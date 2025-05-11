QUICK LINKS TO OUR LATEST PICKS OF THE BEST-WRITTEN BOOKS

The Dylan Thomas Prize is awarded to the best writer under the age of 40.

‘A whole town stretched between us, and it was something of a comfort to consider the surface of our separate skins blued or bluewn or bluesed by the same pixel-light, typing against our own private darknesses.’

‘A writer with few real rivals’ —Irish Times; 'A thrilling love for the stuff of language… Magical'‘ —Jon McGregor; ‘She is a writer for whom one struggles to find comparison, because she has arrived in a class of her own’ —Sarah Perry; ‘I don’t know anyone else who can write like this’ —Ben Pester

From recent releases in nonfiction:

In a hollow at the foot of a hill on which flints lie white as eyes, water rises for the first time from a crack in the chalk – and flows away. Rises and flows, rises and flows: for days, then years, then decades, then centuries, watched by a midsummer day-moon and a berry-red winter sun, watched in all weathers, watched by deer who stand six feet tall at the withers, watched by the sentries of hawk and fox, watched in sleet and hail, watched by aurochs eleven feet long from muzzle to tail.

Send us your suggestions for Auraist

AI’s can’t do either the exquisite conscious-attention-drawing surface or the clear, pure, transparent verbal pane, because both those things proceed from a communicative act. There needs to be a mind there, deciding on a purpose for writing – an end – and then on the means to that end. AI’s offer only a generic remix of the existing state of the art – its conventions, its likeliest moves, understood as a set of probabilities. They cannot make a judgement about what to say or how to say it. They cannot do a new thing. Unfortunately, what I fear they can do is to bugger up the process of laborious apprenticeship by which human beings learn to do a new thing in writing. You can’t get good without first being crap, being mediocre, and being competent at writing. And how many people will be willing to undertake the effort, and let’s be honest the embarrassment, of going through those necessary early stages, when a machine can produce something resembling competence with no effort at all?

Read the full interview at the link below.

