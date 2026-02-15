‘One of America's finest writers'—Garth Greenwell

Nobody knows how to write a book. Nobody even knows how to start. Start at the start, says the wag.

2 | For many years the opening line of a story or novel was the first thing I knew, never changing through drafts, though everything else did: chronology, plot, setting, character. My ambition was to end up as an entry in Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations. I used to be a librarian; I wanted to appear in a reference book.

That hasn’t happened yet, so I’ve been forced to write my own.

3 | This is a book that dispenses advice, composed by a writer of fiction. As with any such book or craft talk or social media rant or workshop critique, a lot of it is hogwash. I’m talking to myself. That’s all writers really do. Give speeches to the mirror, whisper into a shell on the beach, find a stranger in a dive bar. Teach.

Eventually the odd writer is driven to write a book about writing. Craft books, these volumes are called: chipper, cheerleaderish, generally with an encouraging second-person narrator meant to make the whole exhausting process of writing a book seem possible. You can do it!

It’s a reasonable stance: you’ll never stand on the winner’s podium if you can’t get off the starting block.

But I don’t know if you can write a book. I don’t know if I can write a book. I don’t know if I can write this book, though over the past thirty years I’ve published four novels, three collections of short stories, and a memoir, and have written several more unpublished books. (How many? We won’t speak of that yet.) Everything that I have ever believed was true and immutable about my work has changed. Only certain obsessions remain. A writing life, I’ve come to believe, is a yearslong process of casting away everything you once believed for sure.

George Saunders proposed on his substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. Does this strike you as correct?

In terms of voice, no. Very no. The voice of each piece is born on the first page, spilling out slippery and alive. It grows with the story. By the end the voice stands proud, distinctly itself—unlike any other, even from the same writer. All editing can do is wash and tidy that original voice, teach it to speak a little more clearly or how to play nicely with others. But the essence is unchanged.

Voice rests on style—the sinuous rhythm or blunt word choice, the metaphor systems and narrative grammar, the choice of what is stated and what left unsaid—and here revision, the series of conscious choices made after the fact, can sharpen and shape the style. To the extent that there is a difference between style and voice perhaps it’s that style is conscious, voice more primal.

I’m wary of one aspect of editing: the self-doubt that becomes self-censorship. Doing something new requires an almost psychotic self-belief. But how can we tell when we’re following our star to undiscovered country and when we’re just wandering the woods, ranting and lost? It can be a tenuous distinction, and never more so than at the beginning.

Beginning feels a little like hearing a voice or glimpsing a shape in the mist, and, with no rational hope for success—only the sudden sense that it’s important, it’s necessary, it might just be magic—leaping up and flinging yourself into the void in pursuit. Sometimes there’s a moment when you find yourself alone on the moor with the mist rising and night falling, and behind you the door back to reality is closing. What do you do? You listen to the still quiet voice inside.

I’ve learnt to tell when a shape in the mist is real and when it’s just an echo, something insubstantial that will vanish on contact, or a misbegotten monster that will torment you for years. I can’t tell you how I know the difference; perhaps this is the central mystery of creativity. A wordless knowing. A thing of the body. Visceral.

