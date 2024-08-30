In today’s issue:

—'We extend throughout the universe stretched unimaginably thin, while we're also firmly grounded in the park's soil, our roots stretching off beneath us as an incandescent network that tingles in our toes. Our green faces gaze around at the two skies, at their innermost axes and the doubled cosmos caught in the outflow of their branches. Here we hang in the blackness as a shimmering universal brain': the climactic Parts 40 to 45 of The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama's Worst Fiasco. The entire series is available here, and a free copy of the fully illustrated .epub is available on request at auraist@substack.com.

The Demon Inside David Lynch states that the celebrated director was possessed by a ten-dimensional entity that went on to make Twin Peaks: The Return. Obviously this is fiction, satire. But the descriptions of The Return’s content are not fiction, no matter how much you come to believe or wish otherwise.

The Demon Inside David Lynch

On my next night off work I took 4-AcO-MET, 4-HO-MiPT and AL-LAD and roleplayed Sergio Ramos with Ella, who was in Laura’s schoolgirl gear.

Across the Casa de Campo park diamonds of space split off from other diamonds. Light from green lettering shone down across our bodies. As she ground away on top telling me to submit, Ella-Laura’s eyes were cubes, spheres and pyramids made of light and crystal. She rose from where we joined and went on upwards, spread out like a tree as beyond her branching hair lettering kept gliding round the sky. Green rays crosshatched one another. The park swayed light and then dark, grew and shrank as both dusk and dawn.

Cushioning her knees I pulled Ella-Laura down to my level and wrote round her bud one letter at a time with Sergio’s t-o-n-g-u-e. Each roll of her hips scattered goddess Ella-Lauras and god/dess Ella-Laura-Andy-Sergios.

I wrote Lynch??? then fractal honkingness and demonic cruelty.

‘Be here with me,’ Ella-Laura said, grabbing my cropped hair. ‘Please.’ She lifted my chin to make me look up at her face. Which featured a greying waxed handlebar moustache.

She slid herself down my tongue and birthed quintessential goddess and god/dess versions of that slide, the essence of what the slide was and what it said.

I met each with a tongued letter that formed the words Gevurah, ten Sephiroth, ten entities.

Ella-Laura rubbed herself against my tongue and beard, each motion releasing goddess and god/dess versions of itself that felt even more essential than the original, more the real thing, what every such motion had always aimed for but never quite achieved. Her bud pulsated right to the heart of our dimensional realm, which in turn pulsated in perfect sync with every other realm. One common pulse, the pact between mortals and immortals that pulsed within each human, the pact that the immortals have kept no matter what but that we decided in our plectology to betray.

But the offer of the pact remained, was there in the call of certain chemicals within each human body. In that pact good and evil might still be reconciled and purified, the impasse ended, the distance crossed, and mortals and immortals joined together in a double resurrection at the Promised End.

My tongue wrote BOB-in-Leland, Jowday eats faces, Jowday taints everything, Stanley’s barks, RED GLOWING EYES.

Ella grabbed my head and again tried to force me to look at her, to see this fluke nexus of every lovable quality I’d ever imagined possible in a woman, to actually see this gift from the Ultraverse. But instead I saw dozens of tiny manbabies in baggy green suits, flapping arms like they were drowning. Above Madrid there was hung a huge-starred vision of the night. Galaxies kept on flowing by.

Mad cries erupted. While I wondered whose cries they were I heard more mad cries.

Someone’s voice asked who’d brought everything to this point. My own voice gave an answer. Someone else’s gave an answer I couldn’t quite understand.

Things became inseparable. Grunts and demon-goddess sighs, traces of animal moans, hoots of owls, leaves that skittered in the wind. A gorgeous equality came from each sound with both softness and demonic power.

The two very different answers drilled into me, grew on me like a second head. Two beings strobed inside my skull: my former higher power David Lynch; and possessing him, some kind of demonic entity.

Demonically fuckable Ella-Lauras arched their backs as the night arched around us all. Their gleam was balanced in strict harmony with mine and then scattered as more demon-goddess beauty. Again the night arched around us and within us as an Ella-Laura climax shuddered out and merged with the night. The universe climaxed back inside them, inside Ella, inside Laura, each climax returning shudders through each part of their body and bringing on their next climax.

