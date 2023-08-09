The James Tait Memorial Prize shortlists: the best-written novel and biography
After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz * Come Back in September by Darryl Pinckney * Read a passage from each
THE SHORTLIST
Bitter Orange Tree by Jokha Alharthi, translated from the Arabic by Marilyn Booth
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Bolla by Pajtim Statovci, translated from Finnish by David Hackston
After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz

