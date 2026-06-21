Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style.

Please consider completing our reader survey, to help shape Auraist in the future.

‘About 1000 pages of almost a single sentence, what a mad thing!’

Anna Goldreich is a writer based in Norwich. She holds a Creative Writing Prose Fiction MA from the University of East Anglia and her writing has been shortlisted for the Bridport Short Story Prize 2022 and was awarded the Mslexia Short Story Runner-up Prize 2025. She is the co-founder of Queer Birders Norfolk.

We recommend Goldreich’s novel THE LEVERET as a best-written recent release.

In your early writing career, were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Could you tell us some lessons you learned about prose style from these writers?

I’m in my early writing career now. It’s barely begun, it feels a bit scary to even call it a career at this point!

There are several writers who really shaped the way I write and the books I like to read. I went through a big Virginia Woolf phase when I was around 15. I think I found a copy of MRS DALLOWAY on my mum’s shelf.

This is probably where I became interested in prose itself, rather than just story. It was so unlike anything I had read before, it felt like listening to thoughts. There was something about her writing that I found endlessly strange and exciting. The reading experience is so fluid and natural, but at the same time, you can see that each word has been thought about carefully, each sentence has been revised and revisited over and over.

This is what I try to do in my own writing. I want the sentences to feel just right, like they couldn’t have been any other way. And I think in order to do that, you need to work hard and pick and pick at things until they sit perfectly in the way you want them to.

My next big obsession was Toni Morrison. My A-Level English teacher recommended BELOVED. I read quite a few of her books, but BELOVED got right inside me, it haunted me.

There are these two chapters in particular, one is from Sethe’s POV and one is from BELOVED’s POV. They changed my brain. BELOVED communicates a grief and a terror that is unfathomable, impossible to put into language, and yet she does.

I found the use of space and the total lack of any punctuation marks in BELOVED’s monologue thrilling. I’d never seen anything like that before. It completely changes the flow and the energy of the prose. This is clearly an otherworldly voice, a voice that comes from something shifting and strange. The reading experience shifts, the reader has to figure out the rhythm as they go along.

Then, when I started my undergraduate degree, in the first week, I read Eimear McBride’s A GIRL IS A HALF-FORMED THING. This book reminded me of BELOVED’s monologue, but as a whole book.

That halting tangled up way of thinking, all short sentences, new words, familiar words used in new ways, really playful language, like she’s interested in the words themselves and what they do and can be made to do. I loved it, it really did something for me. I didn’t know a whole book could be written in this style, with this intensity.

Finally, I have to mention Lucy Ellman’s DUCKS, NEWBURYPORT. I recommend this book to everyone. It’s fantastic. It’s written as one really long sentence, punctuated by the phrase ‘The fact that…’.

About 1000 pages of almost a single sentence, what a mad thing! I couldn’t put it down. This book taught me that, so long as the prose captures you, a writer can take you anywhere.

Which stylistic issues mattered most when you were writing and editing THE LEVERET?

THE LEVERET shifted and changed quite a bit, so the issues changed too. A big one was whether to have one or two voices.

The novel revolves around a lesbian couple, Clare and Phoebe, who are grieving the loss of their baby. Initially, I wanted to have alternating chapters: Clare’s voice, then Phoebe’s, but it felt impossible to write Phoebe’s chapters, so I cut them out.

I was really struggling to hold both voices in my head at once so I decided that it needed to be all about Clare. I was writing these long, meandering chapters from Clare’s POV. I wanted the reader to feel stuck like Clare is stuck, to feel uncomfortable, frustrated, maybe even a bit bored. It’s harrowing to be in the depths of grief, but it’s also quite tedious, so I wanted the book to feel this way.

I finished it, but it felt wrong and lopsided and weird. The prose was one note and I kept thinking, this style would work for a short story, but not for a novel.

I sent it to my agent and we had a think, and we decided I should write Phoebe back in to add some lightness and some difference. Phoebe’s voice needed to be the opposite of Clare’s, more grounded in reality. Her way of coping with the loss is to keep going, keep working, try not to get lost in it, and I hoped to capture that in her sections. To do this, I gave her shorter sentences, I used a lot of page space, included more dialogue.