The two very different beings swelled my head to bursting point. There was only room for one answer. Twin Peaks, my higher power, my girlfriend for a time, my mind: the demon possessing David Lynch had robbed me of the lot, and it wasn’t finished with me yet.

Ella-Laura and I shed dozens of spiralling versions of ourselves that hooped round us greenly then shed many more in a hall of mirrors multiplication seeming not to distort but to undistort us, so that by the time there were 1124000727777607680000 of us we were closer to the reality of what we truly are.

This caress and grapple and whatever else it was was sent up to The One swimming above us in its holy light, while also being projected back down from it as rays that directed our every movement. Smiles streamed back and forth between our eyes and The One, shone off our eyes, shone off The One and each ray it sent streaming back to us.

The One was The One was The One.

The Ella-Lauras were not Ella Ospíndola. None of them were real.

The real Ella was gone. I was alone with my cock clasped in my fist, gazing up into blurring rays The One was sending down to me. Warmth shot along my spine. My head turned to vapour.

The One blazed its blurry light everywhere. One thing and not any other, incomparable, all-conquering, miraculous, cosmic, it was everything now and everything was it. On and on it blazed, its rays tugging away at its earthbound puppets, its Nazis and Manbams and other cultists. Those rays infected all things the way Jowday did, determined every last bit of the Ultraverse.

I writhed on the ground and prayed to my higher power. Pineal Tsarbomba flooded through my brain. It didn’t feel like I’d lost my mind.

The One peered down at my jerks and twists. Its blurry wet rays clung to my pineal gland and erupting molecules of Tsarbomba, clung to anything around me too. Like taut puppet strings those rays worked every bit of it, every inch and mile, backwards and forwards through the years, little tugs that puppeteered all the moments of my life.

My thoughts had separated from me. My eighteen Parts had scattered. There was maybe some link between the scattered Parts, some continuity, or maybe not. Faint green blurry rays had tugged apart their bonds.

Mr C

The Second-Worst Thing in the History of Art

My birthday present in 1993 from Dougal was a VHS tape that featured an orgy involving pornstar biker chicks and the bikers who bossed them around.

Problem was, the original video was Swedish and the dialogue was dubbed by one Englishwoman and one Englishman whose voice was effete. Which meant that although it was a biker’s sweaty bearded face that snarled ‘Move your fuckin arse’, the dubbed voice sounded like Joan Collins’. When one of his biker friends snarled ‘Lovin my girth, this chick is’, the voice you heard sounded like Margaret Thatcher’s. When the gang leader bellowed ‘Meet the boss cock’ it was in the voice of Princess Di.

For nearly three decades Dougal and I have imitated this dubber’s lines as we drank, awoke with hangovers, came up, came down, watched royal weddings, cheered each other on in the ring, visited each other in ICUs, and were chased by knife-waving Rangers fans we’d taunted about their club going bust. We recited them in our heads when in bed with women we loved, or got these women to do the same imitations, which were more pleasing to us than our own imitations were to them. A classy woman imitating an Englishman whose voice resembles Princess Di’s imitating a Swedish Hell’s Angel telling a biker chick to ‘Meet the boss cock’ can be intimate and arousing, I swear, and tells you this woman is a keeper.

Picture President Trump as he flubbed his way through his Covid-19 media briefings and became frustrated at his inability to read out simple strings of words or understand what they signify. Picture the sneer he adopted to cover his embarrassment, he thought, and the patronising tone he took with any reporter who dared question the manner in which he was leading a third of a billion people through a pandemic. These were also the sneer and tone adopted by a porn-addicted fellow bouncer from my bi-experiment years who was impotent but believed this sneer and tone plus pointless thrusts into my buttocks created a smokescreen that somehow negated his limpness.

Plus note that for many Scottish, English and Welsh viewers, who along with the Irish make up a large proportion of those who dislike and ridicule The Return, the name Mr C connotes the man who fronted the Shamen’s ‘Ebeneezer Goode’ and other tracks and who seemed to think he was a bit dangerous.

