Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

We have gaybours. In our close in Milton Keynes a young couple have moved in, all loafers and Breton shirts. I’ve been really cool about it though. The first time I met one of them I was putting the bins out, and introduced myself by my partner’s name. Hi, I’m Adam, I said, with confidence and a smile. Adam, he replied, with a micro-hesitation. He’d already met my partner the day before, and so in that moment we both knew that I was very much not called Adam. Lovely to meet you. I never used to get flustered when I lived in Vauxhall, where everyone was gay. But this felt different, somehow. More unexpected. A signal that something had changed since I last lived in the suburbs, decades ago. How very twentieth century of me, I thought. Another neighbour tells me she identifies as bi. It’s practically Barbary Lane, if Armistead Maupin had located Tales of the City in a cul-de-sac in Buckinghamshire built by Persimmon. But there is a reason his celebrated novel is set in San Francisco, and why the city is central to the title. It’s a story of escape to a place of transformation and new beginnings. Suburbs like mine are the prisons his characters have fled. They’re the battles fought, the conventions broken, the memories overcome.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers. Please consider completing our reader survey, to help shape Auraist in the future.

Nonfiction titles considered this month

Chain of Ideas by Ibram X. Kendi

Tales of the Suburbs by John Grindrod

The Last Kings of Hollywood by Paul Fischer

Ancient by Luke Barley

Homeschooled by Stefan Merrill Block

Days of Love and Rage: A Story of Ordinary People Forging a Revolution by Anand Gopal

The Beginning Comes After the End: Notes on a World of Change by Rebecca Solnit

Cosmic Music: The Life, Art, and Transcendence of Alice Coltrane by Andy Beta

El Paso: Five Families and One Hundred Years of Blood, Migration, Race, and Memory by Jazmine Ulloa

Adult Braces by Fred Brathwaite with Mark Rozzo

Everybody’s Fly: A Life of Art, Music, and Changing the Culture by Fred Brathwaite with Mark Rozzo

In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man: A Memoir by Tom Junod

A Woman’s Work: Reclaiming the Radical History of Mothering by Elinor Cleghorn

The Last Titans: How Churchill and de Gaulle Saved Their Nations and Transformed the World by Richard Vinen

In the Shadow of the Great House: A History of the Plantation in America by Daniel Rood

Stay Alive: Berlin, 1939–1945 by Ian Buruma

The Feather Wars: And the Great Crusade to Save America’s Birds by James H. McCommons

Certain projects have made their artist look more vicious and have been more harmful politically than Twin Peaks: The Return, but none has made them look a bigger diddy, throbber, eejit, balloon, galoot. The show makes Mr Lynch look vicious as well, but its speciality, its obsessive focus is on making this folksy grandpa who meditates twice every day seem an even bigger diddy than the second-biggest diddy of all time, who is of course Mr Trump.

Read more at the link below.

‘Gritty amorality is all fun and games until some country elects a reckless bully with the general justification that all politicians are corrupt, anyway’

Part 2 of our interview on prose style with Gabriel Tallent, whose novel Crux we chose as the best-written book of the month.

Has the democratisation of culture via the internet and Tall Poppy Syndrome led to crafted artistic beauty being viewed as unduly elitist? Can you think of any other cultural or societal developments that make writers reluctant or less able to craft exceptional prose?

You’d have to pitch me on this argument some more. I think everyone wants to write beautiful prose––I think they want to write the best prose they can. Sally Rooney seems to me to be writing extraordinary prose, maybe the closest we have to our own contemporary Hemingway, with a similar interest in intense, pent-up interiority. Her enormous popularity is encouraging, isn’t it?

If writers are not crafting exceptional prose today––and you’d still have to convince me of this––I would point to the death of publications such as Tin House and Glimmertrain, which were proving grounds for extraordinary styles and provided much needed venues for experimentation.

What’s your least favourite literary style?

Faulkner. But otherwise––I am not sure that I have a style to which I object. I object to a lot of content, and I know that a lot of people are the other way around, they will read anything, if it’s well written, and I feel instead that I will read any writing, if it’s deeply felt.

I hate edgy bullshit that glamorizes anti-heroic assholes for the sake of contrarian coolness. I hate this idea that bad people are more authentic, somehow, or that good people are fake. We should be better people in the world, we should seek to make the world better. Of course, gritty amorality is all fun and games until some country elects a reckless bully with the general justification that all politicians are corrupt, anyway.

See? I think all this superior jadedness leads to people suffering and dying, which is why I want to burn it with fire. So, I guess frigidity, nihilism, and cynicism are my least favorite literary styles.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

Perseverance. Appetite for pain and misery and punishment. A willingness to feel lost, and to sustain that feeling of lostness, while continuing to work.

I was talking to a friend who was telling me that she was having trouble writing because of how much anxiety she experiences. And she is a hell of talented writer. Ravaged with ADHD, anxiety, and depression like the rest of us.

I don’t want to speak for you. You’re probably well-adjusted and only spend your time asking strangers on the internet about prose because of how stable your childhood was. But the rest of us are struggling.

