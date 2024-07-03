In today’s issue:

—’We drive through the city, black holes open up on every corner, they tug at the sheet metal of the ambulance, Stepanovic is kneeling beside the shitty stretcher I’m lying on, he’s holding me, he’s holding my hand and he’s singing something to me, I like the tune but the words make me want to puke’: the best-written previous winner of the Dagger Award for best translated crime novel, part of our project to find the best-written novel of the century to date.

We recently posted our pick from the Dagger shortlist for this year’s best English-language crime novel. The winners will be announced on the 4th of July.

—‘While everyone waited for the auteur to appear that day, the tone of mind of the world reached its highest ever point. Entities gathered round the crystal bowl of the horizon to share 10D popcorn and Maltesers and watch what unfolded’: Commander Holy Cross of the Grand Order of Geniuses of the United States of, for Now, Still Just President Trump, Part 26 of T…