The point of all this being that the show’s supposed Big Bad Mr C as written and directed by the Twin and performed by Kyle MacLachlan brings to mind a Hell’s Angel who sounds like Princess Di, a sneering, patronising, barely literate halfwit, the futile thrusts of a sneery bouncer, and the original Mr C, and can be taken about as seriously as they can. It is hard for me to watch Mr C in any context and not picture a beefy biker channelling his inner Di.

And Mr C is channelling BOB, who in the original series and in Fire Walk with Me is one of the greatest Big Bads in US screen history, yet another instance of the collapse in standards in The Return, and yet another sortie of its carpet-bombing of nostalgia for that original series and film.^^

And here we have yet another aspect ruined by its rampant cheesiness. Just as comprehensive and unyielding cheese, artistic kayfabe 2 taken to its limits, combined with extremely serious subject matter will always be a trainwreck, so too when it’s combined with one of your intended Big Bads.

And here we have yet another aspect ruined by the refusal of suspension of disbelief, which is having Kyle MacLachlan play so many different parts. If there’s no suspension of disbelief in the characters, we aren’t seeing Dale Cooper then Dougie Jones then Mr C then Richard. What we keep seeing is Kyle MacLachlan, the same Kyle MacLachlan most people know as Sex and the City’s poor Trey MacDougal who suffers from impotence. Therefore if there’s no suspension of disbelief, and so you already have MacLachlan’s sufferings in mind and you’ve just seen his toilet problems as manbaby Dougie, it becomes even harder to take him seriously when he next glowers as supposedly frightening stud but actually pantomime-cheesy Big Bad Mr C.

And of course another way the show’s unique is the way its flaws are demonically designed to accentuate one another. Throwing out so many rulebooks will lead to chaos in any production, and all the more so if those rulebooks are closely related, in that throwing out each then has knock-on effects on many others. And chucking together the wildly different styles of your numerous philosophical and creative influences, piling spiritual system upon system and classic text upon text, risks similar chaos if you can’t be bothered to discern which work well together and which do not. Like an actual trainwreck that mangles carriages into those in front, The Return mangles together elements that even inexperienced artists could see need kept apart.

As the three of us danced to ‘Greased Lightnin’ at a GA disco, Les once told a flamboyantly funky Trinna and me of novelist Arthur Koestler’s belief that the essence of creativity lies in the perception of a single thing in two or more seemingly incompatible ways, perception that Koestler called ‘bisociation’. But not every bisociation ends up with something worthwhile, far from it, and many of The Return’s bisociations and juxtapositions aren’t just Lynchianly strange but inhumanly so.

One of these is the combination of rampant cheesiness with rampant contempt. I enjoy strangeness in films and TV shows, probably too much, but the joining of cheesiness to misanthropy can be hard for me to handle. It reminds you a little of childhood journeys when your dad’s driving under the influence and there are lots of adults crammed in the Fiat Uno, and it nearly crashes and Suds yells to slow down, and your dad yells at him to shut up and that he’s never had time for any of them. Then everybody titters and gets more Tia Maria or Advocaat into them and your dad puts his foot down, and you tell yourself these grown-ups must know what they’re doing, but you know they’ve really lost their minds, and all bets are off and all boundaries down and the world’s a shimmery plecto place.

The Return sneers at humans, at times relentlessly, but it often combines this simultaneously with the flippancy of deliberate cheese and the mix is unsettling. The Eurovision Song Contest would be unsettling too if as well as tittering at its silliness, commentators earnestly called many people present vermin. But then tittered more titters. Then earnestly called more people vermin. Except even that doesn’t capture what The Return manages, because the show doesn’t switch between contempt and so-bad-it’s-good titters but instead manages both at once.

The four of us used to try this, try to address one another frivolously with camp body language and also communicate genuine dislike, to give one another the finger in a way that was contemptuous but also cheesily humorous. But we just couldn’t manage it. The closest Ella and I ever got was when we grappled but even then the antagonism never seemed authentic since it was a mutually agreed game and was also more than balanced out by its opposite. The Return, however, can pull off simultaneous cheese and contempt repeatedly. This sacred artefact manages it at will.

