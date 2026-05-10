Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, or nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes, and from our subscribers’ submissions. We also publish articles by their authors on prose technique and AI writing, and for paid subscribers the best-written book of the month.

My interview about Auraist with the admirable Amy Suto is here. Discover which oldster disco in Madrid has the highest rate of hospitalisation, but is still worth it.

“Taut, spellbinding and strange, it unfolds with the disturbed logic of a fever dream." —The New York Times

WHEN MY DAUGHTERS TURNED TWELVE I INITIATED THEM into the mysterious powers. Mysterious not so much in that they didn’t know those powers existed, or in that I’d kept them secret (I hid nothing from my daughters, since we were of the same sex), but rather in that, having grown up dimly and apathetically aware of that reality, they no more understood the need to care about it or suddenly somehow master it than they saw the interest in learning to cook the dishes I served them, the product of a domain just as remote and unenticing. Nonetheless, they never thought of rebelling against the tedious instruction involved. Not once, some sunny afternoon, did they try to invent a pretext to get out of it. I liked to think that this docility in my undocile daughters, my unruly, impulsive twins, was born of a recognition that in spite of everything they had a sacred obligation to uphold.

Information about submitting to Auraist is here. Our standards are as high as for our other picks, but if we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world’s best writers. Please consider completing our reader survey, to help shape Auraist in the future.

The shortlist

Shida Bazyar , The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran — translated from German by Ruth Martin

Rene Karabash , She Who Remains — translated from Bulgarian by Izidora Angel

Daniel Kehlmann , The Director — translated from German by Ross Benjamin

Ana Paula Maia , On Earth As It Is Beneath — translated from Portuguese by Padma Viswanathan

Marie NDiaye , The Witch — translated from French by Jordan Stump

Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, Taiwan Travelogue — translated from Mandarin Chinese by Lin King

‘With a loss of self came the loss of a crippling self-consciousness’

Guillermo Stitch is the author of Lake of Urine (Sagging Meniscus 2020) and The Coast of Everything (Sagging Meniscus, June 16th 2026). He is Executive Editor at Exacting Clam.

We’ve chosen The Coast of Everything as a best-written recent release. It’s available for pre-order at www.guillermostitch.com. The novel’s Substack is here.

You obviously believe that the quality of prose matters. Could you explain why this is so?

Gobsmacking, to me, that someone would devote themselves to writing per se and not be interested in prose.

Of course there are those, and they are many, who write but are not devoted to writing per se. A lot of novels and stories published today are basically screenplays-in-waiting. Adaptation to more popular and lucrative formats is factored in from the off—it’s central to the intention.

There’s a detectable appetite to just get from A to B, cross the finish line, as efficiently as possible, so that contract negotiations can begin. I’m not necessarily denigrating the practice. It’s a means to an end. But it’s not my motivation. If anyone from Netflix is reading this—I could probably be talked round.

When did you realise you had found your writing voice? What exactly had you found? Has this happened more than once?

I was thirty-eight. It was a Sunday morning. My fiancé and I had had people around and it had been a very heavy night. She had gotten up and left me to a bed-ridden delirium that lasted maybe an hour or two but seemed like a lifetime.

When I finally left the bed it was at a fair clip, running downstairs to grab a pen and an A4 pad of paper. I didn’t get a coffee, didn’t say good morning—just filled a couple of pages with a frantic scrawl because I knew that momentarily my memory would betray me. The first thousand words or so, pretty much verbatim, of Lake of Urine, my first novel and, as I ran out of prose, some scribbled notes on where it was to go from there.

I hadn’t seriously attempted to write anything for years—I’d pretty much given up—but I knew with absolute clarity and conviction that I had something. I was in business.

What exactly had I found? That I neither have nor want a writing voice. In the way those words came, I learned that voice comes from the work, not from me.

There have been little repetitions but nothing like that morning. It was the beginning of everything. Terrible headache.

This is the OED’s definition of literary: ‘having a marked style intended to create a particular emotional affect’. Does this match your understanding of the term?

Not quite. My definition may very well be idiosyncratic but it works for me. What characterises the literary for me is an interest in what the written word can do that only the written word can do.

Talk us through the stylistic choices you made for the opening lines of THE COAST OF EVERYTHING:

Ceilings. Skies. Clara was something of an authority. Ceilings, especially, were the pages of her atlas. On them, she could map worlds. There were five: the low, bowed beams of the school house and the shadows that trembled around the cantilever struts that rose from them to the ridge of the roof; Dr Amstutz’s salon with its egg-and tongue cornice and the dusty glass lampshade in the middle that burned in the daytime, making those parts that fell outside its weak halo seem dirty and dim; the painted church, the pointless cherubs, the bearded men and weeping women, the blue that calmed; the inverted forest of Damocles pans, pots and playthings that hung in the general store from slender threads that made her uneasy; the near-black wood in the kitchen where she sometimes sat while Mila cooked, the glint of its polish that usually lulled her to sleep despite the smell of food and the cook’s chatter; and lastly, the frontispiece— the timber square of the room next to the kitchen that had been made her bedroom and where her elderly father, while he still lived, had painted flowers for her to look at, and here and there among them a bird or a honey bee.

