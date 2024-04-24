The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama's Worst Fiasco.
‘On a surface level Twin Peaks: The Return is the world’s worst-ever TV drama, but when you explore it in some depth, see what its showrunner was really up to, that’s when it gets supernaturally bad.’ So argues nightguard and wrestler Andy Uath, who’s had troubles in his time with bitterness, research chemicals, and the hyperdimensional entities he believes shaped the world and, worse, Twin Peaks: The Return.
In the genre-blurring tradition of Maggie Nelson, Geoff Dyer, and Vladimir Nabokov’s Pale Fire, The Demon Inside David Lynch is a critical novel of verve and urgency about fanaticism, generational hatred, rampant cheesiness, and our post-truth state, whoever’s responsible for it.