But there are of course more phenomena that manage this combination. One of them is porn, and another’s the way you can view yourself after a relapse. Another’s the cheesy touches within some sexual degradation, for example wearing Buckie Thistle tops. In fact sexual degradation’s essence is contempt plus so-bad-it’s-good, which may help explain The Return’s curiously rapey feel, not only explicitly on occasion but also deftly at its core.

Another such phenomenon is the MAGA cult. Its leader despises human beings, not excluding those he wants to vote for him or to grope, and this Macho Man has to be among the cheesiest specimens who’ve ever lived, while there can’t be many mass organisations cheesier than the hate-filled cult that worships him, including all those macho men dressed like the Village People. Their rallies and relatively naff little insurrection were and are carnivals of cheese and hatred, equivalent to WWE or Chippendales crowds itching for revenge upon those with no time for WWE or the Chippendales. They’re malevolent and dangerous while appearing to be smirkingly unserious, and that’s one difference between last century’s fascism and ours, which wears a so-bad-it’s-good smirk and is therefore taken less seriously than it deserves.

But as usual with The Return it gets worse, much worse. Rampant cheesiness plus rampant contempt is a strange combination and it is minging. But now watch those strangeness and ming levels crank right up when the series mixes rampant cheesiness and contempt with a writer-director-producer-hermit self-cast as the epicentre of the universe with a nice hard penis. Now your dad in the skidding car full of yells, glowers and titters has grown long hermit’s hair, eyebrows and fingernails, and during a sermon on how Christlike he is compared to anybody else present, whipped out his not-soft-where-it-counts.^^

And much of the time you don’t just have these three factors phantasmagorically accentuating one another but also many more of the Returnian’s twenty-two, and of their 1124000727777607680000 potential combinations. So now you’re in an Uno that’s skidding, full of yells, glowers, titters, faces clatted with spilled or spluttered Tia Maria or Advocaat, and gazillions of laser beams that pinball about and crisscross and bisociate, and everything including your oddly fingernailed dad’s flashing and sermon on the topic of his divinity appears to take place in slow motion, the sermon and the rest of the drunken talk’s as stilted as a bad school play’s, and everybody’s making jokes that crack up no one but themselves and saying they don’t know what’s happening or what our destination is.

Next there’s a long tense stretch when they all go quiet and somehow both grimace and simper through 1124000727777607680000 laser beams, the car radio hisses in and out of stations where people speak Bulgarian, backwards or in tongues, followed by your mum insisting the car’s jumped back in time to erase your entire lifestory since you were five, which means she never laid a hand on you.

‘Dinna listen to your mother,’ your dad says as the Uno speeds towards a clifftop. ‘That journey back through time and each minute of your little bitch’s body getting raped, tortured and facialised, it’s all just been the dream of some mannie in a motel. So we’re doubly innocent!’

‘Dinna listen to your father, bitch,’ Suds counters. ‘Aye, it’s all been thon mannie’s dream, including the words I’m saying now, but the mannie hisself never existed because him and the hundreds of forced but welcomed sodomies and whatnot have just been the dream of some other chap. Triply innocent, us, M’Lud!’

In the supreme lifetransforming disaster called Twin Peaks: The Return these elements play off and accentuate one another and the rest of the honkers so severely that going through it can feel like the DTs or falling out of love, the forlornness of it, the ugliness, the desperation for this to end, and at times the hum emanating from our necks and ears and scalps was that loud the ‘I Will Survive’ guy next door knocked the wall to complain.

And this is why the special hell of the Returnian’s twenty-two working on one another, each of them multiplying the others in ways too complex and toxic for the human mind to perceive let alone comprehend, but not for us to feel, to be revolted by—this hell deserves the accolade as the second-worst thing in The Return and therefore in our species’ art.

So there they are, hiding in plain sight all along. The combinations between the Returnian’s twenty-two aren’t as bad as the rock bottom, no. Nothing is, in my opinion. Even if we leave aside the rock bottom, though, and the rest of the honkers we’ve covered to this point, by themselves these always-worsening combinations within the Returnian would make this crime against humanity the most pathetic art project there’s ever been.

But we don’t have the option to leave aside those honkers, do we, because the Returnian only makes up 12% of the pie. So along with the second-worst thing in artistic history we get every last one of the other honkers, and probably loads more yet to be discovered.

