IN TODAY’S ISSUE

We recently asked readers for feedback on Auraist and one suggestion came up more than any other: to make the posts shorter. So from on we’ll split posts in two.

Tell us your own suggestions for Auraist

Part 1

This will be for readers who primarily want to know which books we’ve picked. Today’s pick is the best-written book on the shortlist for this year’s National Book Critics Circle Award for memoir. The winners will be announced on the 20th of March.

Part 2

This will be for readers who want more information, about these books and other matters, such as:

The first few pages of the book. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The author’s masterclass on prose style (or an archived masterclass or pick with the paywall removed).

The other books considered, the criteria we use when making picks, and so on.

Information about how to submit work to Auraist. If we publish yours, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the published collection of these pieces by many of the world’s best writers. We now accept submission of short stories. Go to Part 2 now

If you know of an extremely well-written book released in the last three months, please let us know via the button below. We consider both mainstream- and independently published works.

National Book Critics Circle Award for memoir 2025

The best-written work on the shortlist is

A NEW YORKER BEST BOOK of 2024

Little Seed is an experimental memoir that braids together the narrative of the author's relationship with her brother and family with a deeply personal field guide to ferns.

The chapters move associatively, commenting on each other indirectly and drawing out questions of assimilation, race, class, gender, nature and the general problem of being and knowing. When the author's brother has a psychotic break, the rigid structure of the book itself breaks apart and the protagonist adventures to the cloud forest of Oaxaca in order to truly live: to know the world by experiencing it rather than reading about it or following the direction of others. Some persistent themes throughout the book: What does it mean to be Chinese? What is love and how best to love? What really is a fern?

Consider buying the book to help support fine writing.