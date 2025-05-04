PART 1: QUICK LINKS TO OUR LATEST PICKS OF THE BEST-WRITTEN BOOKS

‘They were both deeply emotional men who had the fabric of their world ruptured at a young age, and they longed to connect – with each other, with audiences, with the universe.’

‘A revelation’ ―Los Angeles Times; ‘Stunning’ ―The New York Times; 'A triumph' —Deborah Levy, New Statesman; 'Tremendous' —Alwyn Turner, The Times; 'Revelatory' —Simon Schama, Financial Times; 'A masterpiece' —Dylan Jones, Evening Standard

Our first nonfiction pick is here>>

‘I drive the highways of America like I’m reading its palm.’

“Stitches together history, travelogue, and political analysis to deliver a trenchant defense of flyover country... It adds up to a poignant portrait of life in the Trump era.” —Publishers Weekly

“A graceful—and righteously angry—travelogue through a troubled land.” —Kirkus Reviews

Our next pick is here>>

At the above links you’ll find:

The opening pages of our picks. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The full list of the books we considered.

Information about submitting to Auraist. If we publish your work, we’ll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the published collection of these answers by many of the world’s best writers. Criteria for our picks>>

PART 2: OUR LATEST INTERVIEW

‘Style is hard to teach, because it is the most personal part of writing. It is you, and in the end only you can become you.’

Read our interview with Niall Williams>>

Complete our reader survey or restack this post and we’ll send you a complimentary paid subscription to Auraist.

Send us your suggestions for Auraist

Share

Or click the Like (heart) button and help spread the word about the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose and battle the Replicant Voice.

PAYWALL REMOVED

COMING SOON

The best-written books on the shortlists for May’s literary prizes, and Eimear McBride answers our questions on prose style. Read the opening pages of her new novel The City Changes Its Face here.

A paid subscription to Auraist gives readers access to our full archive of dozens of author articles on prose style, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century. Or you can join the 40K+ discerning readers who’ve followed us or subscribed for free access to posts for a fortnight after publication.

I'd like a paid subscription

PAYWALL REMOVED