Bisociation

When I fade back into being I’m blasting through the radiant emptiness of the Tsarbomba tunnel. All things fade, zoom, murmur out of nowhere, a limbo of blinding magic. On I scud among galaxies that wheel and gyrate and shrink till they seem to force me through an infinitely microscopic hole, squeezing my head as I pass through till it feels fit to burst.

The pressure eases and the hole widens. I fade from the tunnel into the multicoloured waves that lap the shores of each world worked by the entities.

On I fly as though blown by storms in a nullity that looks impossibly defined against the stars and worlds, an escape from all those human faces and places, including the Casa de Campo fading within the whiteness behind me. The borders of time are now wide open on every side. Differences and nouns collapse into cancellation, simple breathing, watching, the pure verbing of the boundless space. With an almost imperceptible glide I continue on towards the vessel at the heart of this mystery.

After hours or years or none of these a dream-realm begins to form, a meeting-point of absurd numbers and scales of dimensional planes. And there they are for the first time, or at least the first time I can see them, nine entities as they fade into this junction zone where all identities are yoked together again before being scattered to destinations of our choice.

Within the dream a second dream manifests, of a pond within a park. Above the pond at the heart of the dream appears David Lynch.

Wide-eyed and wide-mouthed my old higher power is suspended above the pond, his arms and legs spread out as an X that rotates a few degrees clockwise then the same anti-clockwise, then back again.

Now the park’s soil is driven upwards by manic growth of plants jumping up to a crazy height, away up through the planet’s atmosphere. Copies of the stars and The One tumble to the ground and form a second night sky. Everything’s becoming everything else. Andy, David, the demonic entity that’s possessed him, the other nine entities, Ella-Laura, Maddy-Demmy-Suds, Trinna, Les, César, Mateo, Donald, Michael, Franck, the collector of rat droppings, and anyone else caught up in this story: all of us constitute a single plane of being.

The plants fade to a green glow so dim it’s near transparent. Their roots begin to glow as well and soon their green is interlaced as a network of glows that extends throughout both the high sky and the low sky, scattering and interlacing in all directions a networked brain that floats within itself and The One and networked stars it wants to copy.

We extend throughout the universe stretched unimaginably thin, while we’re also firmly grounded in the park’s soil, our roots stretching off beneath us as an incandescent network that tingles in our toes. Our green faces gaze around at the two skies, at their innermost axes and the doubled cosmos caught in the outflow of their branches. Here we hang in the blackness as a shimmering universal brain.

I am completely fused with the demon inside David Lynch.

Oo-oh

In Part 2 58-year-old Mr C tells a young woman called Chantal to approach him, then sticks a hand between her legs and says

Oo-oh... YOU’RE nice and wet.

Let’s think about that line, savour it, let it roll round our tastebuds. Appreciate it just for itself, if only for a few seconds.

This is a bad line. It will always be a bad line. One time we watched it, as Ella and me squirmed beside her on the couch Chica’s head seemed to lean towards the TV and gawp in disbelief, before dropping into her lap as though she couldn’t face any more of this muck.

But the line is even worse if Mr C’s meant to be a crime boss and life-destroying serial rapist and serial killer—he’s just murdered a woman called Darya who like Chantal and the rest of the beautiful young women he meets, or every woman he’s raped, apparently can’t resist his charm. Crime bosses don’t say ‘Oo-oh’. There are a few floating around in recovery and they just don’t say ‘Oo-oh’ ever (My name is Miguel el maníaco and I’m a grappling addict… Oo-oh!). And Mr C isn’t saying it to indicate he’s less than macho or anything, not deliberately at least, because from what follows it’s clear that this character’s a he-man sexually as in every other way, supposedly. But it’s an even worse line as delivered by Kyle MacLachlan because he emphasises that ‘YOU’RE’ to give the line its sing-song lullabied quality, as in a semen-covered porn submissive’s ‘Oo-oh… that’s a BIG load.’

