythm and length, if not in tone, is a favorite Hemingway move. I think spending so much time in those stories shaped my relationship with literary culture––all the pithy things people said about him seemed to me to be wrong. I learned a kind of skepticism from that. That’s not part of this analysis.

Okay, so–– He heard her crunching through the sand creates an expectation, we are poised, hanging on her arrival. It’s a flaw I have, I overuse crunching to signal appetite and dynamism, but it does double duty here for dynamism and setting, because beach sand doesn’t usually crunch underfoot, but the coarse, granitic sand here does. This is a world of apocalyptic texture and ruin. So crunching and wash signal place.

Wash was a controversial word with my editor––it’s common in the West, but less well known in other parts of the country, and so people in publishing want to strike wash and replace it with dry river bed to make the text more legible. I don’t have a good rebuttal, except that one of the pleasures of reading is learning new words, and if we’ve all had to learn the various upper and lower parts of New York, then we can occasionally have some landscape words as well. Besides––regional words lend something magical and particular to a book.

Then she appears dropping into our field of view––dynamism again, borrowing from all the dropping that will happen later. She doesn’t jump, she steps over the edge and takes the plunge, she lets herself fall; she swaggers into view: cutoffs (class and place), muscle shirt (gay), chuck taylors (still a child).

The natural expectation is that the sentence should end there, with the chuck taylors, but it keeps going. She’s carrying things, she is burdened: climbing shoes (her ambition, toted right along with her in the first lines), and her oversized hard bound lab notebook, which breaks the rhythm of the sentence, oversized both in fact, and in terms of the space it occupies in the line.

That oversized hard bound lab notebook is unwieldly to read out loud, it has a too-much, tacked on, almost graceless quality, which serves to add emphasis, because the notebooks are repositories of secret ambition and interiority, they signal an artistic bent, they smack of too much time spent alone, in your own head. It’s closed now, but open, it’s full of something, and this girl, if she’s carrying it out into the desert, you know she’s spent hours with the book, poring over it.

A girl with a copy of Jane Eyre is a reader. A girl with a copy of Moby Dick is a heathen madwoman. A girl with a big notebook is some kind of artist, she is a student of something, and too, the lab notebook is a silly thing to carry, this girl is both foolish and serious. These are all the things I’m trying to capture.

Then you get the second sentence. I tried a lot of second lines about her smile, too big, too lopsided, too much, too full of snaggle teeth, and then I cut it all and went to this line, which is going to break with the first in length and by a movement from the particular to the evocative. The shiteatingest girl you ever saw. I felt that I can say she is shiteating and you picture her smiling, already, and the work you do on her smile in your own head conjures far more than I could by naming every single tooth.

That word is also supposed to stand out as an unexpected break in diction. Maybe in this age of Dungeon Crawler Carl there really is no expectation in diction, and anything is possible, but that’s the intention.

Going back to In Our Time, “Chapter IX” ends with this line: “He sat down in the sand and puked…” and the first time I read that, I thought it was a misplay. There had to be a better word than puked. It seemed to be coarse, inelegant, a little rude. I was young, and Thomas Hardy wouldn’t have written puked. Most the writers I was reading would not have. And yet, no other word would have hit me so hard. I know because I was transcribing the story and tried every other word I could find.

I wanted the shiteatingest to register as something you wouldn’t say if you were an MFA student, writing serious books, and you wanted to be taken seriously by the New York Times, and yet I wanted it to be immediately intelligible, a word you would recognize as ripped right out of fun, personal conversations, a word you might use with your friends if you were being a little playful, and I wanted that one particular word to boil together Tamma’s lunatic hopefulness, her idiocy, her doomedness, her geekiness, her indefatigable perseverance.

It connotes falling, because to eat shit is to take a face-first plunge into the dirt, but it also connotes getting back up; it’s a hateable expression, a graceless, injured, contemptible, gleeful enthusiasm in a social and political moment when enthusiasm is déclassé.

Then she speaks, and she’s incredibly annoying: “Hello, numbnuts!” Trying again for the same notes of geeky, unselfconscious, despicable, classless, enthusiastic. Also trying to signal my tone––not a book by a scarf-wearing MFA grad, this is a deeply unserious book, about skanky, dipshit kids, written for people willing, themselves, to be a little skanky at times.

In the first drafts she says, “Hello, dickwad!” but my editor felt that with another dick joke in the ensuing paragraph, the book was beginning to be a little too dicky. We had to have a little conference call about how many dick jokes we could reasonably afford in the first three pages.

It is the evening of the first day of their last year of high school, so there is the quality of it being the beginning of the end. A desert quality, a sunset quality, a quality of desolation. It is the beginning of the end of childhood.

And too, climbing stories often seize on heroic, worldclass climbers attempting the most spectacular objectives in the grandest settings, and I needed to establish that this wasn’t that story.

These are idiot kids in a parking lot full of meth spoons, but the parking lot is, for them, full of hope. You are searching, here, for solace in the wastes. The plastic bags snaggled in the grickle-grass, are trying, in some way, to make beauty out of ugliness in the same way, and the snaggle here is supposed to be a fun word, fun to say, like numbnuts and shitingeatingest, and evocative of Tamma’s smile with her snaggleteeth, which is of course an imperfection that leads to charm. You see, we are aiming, repeatedly, for charm in imperfection, for beauty in the ugliness, for emotional resonance in the juvenile language more serious novels eschew.

