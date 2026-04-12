'Wondrously clever, imaginative and slyly satirical ... a fierce talent'—The Times

'A scorching meditation on being human'—Financial Times

'A glorious, garrulous gallimaufry of a novel'—The Herald

'Fizzes with impatience, invention and humour'—Guardian

'1984 for the afterlife'—Irvine Welsh

THERE ARE so many things wrong with the newly dead yet they arrive here endlessly. Every day/hour/minute an interminable flow of them pours into Processing. They spit and fizz and gesticulate when they arrive. They are dazed/hazed/freaked out entirely, to find themselves here – standing in line, among thousands of other Queues, every one of them going on for miles. I signed my contract. I took the job. I have been here for over forty-seven years now. I have my reasons. The largest soul terminus in existence: Processing is a stark vast grey space. At the top of each Queue in Arrivals there is an allocated personal Admin. Behind each of us there is a tall Scanner. Trays operate on metal roller balls. A Leaderboard sits in the centre above our entire sprawling Processing hangar. It steadfastly counts the newly dead in Arrivals.

The speculative fiction titles considered this month are here.

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She owned a ridiculously expensive, ridiculously proportioned yet otherwise highly realistic sexdoll that joined us for three-way bouts, a doll designed by someone with a serious knack for shaping thermoplastic elastomer bodies that make you climax shamefully fast. (As you’ll see, it’s now hard not to view our relationship to this doll as similar to the one the hyperdimensional entities have with humans).

Read more at the link below.

‘Editing is miraculous’

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to fully immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

Editing is miraculous. A few years ago, I wrote an essay for Harper’s, “God, the Editor,” on Jack Miles and his project of theography, to read the Bible and the Qur’an as great literary classics with God as their protagonist, and to see how His character changes over the narrative. What emerges is a portrait of God as a literary editor—of the scriptures, and all of Creation—who constantly revises and reworks the material, to fashion Himself and us all. I love this idea of editing as divine work. I usually take pleasure in it, while writing a first draft is excruciating.

I imagine voice as being a physical presence in the text, a guide or a ferryman like the ancient Greek Charon, bringing you across the rivers of the dead. Across Accidental Gods, the voice of the book—which is mine—undergoes a metamorphosis of its own. It cannot but be changed by the histories it narrates. This wasn’t an intentional move—at a certain point in writing the book, I realised that I had transformed, from the full-blooded narrator who goes on a road trip with a living god in “The Apotheosis of Nathaniel Tarn,” to a more spectral, polemical ghost by the end of the book. The voice leaves off as a disembodied revenant that haunts the text, which indeed I will be someday.

The final chapter, “How to Kill a God,” concludes a long investigation into the European explorers allegedly hailed as gods by the natives of the New World. It looks at how, from the 16th century on, these stories were recorded and retold just as the modern concept of race was forged in the Americas, creating what I argue has been the deification of whiteness itself. I turn to Hawaii and to the killing of Captain Cook, as well as to present-day acts of deicide, such as tearing down statues of exalted imperialists. In my first draft, I ended with the sentence:

“Where do the men go who die as gods? Their heaven is white, I imagine, and it is crowded. Perhaps they share it with the souls of white moths—I killed them—those intrepid discoverers of uncharted closets and drawers.”

I was trying to expose the absurdity of the idea of “discovery”—of already inhabited lands—by reducing it to the greedy delight of a moth. But my brilliant editor Riva Hocherman exterminated the moths from this line. My first instinct was to rush to save them—and kill them, again and again—but I think she was right that this was the more powerful way to end:

“Where do the men go who die as gods? Their heaven is white, I imagine, and it is crowded.”

Read more at the link below.

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