But the Twin’s written these words and MacLachlan’s made his attempt at them and they’re staying in the final edit. The scene’s defects are already magnifying one another, but watch what happens when the Twin decides to follow this ludicrous delivery of a ludicrous line by a ludicrous character with yet more slow pacing and thirteen seconds with no dialogue.

The Twin doesn’t have another character talk as soon as possible, saying anything at all to replace the line in the viewer’s mind. Instead it allows the different kinds of ludicrousness to linger there in their quiet aftermath, multiplying one another. And then more quiet. Lingering there in yet more quiet and in the viewer’s mind. The line isn’t echoing but it feels like it is.

More seconds pass. Still nobody else is talking, which means you’ve plenty of time to ask yourself if you really saw and heard what you think you did. You certainly did, is the answer suggested by Ella’s nausea and by Chica’s face there in her lap.

Like dozens more lines in the series almost or just as bad

Oo-oh... YOU’RE nice and wet

is classically Returnian. It doesn’t have over-complexity or over-ambition, so it doesn’t confuse the audience, but it does have most of the rest of the twenty-two, including the characterological improbability of this beauty getting aroused here. Chantal’s undeniably aroused by this porn-submissive homicidal Princess Di with grungey hair as obviously dyed as Tommy Wiseau’s in the Citizen Kane of bad movies. She’s nice and wet.

It’s nearly impossible for your toes not to curl as you watch

Oo-oh... YOU’RE nice and wet.

Almost every toe curled on the few guests who stuck around our premiere party. Madrid in late May, sandals on every human foot, sixty-eight out of seventy-eight exposed human and Rottweiler toes curling in unison in a kind of anti-standing-ovation.

And defending the line as part of the show’s deliberate cheese, as did César the owner of the ten uncurled toes, will convince nobody but fellow cultists. Rampant cheesiness might be compatible with a Small Bad, more or less, because that wouldn’t necessarily wreck the narrative as a whole. But unless you’ve set out to make a disaster, it’s incompatible with a Big Bad we’re meant to take seriously as a killer and life-devastating violator.

I’ve ridiculed and imitated and frankly been a bit too fascinated by

Oo-oh... YOU’RE nice and wet

but before our first split it was Ella who turned it into a religion, into what she called the Iglesia de la Ruina, the Church of Ruin. To begin with, she’d point at rainpuddles and say the line, etc., but as time went on it became that ‘Oo-oh’ from this superstud that got to her the most, cut her the deepest. She watched it over and over, paused the scene right after ‘Oo-oh’ then watched that ‘Oo-oh’ again, no smiles or laughs but instead deadly serious, chin resting on her knuckles, eyes blinking or squinting as she studied this terrible, terrible moment in screen history, absorbed its reverberations, its implications.

She tried out her own variants, tones, lengths, pitches that rose and fell through the scales, before settling on an offended-court-fop’s OOewOOeww. Then when we were out she’d let this sound rip if, for example, someone at a nearby restaurant table proposed marriage to their partner. An awful way to behave, I know, to sully this special moment by fixing her eyes on the nervously but bravely revealed ring, followed by an innocent smile and an ugly Mr C-like OOewOOeww.

And the thing was, it could be used in pretty much any situation. Any event with some kind of build-up could be ruined by that sound. Food arriving at a nearby table. Good news from her cancer consultant. Punchlines. Moments of triumph, revenge, fear or poignancy in the wrestling ring or at the cinema or opera. One release that echoed round the acoustics after Wagner’s ‘Liebestod’—every eye on the culprit in taffeta—got us banned from the Teatro Real.

Anything at all notable. We see a tramp wearing the Aro trainers Les had binned, his tramp toes poked up through them the way Les’s toes were. I blame my parents for my behaviour even though I haven’t seen them in decades. North Korea’s threatened with ‘fire and fury like the world has never seen’. At night Ella would sometimes pretend to drift into sleep and troubling dreams and then released the sound as the exhaled half of fake snores. When I told her I was in love with her, not least because of what she’d done with ‘Oo-oh’: OOewOOeww.

Top Trumps

So now you’ve got to know the series’ two main characters, Dougie Jones and Mr C. Other than the Gordon Cole played by the auteur they’re the only rounded roles. And post-Dune characters played by Kyle MacLachlan have been understood in works with Mr Lynch’s name attached to be surrogates for the auteur. Which means the only rounded characters out of the 238 speaking parts are either played by the auteur, the hermit as we thought, or are his surrogates.

