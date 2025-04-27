Charles Boyle’s publications include poetry, fiction and work that combines fiction with non-fiction. His poetry collections have been shortlisted for the T.S. Eliot, Forward and Whitbread prizes; the most recent is The Age of Cardboard and String (2001). His other work includes a short novel, 24 for 3, which won the 2008 McKitterick prize (for best first novel by a writer over 40); a collection of short stories, The Manet Girl (2013); and two books combining text and photography, Recessional (2009) and Days and Nights in W12 (2011).

We chose Boyle's Invisible Dogs as the best-written work on the shortlist for this year's Republic of Consciousness Prize.

In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences?

I wrote poetry for twenty-five years before I turned to prose so I arrived in the new country with certain notions: that sound and rhythm matter; that every word has to earn its keep; that sentences can bite; that changing a phrase or a word or even a punctuation mark also changes the molecular structure of everything around it. No wonder my books are short (none of them more than 45K words).

My first novel (which won the annual UK prize for the best first novel written by a writer aged over 40) was written fast, in three weeks – but that couldn’t have happened without the previous decades of putting words to page and is unlikely to happen again.

That writing is hard work is simply a given: why else would I bother doing it? And the more I write, the harder it gets. Not least because I don’t want the blood & toil & tears & sweat to be apparent on the page; but neither do I want the sheen of ‘polished prose’, because without some stumbling and awkwardness it doesn’t ring true.

What do you understand by the terms substance and style? How have these understandings influenced your prose in INVISIBLE DOGS?

When I’m browsing in a bookshop I’ll often open a book at a random page and read a few sentences – and I’ll buy or not buy on that basis. Doesn’t everyone do this? I have a friend who reads novels in the same way: he opens the book at a random page, reads a few pages, puts it down; and again, or not. What’s the hook here? Style?

We need a better word than that one. If a review tells me that a book is written ‘in a lively and engaging style’ I’ll probably stay well away. Sentence construction is the least of it. Style is deep.

Back in 1967 Barthes announced ‘The Death of the Author’ but authors are still alive and kicking (including the ones who really did die, long ago) and style is how we know who they are, because just as much as in their blood or saliva their DNA is imprinted in the way they write.

We know them incompletely, of course; authors’ selves are as unstable as their readers’. But writing, and publication even more so, is a form of exposure and any reader of what I have written will have learned after just a few pages more than they’d get from my entry on Wiki: beyond the basic co-ordinates (white, male and of a certain generation), they’ll know something of my politics and vanity and blind spots and hang-ups... This may be more than they want to know; it may be more than I know myself.

I’m reluctant to separate style and substance because what I write about and how I write are conjoined but I do know that you can’t have style without substance. Flaubert’s idea of a novel about nothing, a novel existing by virtue of its style alone, is a wet dream.

As for Invisible Dogs, this, like my two previous novels, developed out of a donnée, a very basic scenario which I felt a need to get my teeth into. (In this case, an Englishman abroad; previously, a woman between two men whose only shared interest was the game of cricket; and Stendhal still alive in the 21st century, unable to move either away from or towards the woman who rejected him in 1819.)

I begin writing: sentences, paragraphs, lines of dialogue, scattergun. At some point I accede to the fragments’ demand to come together – I delay this for as long as I’m able to – and on a good day I am genuinely surprised to discover that what I now have possesses some kind of forward momentum.

The one stylistic quality you can never overdo is clarity. Do you agree? If not, please describe some sentence-level blurrings you find acceptable or admirable.

English culture is essentially puritan (and has been ever since theatres were accused of ‘lascivious mirth and levity’ and closed down in 1642). In writing, ‘the plain style’ – often associated with George Orwell: short words rather than long, active voice rather than passive, no gaudy embellishment, etc. – is perceived as a moral virtue. (In cooking too: simple home fare is often perceived as somehow more authentic than, and therefore morally superior to, flashy foreign stuff.)

The plain style – and it is a style, no less deliberately constructed than that of Henry James or Nabokov – puts a premium on clarity, which is fine for instruction manuals. Mean exactly what you say, and don’t blur it with fancy phrasing.

But novels are not instruction manuals; novels admit confusion and ambiguity and despair and speculation and, not uncommonly, lascivious mirth and levity, and for these you need plain style plus.

There are risks. Decades ago I read a review in a long-defunct magazine which worried that John Updike’s style was so fine that the reader paid attention not to what was being described but to the language used to describe it. Was Updike preening? And why, out of many thousands of forgotten reviews, do I still remember that one?

The answer to the second question is that, being English, I have residual puritan instincts myself, but it turns out that, conditional on the writer having earned my trust, I’m not averse to preening.

For unashamedly odd sentences, Elizabeth Bowen is hard to beat, and I like especially her last novel, Eva Trout ­– loose, scatty, melodramatic and outrageously funny, a parody of her achieved style, an absurdist comedy of manners.

She freely indulges one of her stylistic mannerisms, the repetition of the same words in close proximity, which in theory is a no-no, because it indicates carelessness: ‘As though the train had started and started swaying, they swayed slightly.’ Swaying, and lovely.

What’s the worst piece of stylistic advice you’ve seen?

Wise words from my grandmother: when you are carrying a tray – and it’s assumed that the tray is stacked with drinks and plates of food (my grandmother worked as a waitress) – look where you’re going, not at what’s on the tray. I still don’t know whether that’s good or bad advice. You have to do both, surely? I feel that way about most writerly advice.