The grickle-grass is of course pulled from The Lorax, which likewise opens in an apocalyptic wasteland where the adults have failed and yet, where the children carry the seeds of hope. The aesthetic sensibility of The Lorax also hinges on eccentricity and strangeness, with outlandish contraptions, jury-rigged structures, and peculiar, one-of-a-kind people in a moment that privileges glossiness, elegance, conformity.

Climbing can likewise be a sport that prizes perfection, but we’re leaning here towards the beauty in imperfection. Is there something exhausting about a glamorous, opulent world of unrelenting perfection, privilege, and sameness? We’re going the other way here.

In this scene, Dan and Tamma are walking out to the Princess boulder. Climbing the boulder, they will fail again and again, and they will talk about the boulder to each other, telling the stories of their attempts, telling the stories of their childhoods, their family struggles, searching, in those stories, for the way. Climbers call such information, gleaned from previous attempts, beta. We’re looking for the beta.

In The Lorax, the characters likewise use storytelling to find the way forward. In this way, the nightly toil on the boulder mirrors the generational struggle, mirrors our national struggle. Your hope is a Truffula seed and you need to water it. Beauty and hope and possibility at the end of things, here, in the wastes. The beginning in the end.

We’re going to keep that up in this paragraph, moving from ruin to grace, but also from the expected to the unusual, in the same way the conventional first sentence seeks to set up the (hopefully) surprising and (hopefully) pleasurable second sentence.

The familiar elements here are the desert, the family saga, the coming-of-age story, and the character of Dan who is––as a promising-but-injured young man of strength and interiority––a staple in adventure stories. The newer, stranger elements are the rock face, the sport of climbing, and the figure of Tamma, who––as a gabby, terrified, slutcake stoke-muffin––is more unusual in the literature of climbing.

So, there is a parking lot, which is familiar, and the ruin of the purple house, which is not. That purple house, also pulled from The Lorax of course, is again attempting to gesture towards beauty in the ruins, hope in the failures, both because the house is beautiful, and because next to the house, absent here, but emotionally present, stands the monument to the Lorax, with one word: Unless. That Unless works with shiteatingest, because in both cases, we’re getting up from our failures, from our falls.

This is not a children’s book. Bad things are going to happen here. People will fall, they will crater into dirt, into ceramic tile and concrete and depression and into the worst versions of themselves. There is danger, real danger, all around these two young people, but don’t worry––they’re the shiteatingest. They’re going to be getting up off the ground, there will always be an unless. Their craters are like the vacant, stone stage left by the Lorax. They always say unless.

So––we’re going to keep this up: Once a guy had asked Tamma for “just a little dicksucking.” This is menace. Their quest takes these kids out into a threatening and dangerous world.

But: and she’d said, “Little in what way?” Here, were transmuting horror into humor, we’re trying to add surprise and complexity, coaxing you from a place of fear, despair, and pessimism out into hope, joy, beauty, possibility.

Read Part 2 of this piece next Sunday.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers.

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A NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

NAMED A MOST ANTICIPATED BOOK OF 2026 BY NEW YORK TIMES, THE NEW YORKER, PEOPLE, TIME, HARPER'S BAZAAR, OPRAH DAILY, AND VULTURE

“One of this country’s most successful and versatile literary figures.”—New York Times

“Required reading.”—Los Angeles Times

Pretend, the mother had said when she crept to her daughter’s room in the night, that tomorrow is just an ordinary day. So the daughter had risen as usual and washed and made toast and warm milk for her brothers, and while they were eating she emptied their schoolbags into the toy chest and filled them with clothes, a toothbrush, one book for comfort. The children moved silently through the black morning, put on their shoes outside on the porch. The dog thumped his tail against the doghouse in the cold yard but was old and did not get up. The children’s breath hovered low and white as they walked down to the bus stop, a strange presence trailing them in the road. * WHEN THEY STOPPED by the mailbox, the younger brother said in a very small voice, Is she dead? The older boy hissed, Shut up, you’ll wake him, and all three looked at the house hunched up on the hill in the chilly dark, the green siding half installed last summer, the broken front window covered with cardboard. The sister touched the little one’s head and said, whispering, No, no, don’t worry, she’s alive. I heard her go out to feed the sheep, and then she left for work. The boy leaned like a cat into her hand. He was six, his brother was nine, and the girl was twelve. These were my uncles and my mother as children.

The literary fiction titles we considered this month are here.

I’m comfortable calling Twin Peaks: The Return our world’s worst-ever endeavour judged in artistic terms, but not the worst thing of any kind we’ve ever produced or will ever produce, or the work with the most serious political ramifications. Only those severely damaged in the head by the series would claim it’s worse than ICBMs or that its reverberations may exceed those of Triumph of the Will. Nobody can see humanity’s entire future, can they, so assertions like this are just silly. As she recovered in hospital after another booze and wrestling relapse brought on by the series, Trinna announced that if a Milky Way-wide contest for the worst art fiascos in the galaxy came to Earth looking for contenders, then they’d obviously pick The Return, which would go on to blow away the galactic competition. But that’s daft talk from a woman with serious hormonal issues and who when she made the comment was also high on morphine. The Milky Way is bloody gigantic, Trinna.

Read more at the link below.

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