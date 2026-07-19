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‘A prologue, in which I take a psychedelic drug and realize how easily the illusion of self can dissolve, even as the feeling of responsibility lingers’

It was a sweltering, tedious summer, the first summer of the pandemic, when Travis and I decided to go to the West Texas desert to drop acid. Our itinerary did, of course, include things other than taking drugs. We plan a day hiking in Big Bend. We book a Donald Judd–esque gray concrete casita with a view of the Chisos Mountains. We look forward to drinking Modelo and doing crossword puzzles and having morning sex. But lovely as all of that will be, our main purpose is to take LSD. A friend in Berlin mails me a few tabs taped under a handmade construction-paper collage on the front of a fake birthday card, posted with a bogus return address. The post office has been running slow all summer, the latest outrage from the first Trump administration, and I am relieved when the card arrives in time for our departure.

How do we take responsibility for the people we become, knowing how we are shaped by both biology and experience? How should we respond when people hurt each other - or themselves? And has science made guilt obsolete?

Nonfiction titles considered this month

Lady C by Guy Cuthbertson

Iran and the Revolution by Homa Katouzian

From Life Itself by Suzy Hansen

This Dark Night by Deborah Lutz

The Asset Class by Hettie O’Brien

Ghost Stories by Siri Hustvedt

The Fallen by Louise Brangan

My Year in Paris with Gertrude Stein by Deborah Levy

Walking Shadow by Greg Doran

The Black Death by Thomas Asbridge

Original Sin by Kathryn Paige Harden

Baldwin by Nicholas Boggs

Monsters in the Archives by Caroline Bicks

How Flowers Made Our World by David George Haskell

Seven Sisters by Veronica Buckley

In Trees by Robert Moor

The Dark Frontier by Jeffrey Marlow

The Wonderful World That Almost Was by Andrew Durbin

Jan Morris by Sara Wheeler

The Evolution of Fire: Essays on Crisis and Becoming by Angela Pelster

George Orwell by Robert Colls

This Vast Enterprise: A New History of Lewis & Clark by Craig Fehrman

Fly, My Darling by Lisa K. Richter

Small Town Girls by Jayne Anne Phillips

True Crime by Patricia Cornwell

The Village on the Edge of the World by Herta Müller

Admitting defeat isn’t exactly encouraged in our culture, is it? Not admitting it in any direct manner anyway. That slumped-shouldered brutalised porny how-did-I-get-here submission to the billionaire parasite class and the sociopathy and depravity of its culture, so pervasive you can hardly see it—that’s fine. That’s precisely what’s demanded of you throughout your life, one long capitulation, deeply denied but also deeply felt, to the message of all parasite marketing and propaganda: Submit. But not the fully aware type where you just admit to the truth of a personal defect and that you’re screwed. Which means it becomes even harder to consciously submit and accept that drink, drugs, porn or Twin Peaks: The Return have wrecked your mind and heart and there’s nothing you (alone) can do about it. Dig in, grit your teeth, try and try again, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, creative visualisation, brisk runs at dawn, Antabuse, solemn promises that if you relapse you’ll skip around Atocha station with a megaphone praising al-Qaeda… all good stuff. But what if you’ve given them your best go and you’re still relapsing, and too shy for the Atocha stunt, or too hungover, or too suicidal? Might it not be time to accept you’re never going to beat this problem using nothing but your addict’s thoughts? If not, then when might be the time? After five more years? Twenty?

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Sean McNulty