This ended up being the right thing to do. The voices have quite different styles and different focuses, but I hope they both convey how all-encompassing grief is, what it does to a person, how it impacts the way we think and understand and move through the world.

Continues below.

Anna Goldreich © Sam Goldreich

‘I also wouldn’t open my mouth and swallow if someone I trusted tried to spit their already chewed up food down my gullet’

Mark Fisher railed for years about the demise of what he called ‘popular modernism’. Adele Bertei and Rob Doyle have spoken in Auraist of the increased conservatism across our century’s mainstream arts, while the corollary in contemporary prose is what we’ve called the Automatic Voice. Does mainstream published prose now tend towards insipid conservatism and even automatism?

I don’t think so, or at least, this hasn’t been my experience. Of course, politically, we are in a very conservative time and this will always bleed into the arts, but I think right now, there’s a lot of very exciting literary fiction being published.

More than ever, (at least from where I’m standing) we are seeing prose by queer people, people of colour, disabled people, working-class people. I think people writing from these positions generally move away from conservatism in both the content and style of their writing, by necessity.

I would like to add that I personally feel that all the books published by my publisher, Hamish Hamilton, fit very well with Fisher’s description of ‘popular modernism’, so if this is what you’re looking for, Hamish Hamilton is a good place to start!

If someone you trusted recommended an AI-written work to you, would you read it?

I don’t use AI at all, and never have. It freaks me out. I didn’t quite realise how widespread the use was until very recently.

Aside from it being devastating to the environment, AI writing is all just regurgitation, so no, I wouldn’t read it. I also wouldn’t open my mouth and swallow if someone I trusted tried to spit their already chewed up food down my gullet. I’d stop trusting that person, I’d be very disappointed, I’d probably feel a bit nauseous.

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavourless published prose?

Oh this is an interesting question! I did a creative writing MA a few years ago, I also did a creative writing BA, so I’ve done a lot of workshopping… Doing an MA can be tedious at times, I wouldn’t recommend it to everyone, I don’t think you need one to be a good writer, but I personally didn’t find it gruelling.

I worked on THE LEVERET throughout my MA and had four chapters workshopped by the group. It’s quite possible that, had I not been cheered on by my wonderful and supportive peers, I wouldn’t have finished THE LEVERET. Seeing the reactions that people were having to these chapters propelled me on. It made me feel confident that I was telling a story that people wanted to read, in a way they found interesting. A more self-assured person might not need this kind of encouragement, but I definitely do!

I still like to workshop now with a small group of writers. I enjoy it, I often find it nourishing and helpful. I like to work through prose issues with other people, I like to help other people work through their prose issues.

I find it a collaborative process, not dissimilar to the process you go through with an editor. It can help you learn to accept that an external person’s feelings about your writing can sometimes be more useful than your own feelings. A book is meant to be read, so it’s important to get used to people reading it, then shaping it so that it might become more readable.

You don’t and can’t listen to everything everyone says, of course, and people won’t always get along with everything they read and that’s fine. You learn which points to actually listen to, and which to smile and nod at. You read other work, see what you like or dislike and why, and then use that to elevate your own prose.

It’s also just fun to spend time with other writers. Writers are often quite self-contained and introverted, so it’s nice to have a community to celebrate and commiserate with. I’d have felt quite lonely without my writer friends.

This all being said, I shared this question with my workshop group. I met them while on my MA, so I was interested to see whether they might have had different experiences. One person said they felt that the MA could be a bit homogenising at times. Some tutors tried to steer them towards writing more literary fiction, which felt frustrating and dampened their enthusiasm for writing.

Another person said that, since finishing the MA, they found working on their new project felt freeing because they didn’t have to worry about grades, or whether something would go down well with peers and tutors, but then remarked that they were feeling pressure to edit their current novel in a way that would appeal to agents whilst querying.

Also, it’s worth noting that I’m going off my experience of a UK-based MA, so maybe an MFA in the US would have been a very different thing? I don’t know.

I read plenty of dull prose on my course, but it wasn’t dull because it was over-workshopped. I read some nice prose which got better and became more alive after workshopping, I also read some really wonderful prose that continued to be wonderful.

