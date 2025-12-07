Pick 1: The winner of The Center for Fiction First Novel Prize 2025 will be announced on the 9th of December.

“This brilliant, shape-shifting novel teems with charms and curses, stunning disasters and startling moments of grace.” ―Jenny Offill

“Evoking the themes of Ovid, the language of Toni Morrison, and the genre-blending of Octavia Butler… This soaring work is not to be missed.” —Publishers Weekly, Starred Review

When everyone saw the scarlet ibis perched atop the oncenotorious house of ill repute near the edge of the village, there was a collective shiver, although no one would admit it. At first no one thought anything of the roosting bird. The village was a mile from a tributary that spat river water out into the sea where a mangrove blossomed and where fifty or sixty ibises nested and fed. This ibis had just lost its way, we figured. But the ibis stood on top of the house where Catherine the Great Disemboweler had once ruined the village’s reputation through wooing, bulling, then tearing men asunder, and so this ibis unsettled us. It suggested a gravestone marking a glum future. It tightened anuses. And so ibis rumors nestled.

The shortlist

We Pretty Pieces of Flesh by Colwill Brown

The Devil Three Times by Rickey Fayne

Ibis by Justin Haynes

Loca by Alejandro Heredia

Natch by Darrell Kinsey

Liquid by Mariam Rahmani

Optional Practical Training by Shubha Sunder

Pick 2: literary fiction

‘A damned masterpiece’—Sunday Times

‘An almost dangerously immersive reading experience that will completely take over your life... utterly captivating’—Martin MacInnes

There is no reason to be afraid of death – when we exist, death is not; and when death exists, we are not. This, roughly, is how Epicurus put it a long time ago. I tend to think of it as like sharing a flat with a lodger you never see. The flat has two rooms, and two doors. Whenever you go through one door, the lodger goes out by the other. You might hear him moving about from time to time, but the moment you go in, he’ll go out to where you just came from and start moving about there instead. This is how we live our lives, with death on the other side of the wall. The day we meet him in the doorway, it’s over. The sly thing is that we never know when it’s going to happen, only that sooner or later it will. Of course, if we want to, we’re free to take the matter into our own hands and provoke the encounter. Which is what I’m intending to do.

Pick 3: literary fiction

Hard to figure how so much awful horror could’ve started out with just them two horses and not a one yet named, both mindin their own business on that spring afternoon near the Tree Streets, nosin hay scraps at the back of Paddock A, with the new kid mindin his own business too, sittin hisself real quiet on a fence rail and, just like them horses, also nibblin on a blade of grass. Peaceful as peaceful gets.

‘Access to the particular voice that feels right for a certain piece is a precondition for its creation.’

George Saunders proposed on his substack that it’s in the editing process that literary voice can emerge -- the more a writer edits the more they’ll make choices different to other writers, resulting in a voice and style unique to them. What do you understand by ‘voice’ in writing, and how much does this matter to your own?

Far be it for me to disagree with George Saunders, and I feel I can only speak for myself, but this hasn’t seemed to be the case for me. I certainly believe in the importance of rewriting, but in my experience, access to the particular voice that feels right for a certain piece is a precondition for its creation. I tend to choose which ideas to proceed with based on which voice begins to yield itself, which for me is closely tied to atmosphere. It’s a seam of oxygen and aliveness that I know will give me the final work if I can only remain with it for long enough.

I can be unsure of the year a story might be set, certain key characters or the sequence of events that might transpire, but if I can’t hear and feel the voice early on, I can’t write the story, and if I try to work on it anyway, the work will not feel true and I will not feel alive writing it. For me in such a situation, rewriting would be to override my instincts and to fasten cladding on a flimsy structure. Not that I’m a proponent of the romantic notion that one must only ever be inspired to write; this is of course untrue. I’m speaking of personally needing access to some thread of voice that feels vital and correct for a story I’ve been considering, in order to be able to make a real start. In any case, one of the many reasons I love reading books and essays on craft is because of the window they offer into the incredible range of working techniques that different writers develop and evolve over time.

My experience of voice, as both a reader and a writer, is multifaceted. To me, it’s like the radio frequency through which a reader receives and experiences all the characters, images, and happenings that a certain story might encompass, which would be entirely transformed had its author decided to explore the same elements at a different frequency setting. Voice is so intimately connected with the narrative consciousness that the reader enters into and which conditions their sensory experience of the world of the prose, across aspects as diverse as tone, emotion, narrative logic, rhythm and pacing. So, voice to me is fundamental and deeply tied to overall style and atmosphere.

As a reader, I’ll sometimes pick up a book that appears to explore certain of my favorite themes, but find that the voice simply doesn’t “speak” to me. Conversely, I’ll sometimes find myself seduced by the voice of a book whose apparent subjects are of less obvious interest to me—Houellebecq’s Submission, for instance—and the voice is what carries me forward, allowing me to experience those subjects from an orientation that feels resonant and alive.

It’s also probably true that my deepest enjoyment in both reading and writing comes through engaging with first-person voice, due to its potential immediacy and intimacy, frequent unreliability and performativity, and capacity to appeal to the power of testament over time and experience—this is what happened; let me tell you what I saw that day; this is what I’ve learned since—while foregrounding the ancient act of a story being told by a living, breathing witness who is not god-like or impartial.

