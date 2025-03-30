Part 1 of this post is here:

PREFACE

In my novels and memoirs I have written quite a bit about sex, even very outré sex. I’ve always insisted I’ve approached sex as a realist, not as a pornographer. That is, I like to represent what goes on through someone’s mind while having sex—the idle thoughts, the resentful thoughts, the comic aspects of the body failing to meet the acrobatic ambitions of the imagination—and the sometimes enriching, sometimes embarrassing or dull, often distracting or irrelevant or wonderfully intimate and tender moments of lovemaking.

I’m at an age when writers are supposed to say finally what mattered most to them—for me it would be thousands of sex partners.

There is still a prudishness about sex, not only in America but everywhere. Sex and comedy are the two subjects that are never taken seriously, though we think about sex constantly—and about comedy periodically, if we’re lucky, if only in the form of self-satire. I suppose prudishness guarantees paternity, so crucial in keeping bloodlines pure.

Gay men have seldom been candid about their sex lives and are even less so now that they are getting married and fathering offspring. Paternity is not the problem for them, so much as respectability. Internet anonymity has facilitated new possibilities of “cheating” and hypocrisy.

It may seem absurd for an octogenarian to be writing a sex memoir, but it could be argued that he has decades of experience to draw on and an unimpeachable point of view even if the horse he has in the race may have become feeble and cobbled. Because I am in my eighties, have most of my marbles, been a practicing gay since age thirteen, lived through the oppression of the 1950s, the post-Stonewall exaltation of the 1970s and the wipeout after the advent of AIDS in the 1980s, the discovery of the lifesaving therapies of the 1990s, the granting of gay marriage equal rights in the States in 2015, the parallel right to adopt children, the brewing storm in the 2020s against everything labeled “woke” (trans people, drag, books, puberty-delaying drugs)—because I’ve witnessed all this drama and melodrama, I’m perfectly situated to view how we got here.

I’ve seen gays go from thinking they’re neurotic to what we call Pride. In the 1950s, no matter how much fun we were having there was always a moment in a gay soirée when one of us would look around balefully but with a giggle and say, “Gosh, we’re sick. Just a bunch of sick queens.” Now we’re star athletes, bullying businessmen, Latin crooners. Whereas half a century ago gays preferred individual sports (tennis, swimming) to team sports (football, rugby), were afraid of corporations, and chose even humble trades (leather tooling) to anything in groups. Recently I was privileged to be invited to an elite dinner of gay men, four of whom said they loved corporate life in New York and felt very fulfilled. I worked in public relations for a ghastly corporation in the seventies at which I was told a famous photographer I’d proposed to do the portraits of the countless vice presidents was too effeminate to go onto the fifty-sixth floor, where the all-male white executives had their offices, each guarded by a female secretary.

In the 1940s gay men wanted sex with straights (including drunk sailors who beat them up afterward), and just a hint of shared homosexual desire detected in the other person could spoil a trick—as Giovanni’s Room demonstrates. Now we have a friendlier version of that—we fall for opposites if gay and strive to turn them into twins. If we succeed, we stop having sex with them (it’s called lesbian crib death). I don’t know why I made “Latin crooners” an example, but aren’t they supposed to be lady-killers? With patent leather hair smelling of violets? Anyway, they’re gay now, too.

If gays have gone from invisibility to ubiquity and from self-hatred to self-acceptance, we should also recognize we’re still being pushed off cliffs in Yemen—and from the top fronds of Florida palms, for all I know. One in five Generation Zers identify as LGBTQ+, which might seem like progress, but nearly half are contemplating suicide and 70 percent are reporting they’re severely anxious. Presumably young straights are less at risk, but those are figures we, as good scientists, should verify.

When I was young, gays were given funerals when they turned thirty. Your life was finished. You had to be thin, wearing Top-Siders and blue cashmere sweaters, you had to make broad gestures and be a big Cam, you had to have your hair bleached and straightened in the surfer look. Now we have daddies, chubbies, chasers, twinks, twink tops, feeders, gainers, spankers, voyeurs, and exhibitionists, not to mention asexuals and males whose genitals are kept in chastity cages or who themselves are kept naked in real cages and fed from a dog bowl. Some gay men have hair on their backs and even their chests. Then there are the adult babies with their Pride mega-diapers and adult swim diapers, extra-large training pants and giant pacifiers. And the furries…

All this is what is meant by “diversity.”

In my own case, Eros at least crashed through class barriers. I seduced or hired men of all creeds, races, and ages, though irrationally I favored the young. Had I run after older men with some power and wealth, I might now be in a less precarious position financially, or at least I might better understand the world, as Gore Vidal suggested when he argued we should all read Louis Auchincloss because he wrote about Wall Street winners and their ways. Not that I haven’t had sex with many old, obese men. I used to think I could have been in a harem since I could find any roly-poly pasha sexy. I could find at least one square inch somewhere that was desirable, or more likely a dramatic role that would excite me, so I could be like Kit in The Sheltering Sky, who escapes her rescuers and gratefully returns to captivity in a harem to be kept on drugged sherbets, her veiled beauty endlessly available and demeaned.