There was a time in my life, brief and long past, when what I loved, above all other things, was to dance. I call it a time but it also seems very much a place to me—outside of time—in that I was a foreigner there and I’ve never been back.

Before it, I was the sort of buttoned-up, self-conscious adolescent you couldn’t have pictured dancing, and I’ve since returned to an outwardly similar condition, except that now I have the memory of it, a certain amount of grey hair, and find myself in the gently rolling foothills of a nascent osteoporosis.

It’s ironic that this memory should be so confined in nature, cut off from what went before and after, because it treats of precisely the opposite of confinement—of limitlessness and freedom. I discovered at that time a sensation not merely unknown to me but previously unimagined—a complete abandonment of self to physicality in music that didn’t so much quiet the thinking brain as set it free to be knee and hip and hand and foot.

It was a profoundly transcendent experience—a complete melding of mind and body. It was—and this is no analogy, no metaphor—ecstatic.

With a loss of self came the loss of a crippling self-consciousness. Not for a single micro-second, in that state, did I think about dancing, or worry about what came next. What do I do with this knee, this hip, this hand, this foot, are questions that would never have occurred to me, even if there had been a me for them to occur to.

The extremities took care of themselves. They didn’t dance, they were mere outcomes of that which did—a very, very exact coordinate, somewhere near the base of my spine (that I have always taken to be my centre of gravity) that had the precision of a pen’s nib and that etched a wordless script in space: a scrolling, looping festival of spurs and serifs, strokes and finials.

This is how I think about style in prose.

The most essential part in the making of any fiction—inception—is also the most mysterious: we’re in “it came to me in a dream” or “materialised out of nothing, fully formed” territory here so I’ll pay you the compliment of skipping it. But what comes after is more amenable to description.

Every story plays its own tune. There’s a new music in my life and the task before me is to dance. This requires intent listening, and that involves another kind of ecstasy.

From inception on, I exist as a sort of wildly oscillating binary—instead of mind and body melded, it is writer and reader. I can’t tell you the number of times, it has seemed to me, my first awareness of a sentence comes when I’m looking at it on the screen. I (the writer) have been ahead of myself (the reader). I (the reader) am surprised. In this state, outside time, neither a story nor the fundamentals of its style are invented—they are revealed.

The specifics of style are the knees and hips and hands and feet—as long as I’m in touch with the nib at my centre, they simply fall into place. A note is either a true note or a bum note. Talking through the stylistic qualities of the book’s opening, then, is something I do more as reader than writer.

I’m struck by the passage’s movement. Two single words, then two taut, short sentences and then a long, clause-rich, ornate series of descriptions that is both an itemised list and somewhat digressive. The stuttering start of a lawnmower.

One might call the long sentence rather Baroque, or Byzantine perhaps, and this architectural characterisation of its form is reflected in (is a reflection of?) numerous of its terms—‘low, bowed beams’ and ‘cantilever struts’, ‘egg-and-tongue cornice’, ‘the timber square’ and so on.

The tone, even if some of the word choices tend toward sophistication, is the are-we-sitting-comfortably preamble of a story told to an audience of children—apt for the opening of what could just as well be considered a storybook as a novel.

The language has that central European reserve that I suspect I have from Kafka but also just a touch of Dickensian sweep—a prescient foreshadowing of a later section of the book about which, at the time of writing, I had no inkling. (But can that be true? Mightn’t that later part, in which Dickens himself has a role, have germinated here?)

It does or attempts to do, in its style as well as its content, what I need a beginning to do—it seeds.

(Continues below)

‘Immersion itself is a troublesome aspiration, for me. I don’t want it absent from my work but I do want to disrupt it’

It’s now frequently unclear whether online posts were written by AI or a human. How can writers ensure their writing immediately sounds human?

I think if you worry about this you are already in trouble. If you are producing prose that doesn’t inherently seem human, there may be a problem that predates AI. I don’t believe the writer needs to change their course because of AI. Just keep putting one word in front of another. Persist.

If a panel of AI judges awarded you a prestigious literary prize, would you accept it? If so, how would you thank them?

