The opening pages of Tiya Miles' Night Flyer: Harriet Tubman and the Faith Dreams of a Free People, the best-written book on the shortlist for this year's National Book Critics Circle Award for biography.

The winners will be announced on the 20th of March.

Watch Miles' Barnes and Noble interview about the book on YouTube, or read The New York Times review.

Night Flyer: Harriet Tubman and the Faith Dreams of a Free People

THE STORM

The storm was coming. She sensed its approach in the shift of the wind, the click-clack of branches, and the eddies of sea-moistened air. She craned her neck to view the sky, dark through a scaffold of winter-tree canopy. Wrapping her arms across her chest, she pulled her woolen shawl close, then knuckled one hand to her heart and curled the other around her revolver. Ever watchful of nature’s signs, the woman waited. When the skies did part and the snow bore down in glassy shards, whiting out the silent scene of coastal forest, she may have felt the instinctual fear that all humans know in moments of heightened realization of their vulnerability to the elements. She might have trembled at the thought of what could befall her during the night—cold, hunger, even a kidnapping. Did she long to shut her eyes and pretend all was safety and sunshine around her? Did she want to turn and flee as splinters of wind-sharpened snow sped and spun? Did she ever ponder giving in, giving up? Most of us would. But that was not how Harriet Tubman’s singular mind worked. Where others saw shut doors and unscalable brick walls, she dreamed into being tunnels and ladders. Submission to re-enslavement was not an option. And she did not face that storm alone.

On the December night in 1860 when Harriet Tubman found herself trapped by winter weather, she was making one of her final trips through the woods of Maryland’s coastal plain to rescue stolen souls. Their lives had been taken from them by a class of racial elites who feasted on the flesh of vulnerable people, turning the muscles of their victims’ bodies, the children of their wombs, and the knowledge in their heads into long-term capital and short-term comfort. But these Black captives did not appear at the designated meeting place that night. So Harriet waited. Petite with a slender build and still limber in her late thirties, she pressed her back against the bark of a thick tree. This might have been a loblolly pine, the species that coated the old-growth forests along the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay. A companion to the stranded woman who stood barely five feet tall, that evergreen would have cast a net of protective crystalline needles.

Harriet’s business in the woods was dangerous and secret. No detailed record was kept of her thwarted mission that night, but according to a supporter of the Underground Railroad who spoke to Tubman’s first and only official biographer, Harriet Tubman told the snowstorm story to “a warm-hearted, impulsive woman, who was engaged heart and hand in the Anti-Slavery cause.” The story comes to us twice removed from Tubman’s own lips, across a distance that exists in all published accounts of her life. Tubman told this listener that “for some unexplained reason” the people she was there to aid “did not come.” As Tubman waited, “night came on and with it a blinding snowstorm and a raging wind. She protected herself behind a tree…and remained all night alone exposed to the fury of that storm.” Tubman took shelter against the tree’s trunk, shivering through the evening as other warm-blooded creatures, like fox squirrels and snow geese, skittered, burrowed, or folded frigid, ice-tipped wings. What was it like to tuck into the dark depth of the winter woods? What was Tubman thinking as she shrunk beneath the branch-umbrella, listening for animal sounds behind the screech of the wind? Was she worrying about the fugitives who had not come yet, fearing the hunters trailing them and the trackers always searching for her? Was she turning over in her mind the cascade of events that had led her here to a test of her mettle and the silent company of this tree?

Finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award in Biography • A Washington Post Notable Book • One of Smithsonian Magazine's Ten Best History Books of the Year • One of AAIHS's Best Black History Books of 2024



“Though broad strokes of Tubman’s story are widely known, Miles probes deeper, examining her inner life, faith and relationships with other enslaved Black women to paint a deeper, more vibrant portrait of a historical figure whose mythic status can sometimes overshadow her humanity.” –The New York Times



From the National Book Award–winning author of All That She Carried, an intimate and revelatory reckoning with the myth and the truth behind an American everyone knows and few really understand.

Historian Miles crafts narratives that illuminate the intertwined histories of African Americans and Native peoples. Her work, lyrical and deeply researched, excavates forgotten stories of resilience and resistance. Miles' Pulitzer Prize-nominated The Dawn of Detroit revealed the complex landscape of slavery in the American Midwest. All That She Carried earned her the National Book Award.