Anyway, she was explaining this shame-spiral she has when she’s writing, and the writing is bad, how the pain and self-rejection is actual, real, literal pain, and she was talking about just getting on her phone, when that happens, and scrolling all night. This is endemic among my friends.

I don’t remember how exactly it goes, but carved in my mind is the vivid feeling of Jack Torrence at the empty bar in The Shining, talking to the bartender-ghost at The Overlook. Writers are all suffering, miserable husks of people, they’re all addicts and survivors, there is in most writers something fundamentally broke, lost, different.

Social fucking media, for that writer, but really for all of us, is like that ghostly bartender staring up at her from behind that black glass screen. A multitude of phantoms, ready to take the pain away, ready to usher you out into a grand masquerade, and such a time you can have, just sink down into the glass, a little closer, we all float down here, there will be no more hurting, Jack, just pick up the phone.

I mean, think of Stephen King. You know that guy didn’t quit writing just because it hurt. And look at all he accomplished.

I don’t think you need anything to write great prose besides your own best judgement and a willingness to go through an entire draft, improving every single sentence while sobbing and rending your hair, your garments, your face. People think it takes talent. I think it just takes guts.

If a writer decided to aim for a richer, more voiced style, what advice would you give them?

Look at the writers who have the skills you need and don’t have. When I was writing my first novel, I wanted to get better with interiority and strong emotion, so I landed on Proust, Hemingway, and Morrison. Transcribe those writers out page by page. Short stories work best, but you can do any book a page at a time, in the morning. You can work your way through a book like that. You can learn a writer almost better than anyone else, taking it just like that.

Can you give our readers any stylistic advice on writing dialogue?

Talk to people. Talk to anyone. If you’re young, grow up talking to people. If you’re old, wander around, handing out butterscotch candies and talking to people. Just listen to what people have to say, how they think, what they believe.

Don’t just listen for what they’re getting wrong, for the little political dog whistles they’ll throw out. Right now, you don’t have a political team, and you’re not listening for the confirmation of what you already know, you’re listening for the thing you have not anticipated. Your team is the human race, and how we’re all going to die unless we can figure out how to work together. So get real fucking curious. I guess that’s terrible, inactionable advice.

Here is better advice. Write more dialogue. Write a hundred pages of dialogue. And take breaks while you do it. Write as much dialogue as you can, and then climb laps on your crack machine, or rip deadlifts, or walk back and forth in your room, or feed salmon cutlets to your Argentine tegu, lie in your hammock, do yoga––do whatever the hell it is you can do that will let your brain keep going over the dialogue in your head. Do that until something occurs to you and then go back and write even more of it.

Then back to deadlifts, tegu-feeding, yoga, whatever. Like that, over and over, until you have an enormous chunk of dialogue. Cut that down to three pages and start again.

Should writers always avoid cliché? If not, could you quote for us a use of cliché that you admire?

This is where my lack of education and distance from the literary establishment really shows. I am not quite sure what you mean. Clichés on the level of sentence and phrase make for slack writing, and clichéd moral judgements and thought-stopping cliches work in service of totalitarianism.

But is a cliché an element that has, by definition, already lost all meaning? Because, dang––the hardboiled detective and the Quixotic knight, these are clichés I love, and which still carry meaning and importance for us today, I think.

Continues below.

‘If you’re going to be a writer, do it fearlessly, do it relentlessly, immolate yourself in books, destroy your body, undo your mind, lose yourself, hazard your safety and your sanity upon your work’

Freshness, virtuosity, wit, and that elusive stylistic quality known as charm: how might a writer whose prose lacks these qualities go about learning them?

I think the answer is read more and take more risks. People are too fearful when they write, too afraid to get off the beaten path, into the weedy game trails. It’s out there, when you’re lost and alone, that you become a writer.

But this question worries me. There can be this constant, coercive, surveilling pressure to be different than you are, to write differently than you write, to tell a different story than you’re telling. It never works, you will never be small enough, or well-behaved enough, or normal enough for people to like you.

So, here’s what I think. Freshness, virtuosity, wit, charm––these are great qualities. Patricia Lockwood for example. What the fuck? Right? But they’re not the purpose of writing, and if you mistake them for the purpose, you’re going to get fucked up and have a bad time.

The purpose of writing is to tell an important story, a story somebody needs. Try and tell that story as best you can, and you’ll pick up skills such as wit and charm along the way.

Or maybe not. Maybe you bring skin-crawling anxiety and seething, agonized sexual tension to the table, or lyricism, or you’re the most earnest, friend-zoned alcoholic of all time, or you’re a humble whaler paralyzed by an admixture of both phallocentric horror and phallocentric longing, maybe you are brutally simple and clear, but like, don’t worry about trying to be charming, worry about trying to tell the truth.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at certain minuscule prose issues you were working on in CRUX, and what were those issues?

Not that close. You have to learn to love the suffering, and to smile with your eyes while it’s happening. Frustration is your sign that the book isn’t there yet. So get it there. I think some folks fear frustration, but you don’t want to be numb, disengaged, distracted, tuned out; you want to be seething, miserable, frustrated, alive. Frustration is your friend. Not that many people arrive at something extraordinary because of how mellow, happy, and easily satisfied they are.