Are we talking about a cash prize? As an Irish writer, resident in Spain and published by a U.S. press, I’m excluded from the vast majority of book prizes by their eligibility requirements, which invariably have a national component applicable to citizenship, residency or the territory in which a press is registered. So I’ll take it where I can get it. I wouldn’t thank them, any more than I’d thank my kettle for boiling.

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to fully immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style in THE COAST OF EVERYTHING to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

This is a very interesting question and sends me in multiple directions. In 2018, I took one of the narratives that make up The Coast of Everything and self-published it as a freestanding novella under the title of Literature™.

It is, at least arguably, a genre piece and in the course of writing it I took an interest in the tenets and conventional wisdoms of genre writing, coming to admire what I saw as a level of discipline sometimes missing in more literary circles and approaches. One of the rules of thumb I came across again and again was that the job of the text is to facilitate the reader in ‘making a movie’ in their head.

This calls for lean, efficient prose. It doesn’t exclude the possibility of style—Literature™ has the laconic snark of hardboiled noir, for example—but it probably does exclude flourish, experiment, poetics and certainly interpolation: anything that might jolt a reader out of that ‘head movie’ experience is frowned upon.

So there is that school of thought—that having had to compete with cinema for people’s attention for a good hundred years now, the most popular, successful literature will be that which emulates cinema, setting aside what only the written word can do and opting instead to script the movies that readers make themselves in their minds.

What your question seems to imply though, and I think you’re right, is that bold prose and conspicuous style can deepen immersion. One rather obvious example is the predilection of many readers of fantasy for archaic (and arcane) language.

However, immersion itself is a troublesome aspiration, for me. I don’t want it absent from my work but I do want to disrupt it. I’ve always been attracted to the abstract as well as the representational and in my own work I don’t want to settle for either.

I think of the structures in my writing—in the case of The Coast of Everything, a digressive, tale-within-tale structure and, within each tale, further digressive structures and hidden templates—as a set of dynamic fields like the colour fields or shapes in an abstract painting: a Kandinsky, say, or a Klee. Within each I want immersion to be possible but I’m comfortable with, indeed attracted to, the idea that the reader, stepping back to consider the work as a whole, would have one overriding question:

What is this?

We’re running a series on the best-written works of fiction of the 21st century to date, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

For fiction, so many contenders. Notable American Women by Ben Marcus. Ghost Mountain by Rónán Hession. Boundless as the Sky by Dawn Raffel.

Most recently and, at the time of writing, up for the Goldsmiths prize, We Live Here Now by C.D. Rose. It isn’t easy to describe Rose’s style as it seems so effortless. His work has the lightness Calvino thought the best work should have—a transparency, as though etched on glass.

For non-fiction, My Mind To Me A Kingdom Is by Paul Stanbridge, whose attitude to the sentence, it seems to me, has been concocted in the hours, months, years he has spent with his endlessly inquisitive head in texts either old or obscure or both, on any number of subjects. He joins dots where I wasn’t aware there were dots. I don’t know of another writer who would or could deploy words like ‘conject’ or ‘convolvement’. Stanbridge does it without affectation.

There are fictional elements but it’s a hybrid work. The subject matter is difficult and the book is a series of what might be termed avoidances, as if its project is to acknowledge and navigate the difficulty.

Photo, Phyto, Proto, Nitro by Melissa McCarthy, a mesmerising essayist and another dot-joiner par excellence, as well as shark enthusiast. My go-to example of how non-fiction can be just as whimsical, rich, witty and musical as fiction.

And Multiple Joyce by David Collard. Fifty essays about (and not about) James Joyce. A masterpiece of tangential and digressive thought, not to mention prose, but with an emotional core. Collard isn’t always going for the laugh, but his style is always informed by his wit.

You may doubt for a while that Twin Peaks: The Return’s as historically notable as the invention of language. You’re going to see much sooner, though, that performances of Shakespeare’s plays at the original Globe, Europe’s discovery of the Americas, the Crucifixion of Christ, or the Buddha’s enlightenment beneath his tree are perfectly reasonable comparisons, if anything somewhat underegged. Because the fact is that something took place in recent years whose historic nature is easily on a par with those events, and you can watch clips of it anytime you want. Think of it. You were around when the two biggest diddies of the last three thousand centuries were alive and kicking and diddying about the place, two white male septuagenarian US reactionaries with attention-grabbing hair and the most galootish megalomania ever witnessed, and also when the most grotesque art catastrophe of all those centuries occurred. And one was lauded as the greatest exponent of our most influential artform, one as the greatest example of that artform, and one was handed the nuclear firepower to destroy life on earth forever. What a time to be alive!

Read more at the link below.

Our archive has over fifty author articles on prose style and AI writing, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. A paid subscription gives you full access to this archive, and to the best-written book of the month posts, and allows you to submit your own work to Auraist.

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Sean McNulty