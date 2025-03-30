Part 1 of this post is here:

People carrying things – bundles, baskets, buckets and mops, bits of wood. Books? To walk around emptyhanded is a sign of status.

.

Sitting in a row, as if in a waiting room. All men. Shifting in their hard chairs, trying to get comfortable. So it begins, and if it ends like this too no one will be much surprised. One man had something stuck in his teeth and was picking at it with his fingers. His fingernails were blue.

.

The windows in the car from the airport were tinted. Not to shield us from the glare – there is no glare – but to remind me that a November afternoon in the Midlands was, is and always will be my lot. I resisted, of course. I asked the driver to open a window. He refused to hear me. Or was enjoying the music he was listening to through his earphones.

I turned on the tap in the basin in my room and after clearing its throat it vomited a spurt of tepid, brownish water . . . I’m joking. The plumbing works fine and the water is at least the right colour.

We are staying in a luxury hotel which, like every other posh hotel, puts so much effort into the performance of luxury it is a parody of itself. Plato wrote somewhere that the one true luxury hotel exists in heaven and all others are copies; many people believe that a luxury hotel is what heaven is.

The fantasy we buy into at these places is that no one has ever slept or wept or shat or made love in the bedrooms before us. All evidence of previous occupants is wiped. I have seen the trolleys in the corridors with industrial-strength cleaning agents alongside the change of sheets and towels. I have nodded and smiled at the women (always) who stand beside the trolleys waiting for the next room to sterilise, waiting to pull on their latex gloves, and they have smiled back.

Our turn will come. Meanwhile, we are on the top floor and if the weather improves we will have a bird’seye view of the city. My room has a plant in a pot with spiky leaves and Mike’s doesn’t. Mike’s room has a balcony and mine doesn’t – his books are bigger than mine – but the door to his balcony is locked.

I dreamt of Debra, Mike’s wife. Not an erotic dream, not at all. I stayed with Mike and Debra the night before we left and she saw us off. She didn’t just stand in the doorway in Marlow and wave us goodbye, she drove us to the airport. I was in the back, sharing with a dog that took up most of the seat and farted. Debra parked in the short-stay, made us double-check that our passports had plenty of time on them before the expiry date and watched us go through security. She wanted to be absolutely sure that we’d left. Wanted rid of us.

.

Related fantasy: that of the clean slate. All previous misdemeanours erased from the record.

.

Blocks of flats named after 19th-century Romantic poets. On the tiny balconies: bicycles, children’s toys, dead plants, a punching bag. That voice with its cynical chuckle: You really thought you could get away?

The first day in a new city – first hours, when I’m keen and credulous – should be as sharp as the first day at a new school: the lockers, the hooks in the cloakroom, the smells of older children, the way voices bounce off the walls in the corridors. Later, routines set in; foreground recedes to background, elaborate rules are internalised without any understanding of why. But here, sound is muffled and the light arrives through a filter which no one has cleaned for years. Did they put something in my tea? We are being protected from difference.

Share

Consider buying INVISIBLE DOGS to help support fine writing.

Charles Boyle is the founder-editor of CB editions and author of, most recently, The Other Jack, 99 Interruptions and half of The Simplon Road (CB editions). Long ago, poetry (Carcanet and Faber). Fiction under the pen name Jennie Walker (Bloomsbury). Under the pen name Jack Robinson: fiction/non-fiction, including Blush, with Natalia Zagórska-Thomas; Days and Nights in W12; Good Morning, Mr Crusoe; and An Overcoat: Scenes from the Afterlife of H.B.

THE REPUBLIC CONSCIOUSNESS PRIZE SHORTLIST

Invisible Dogs by Charles Boyle.

How to Leave the World by Marouane Bakhti, translated by Lara Vergnaud.

Crooked Seeds by Karen Jennings.

Célina by Catherine Axelrad, translated by Philip Terry.

Mother Naked by Glen James Brown.