The passages that caused me the most trouble are the monologues. You want these passage to have the rhythm of speech, without the slackness and repetition of real conversation, you want them to feel literary, conversational, profound, improvisational, poetic and grounded all at once.

So here is a passage in Tamma’s Daddy Capitalism speech that first appears in May of 2023:

you’re not some damsel, right? You’re not some gym climber. You’re not gonna wilt at the first sign of trouble. You’re a fucking mojave-desert dipshit, out here, rawdogging boulders oldschool style. You cut your teeth on Fingerbang Princess, climbing in the fucking cold, at night, without pads.

In by November 23rd, I’d reduced it to just this line:

because you’re a fucking climber, and climbing is about nutting deep into the jaws of death.

And the very next draft, in January of 2024, I missed it and expanded it back out:

You’re not some wilting literary damsel. You’re a highball boulderer who toiled under the under the most heinous conditions to send Fingerbang Princess. You’re a fucking climber, dude, and climbing is about nutting deep into the jaws of death.

And in February, I played with it some more, and landed here:

You’re not some wilting literary damsel. You’re a highball boulderer who toiled under the most heinous conditions to send Fingerbang Princess. You’re a fucking climber, and climbing isn’t about being safe your whole entire life, it isn’t about the layers of tweed and latex and zinfandel and health insurance between you and the implacable reality of the world; climbing is about wrapping your hands about the grim reaper’s slopery skull and nutting deep into the jaws of death. So let’s not try and be safe. Let’s not run away from this.

You’re always under pressure to cut, and to remove controversial words such as nutting, to tighten, to take fewer risks, and not to try and be funny, because writers typically aren’t funny, and you will get the advice not to try. At the same time, as you noted earlier, you don’t want to arrive at a polished, riskless, normalized prose. There is nothing without risks, and you hope to capture something beautiful and ephemeral about how friends talk and vamp and joke.

Is this headbutting business why relatively few authors obsessively polish their writing?

I think people are afraid to mess with their prose because they don’t understand how it’s working. Once they draft something, it’s like a watch, and they’re afraid to take out any particular little gear or spring in case they can’t put it back together, but getting lost in passages––writing something great by accident, and then losing it, and fighting to get it back, that’s where you learn your craft.

I think fear and discomfort and lack of confidence in their own artistic judgements is why people have trouble really biting down into their prose and re-arranging it line by line.

Is there anything else you’d like to tell aspiring writers about prose style?

Don’t be a writer. Be anything else if you can, do anything else. You should only be a writer as a last resort, if you can’t live without it, and only if there is something wrong with you, the way there is something wrong with Sean McNulty [Ed: He’s not wrong about that].

But if you’re going to be a writer, do it fearlessly, do it relentlessly, immolate yourself in books, destroy your body, undo your mind, lose yourself, hazard your safety and your sanity upon your work.

People tend to talk about being a writer like they talk about being straight. I’m interested in books. I would like, someday, to write a book. It’s something that you are, even if you’re not doing it right now.

But that’s wrong. You should think about being a writer like being an ultrarunner. You should put in the mileage, and your knees should hurt because you’re always crouched on the floor, crying. People make too much of a ta-da about things like originality and talent and voice and too little about putting in the time.

Life is coming for everyone. Age, depression, drugs, ruin, suffering, alcoholism, prescription medications, disaster, children, TBIs, crushing financial anxiety, and the profound hopelessness and meaningless of modern life––these are going to snuff out all those fragile, ineffable little gifts about which people make so much hay in classrooms, and all that remains is your capacity to suffer, your capacity to keep working, alone, in some dark room, without breaking, without giving up.

The person who wants it the most, the person who is most willing to suffer and labor and type, the person who has lost and remade their gifts, the last one standing, that’s the person who ends up with style.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

King by Jonathan Eig. And not just because we had a torrid love affair back when we played on opposing intramural hockey teams in college. Eig turns historical moments into literary set pieces that have clever construction, emotional resonance, and profound important in our embattled political moment. At the same time, it’s a fearless and unsentimental biography. I went into the book caring not at all about King and I came out caring a great deal.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe. Children are very hard to write about, because children work on a timescale that is almost too grand, too vast, too slow to be easily encompassed in contemporary prose. Ms. Thorpe makes it look spectacular.

I liked this moment from Chapter 27, page 287: “Bodhi had never been allowed to investigate a bright red plastic straw before. He held it wonderingly in his hand like a magic wand and then stuck it deep in his throat and gagged himself, removed it and eyed it with curiosity and respect.”

I recognize that perhaps, word by word, this isn’t the modern or postmodern prose you’re looking for. But I feel like I rarely see anything so alive, so funny and real as this. Maybe I’m just dad-pilled, and love all the kid stuff––but searching for great prose, that can push you towards writing only about glamorous people in extraordinary and poetic circumstances, and there is something wonderful about writing living prose about ordinary lives.

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

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Sean McNulty