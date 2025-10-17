Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing. On the last Friday of the month we publish for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

‘Executed as precisely and without sentiment as an autopsy…There is no doubting the authenticity of [her] vision and the originality and severity of her voice, as scathing and pitiless in her depiction of ‘empty’ women as in her depiction of oafish swaggering machismo. —Joyce Carol Oates, The New York Review of Books

The platform had the aggressive, melancholy air of all train stations at night, stations where no one else gets off, and more to the point, where no one is there waiting to meet us. The man stepped down from the train and stood stock still, although his thin body did sway slightly forward. He looked around for no apparent reason, because there really wasn’t anything worth looking at. The dim, grubby light from the feeble lamps—incapable of penetrating the air thick with darkness and coal dust—was suddenly familiar, and this somehow made things easier. All his life he had thought of that light as peculiar to train stations. The smell too, an old, you might say, well-preserved smell, a mixture of burned coal and flowers in full bloom, flowers that constantly grow and die, and, for hours or days, are just that, flowers, in the small, neat flowerbeds of the time. Were they carnations? Or Wisteria? Would there be Wisteria in June? Spring was over, but… He thought he could hear a loud, sneering voice crowing delightedly over his general ignorance. “Wisteria (or any other flower), in June (or any other month)!” All at once, he felt extraordinarily alone and impotent, and set off with slow, reticent steps, as if he had no real goal, walking beside a time long gone, colorful, cheerful, and pretty, above all pretty, past a row of tourist posters praising the pleasant climate, the lush green countryside, the calm sea, and the simple habits of the kindly locals. Anyway, the sky was still blue and the locals were still welcoming. Even more so, given how tourism had grown in recent years. Or so they said.

‘An intriguing and alluring novel from beginning to end. The events are startling, sad, amusing, invigorating, and informative. Reading it is like meeting a family that you never knew existed and becoming close friends in a few weeks. Highly recommended.”—Jane Smiley

Founded in 1851, the town of Lakota, Wisconsin, is today little more than a rural crossroads where County Roads JJ and Y meet like modestly crossed legs, with the Mecan River passing beneath the knees. The river flows across the whole of Waushara County, winding its way through woodlots, farm fields, and tangled swampland of willow, dogwood, and boggy prairie. In the Winnebago language, waushara means “good land,” but some believe the Winnebago were trolling the white settlers who took it from them, since the soils of the county are among the least fertile in the state. After a hard rain, stone arrowheads still rise from sandy farm fields and backyard gardens, reminders that the past doesn’t always stay buried. In the 1870s, during a surge of nationalist fervor initiated by western Indian wars, some locals wanted to rename the town Custer. That motion was soundly defeated when an old conjurer with one eye and raven hair rose to say the land would be cursed if they renamed it for someone who’d had his ass handed to him by a mob of screaming savages. When that one-eyed woman later died, two nuns going through her cabin discovered she was Lakota Sioux. They found a moldy crucifix wedged in her chamber pot and a daguerreotype of Sitting Bull under the feed sack of thistledown and milkweed fluff she’d used for a pillow.

Literary fiction titles considered this month

NO FRIEND TO THIS HOUSE

by Natalie Haynes

BUCKEYE

by Patrick Ryan

FOX CREEK

by M. E. Torrey

ARCHIPELAGO OF THE SUN

by Yoko Tawada; translated by Margaret Mitsutani

TO THE MOON AND BACK

by Eliana Ramage

AMITY

by Nathan Harris

MERCY

by Joan Silber

THE LACK OF LIGHT

by Nino Haratischwili ; translated by Charlotte Collins & Ruth Martin

LIFE, AND DEATH, AND GIANTS

by Ron Rindo

UNDER

by Glen Pourciau

THE PASSIONATE SISTER

by John Thorndike

GRACE PERIOD

by Maria Judite de Carvalho ; translated by Margaret Jull Costa

BOY FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

by Sam Sussman

THE WILDERNESS

by Angela Flournoy

CÉCÉ

by Emmelie Prophète; translated by Aidan Rooney

A DIFFERENT KIND OF TENSION

by Jonathan Lethem

ONE OF US

by Dan Chaon

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE

by Jade Chang

SHADOW TICKET

by Thomas Pynchon

Sean McNulty