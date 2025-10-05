Winner of the German Book Prize, the Swiss Book Prize, and the Jürgen Ponto Foundation Literature Prize



A quest toward understanding, a story of liberation—from generational trauma, gender constructs, class identity, the limits of language—this narrative invents its own forms, words, and bodies to conjure and cast out the very idea of the unspeakable. It searches for other kinds of knowledge and traditions, other ways of becoming, and reaches for wisdom beyond the human.

Our cultural life is increasingly ideological, substance-centred. Does this help explain certain prominent writers’ indifference to style, and reviewers’ and critics’ indifference to their indifference? How do you feel about these writers’ work?

Eimear McBride:

I look forward to their lazy, ride-hitching arses returning to the pits of intellectual and linguistic mediocrity from whence they came, once this ridiculous moment has passed over. And I hope they take all their lousy books and all their mob-in-training supporters along with them. It’ll be nice for writers with viewpoints that extend beyond making clap-securing statements of the utmost moral nobility, to be published into a less hostile atmosphere again.

Too harsh? Not really. Literature’s job is not to instruct the world, only to be it.

Sean McNulty