I think statements like Hoel’s lack nuance, all writers are individual people, agents and editors are also individual people, readers are too, everyone has a preference or an interest or a style and what is popular in publishing is always shifting, it isn’t a stagnant industry.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at certain minuscule prose issues you were working on in THE LEVERET, and what were those issues?

I was constantly on the edge of destroying my laptop while working on THE LEVERET. As I mentioned earlier, the main issue I had when I was writing and editing on my own was with adding in and taking out the Phoebe sections.

Once I started working with an editor, new issues were revealed which were frustrating in different ways. I seem to naturally create rhymes as I write. I don’t know how to stop it. I didn’t notice until I started working with my editor who would highlight them and just comment ‘rhyme’.

I also repeat words constantly. I like to use repetition in my prose in general, on purpose, but also, it seems, by accident. I knew there were some words like ‘little’ and ‘thing’ that I used way too much, those were my most used words in THE LEVERET. I feel very affectionate towards them though, I don’t hold it against them.

But once I got to the point where I was working with the copyeditor, I realised that I have an awful vocabulary. I like words, I like knowing words, but I don’t seem to use many. My lovely copyeditor was so good at picking out repeated words. She told me to try not to have too many repetitions of a single word in the same paragraph or it feels samey.

But then if you change that word, it will have an impact on the next word, it’ll interrupt the flow or it’ll stick out weirdly, and then you’re looking through the thesaurus and trying different words out, saying the same sentences aloud over and over until you get told to stop because it’s late and your partner has to get up early for work and it’s impossible to sleep with you muttering.

Is this headbutting business why relatively few authors obsessively polish their writing?

I think so! Sometimes the more you edit, the more editing you realise you need to do. And then you wonder if, actually, maybe writing isn’t for you, because you’re terrible at it and words have lost all meaning and what’s the point in all this and it’s sunny outside and your partner is in the garden drinking a beer and stroking the cat and you’re inside, hunched over your laptop, trying to remember whether there’s another word for ‘little’.

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

I love giving recommendations! I’d like to nominate Charlie Porter’s NOVA SCOTIA HOUSE for the fiction work. This is one of the most beautiful books I have ever read, it floored me completely. He does such incredible things with language, I will never stop thinking about it.

And for my non-fiction, I would like to choose THE BOOK OF BIRDS by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris. I’m a huge fan of Robert Macfarlane and will read anything he writes, I’m also obsessed with birds. I’ve been waiting for this book for so long, I think it’s taken around 8 years to make! It’s gorgeously written and illustrated. It’s a perfect thing.

A curious feature of most films, TV dramas, and many novels is that they revolve around tough moral quandaries, despite how irrelevant these are, largely speaking, to their audience. The people I know have a genuinely crucial moral quandary to weigh up a couple of times a decade tops. Their primary problem has not been quandaries, having to choose between similarly compelling courses of action, but instead two opposite forms of certainty: the full-steam-ahead blind lunacy of denial, as in a supervisor who complains about climate-change denial but denies there’s anything wrong with spitting near his colleagues’ faces, or as in a boulevardier hooked on meth; or the dismal stuckness when you know fine well the right course of action but just can’t take it, as in a boulevardier desperate to stop doing meth, or as in most people faced with climate breakdown. Yet you see works with these two issues far less often in the mainstream arts than those with protagonists torn between e.g. saving their marriage and saving the world. Presumably one reason these works lack such issues is that they’re usually made by multimillionaires with support networks that help them avoid wrecking their lives and careers in the insanity of denial or pathological sloth. Which is nice for them, obviously, but it hardly equips them as guides to living for the rest of us.

‘An awesome ride of a read. You simply must indulge in this. Get David Lynch’s Demon Inside, inside you.’ - Thérèse Majella.

‘Loved this’ - Paul Scheer

‘This is illmatic’ - Matt Ralston

‘Really interesting fictional surrealist take on the work of a master surrealist’ - Mat Bradley-Tschirgi

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

I'd like a paid subscription

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books

Thanks for reading and helping to support fine writing.

Sean McNulty