And those surrogates are Dougie Jones and Mr C, who according to Martha P. Nochimson join together near the end inside Dale Cooper. This combination, she asserts, is a ‘much more daring creation’ than Leopold Bloom. Righto, Martha.

And the auteur plays the one unequivocally admirable main character, who Nochimson presumably believes is a much more daring creation than Melville’s Captain Ahab: Gordon Cole, an Übermensch and two divinities minimum whose supposed creator believes he has the right to dole out life-saving spiritual guidance via his telly monstrosity.

Picture any other producer or showrunner pulling a stunt like that. Tommy Wiseau or Jane Campion. Picture the groans throughout the cinema when Tom Cruise declares in a Mission: Impossible film featuring numerous Unterentwickelt Menschen that he’s an aspect of Almighty God and the audience need to follow his life tips or die.

Or Jesse Armstrong self-cast as the divine essence of wisdom, magick and, yes, judgement—even Cristiano Ronaldo wincing at the vanity—in a drama that routinely scorns human beings but also feels free to keep chucking Armstrong’s religious inclinations at them, and the critical furore that would result. Then Armstrong boasts his penis has no problems getting hard and cuts to a pouty affirmative reaction shot from a school-play-reject half his age.

His friends would be remiss if they didn’t have a quiet word, wouldn’t they? Jesse, this pyramid-sized throne you’re considering, this Celestial Coronation arc... I mean, come on, man. A Thus Spoke Jesse lecture series, a Heart of Jesse Sutra, the audience at the Grammys genuflecting before the bulge in Saint Jesse’s trousers…

These aren’t the kinds of scenarios you imagine when watching a mere stinker. You don’t picture friends having to intervene with Louis C.K. about the Heart of Louis Sutra teachings of Horace and Pete. No tough love was needed, at least not about Horace and Pete. The only works that go this low are full-blown disasters^^.

Pretend we’re playing Top Trumps to establish the bowfingest artistic project since before language was invented. My candidate is The One, obviously, but you still believe your candidate, whatever it is, might somehow beat it. We’re competing over Impossibly Rank Main Characters. With Dougie Jones and Mr C and Gordon Cole/Gevurah/Thoth I’ve played my cards.

Now let’s see yours.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

With the demon I see the fusion of everything elemental, layer upon layer, the unity of the primal stuff that supports and constitutes us all. Despite appearing to sprout from separate roots and dimensions, one thing and not another, always everything comes together as the handiwork of the maintainers of balance across these dimensions, the entity I inhabit and the nine that approach us from bisecting paths.

Surrounded by mirrors, mirrored in ourselves, we lie down wrapped around one another and hum a half-remembered tune. The dreams that come link again the story of the demon inside David Lynch to the endless chain of past incarnations and planes and levels, and the endless number yet to be. Then our dreams form a single dream: rid Earth of The Return and bring this project to an end.

Together we shrink down to manifest within every copy of the series in existence, including every master. And we erase it all. Every bit of it is wiped away forever, every last second of the ultrahorror gone and replaced with nada, hee-haw, void.

We sleep and hum on within the refuge of this void, a silence that isn’t silence and an emptiness that’s always here. We’re identified with each beam of this trillion-faceted invisibility as a tremble goes through it all, a smiling co-hum from everything around us at the voiding of The Return, it feels like, humming to us along cascading Lines of light before raying off throughout the Ultraverse.

The hum becomes lost within a quiet that waits for the ten dreamers to leave behind their dream of The Return, of good and bad, form and time. It waits till the dreamers make the attempt to break through the dream’s bounds and shatter any memories of it. The quiet and the dream expand to match their effort and the dreamers grow to match the new scale of the dream.

The dream becomes a greater immensity, and as the humming dreamers make another effort a greater dream again, in which the concepts good and bad, hope and disappointment, yes and no, fail to ever register.

This heaven… in the law of its shepherd this heaven is our homecoming and the homecoming of our dream. What’s there I have no words for.

Reworks material from Hermann Broch’s The Death of Virgil

