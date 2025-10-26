Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, while on the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

This is how I like to imagine them: Sitting in the sky-blue Chevy Bel Air, he behind the wheel with both his hands on it, a man who took driving seriously, who understood that the weight and speed and thrust of a car are as full of latent danger as a bullet nestled in the chamber of a gun, and she his trusting passenger, not only willing but also eager to shed responsibility in favor of frivolity, which in this moment meant keeping the little dog, Dee, curled on her lap while her eyes freely roamed the landscapes flying by, endless woven tapestries hanging on either side of the black asphalt corridor. It was a cold autumn night in 1961. They knew how to be quiet together, these two.

Our tastes are social. Even when you first drank milk, there was the milk, yes, but there was also the person behind the milk who will have presumably either made or messed up your relationship with food for the couple of decades after that. We learn to eat from our families and friends, at school and in work. A village develops a particular recipe for an apple pie – one that nobody outside the village likes, but who cares? We want these things not just because of what they are, but who we are. Tastes spread like this, person to person, like viruses, almost irrespective of the qualities of the food involved. We observe other people in their food lives, often judge-mentally. Nothing turns me off something quicker than the wrong people liking it, by which I mean people almost identical to me in every respect, in a way that doesn’t flatter me. I avoided the viral chopped salad moment of 2024 by the skin of my teeth. Biology has pre-programmed us to crave some tastes, like sweetness, and be wary of others, like bitterness, but these are the broadest brushstrokes. They only count for so much. The most important thing that a few million years of evolution has encoded in us is the ability to be omnivores. Bee Wilson wrote about this in her book First Bite. We come into this world wanting milk, but everything else we have to make up as we go along. This is where other people come in. This is where stories come in.

Donald Trump’s less than polished personal style means he’s authentic and can be trusted on matters of world-historical significance. Tens of millions of Americans believe this, as did millions of Britons about Boris Johnson. But Martin Amis argued that paying close attention to style helps your audience trust that you’ve also paid close attention to your subject matter. Who should we believe, all those millions or a man who squandered his kids’ inheritance (substance) on his teeth (style)?

Eimear McBride:

Isn’t this the Van Halen ‘Brown m&ms’ clause? In the 80s, rock/ metal band Van Halen stipulated in their contracts that all brown m&ms were to be removed from their rider and if the brown m&ms were not removed the promoter had to forgo their fee for the concert. In this way, they claimed, they ensured promotors read their contracts closely and adhered to all the technical requirements for safely staging a show. This was because, if they failed to remove something as seemingly unimportant as the brown m&ms from a bowl of sweets, what more serious provisions might they also have ignored?

So, on balance, I think I’ll go with Van Halen and Martin Amis on this, regardless of the disappointment of those who may have lost an inheritance but gained a hatred of orthodontists and/or m&ms.

