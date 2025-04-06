Subscribe to the only publication set up solely to champion beautiful prose:

Part 1 of this post is here:

Our Blue Interior

“WHICH IS YOUR favorite color blue?” I asked Ian, my first cousin Jillian’s youngest child. Even then, when very small, he knew an encyclopedia of shades. He’d refer to objects as teal, burgundy, mustard. This time, he pointed: “That one!”

There, in my grandmother’s bedroom, where we all had slept as children, a tile was missing from where the ceiling had been dropped to save on heating costs. The gap was now a portal. Through it, the original blue of the room was visible. Not pale and grayish like the walls, the blue was bright, like the sky in August. That one.

Me too, Ian.

Me too.

.

MY BLUE BEGINS here inside her-our-my home. The walls, the shaggy rug, the printed birds that were once perched inside an artificial wood frame by the window, the cotton covers and blue-inked words of prayer on paper tucked in the corner of her vanity. What led her to all that blue? Was it the parade of wildflowers of Alabama: the bluebells, mouse-ears, chicory, bluets, wild hyacinth, dayflowers, aster, or toadflax, and their curving, springing, luscious blues? Was it just our sky, crisp and divine? Was she inspired by her youth in the country, where having the blues lent passion to the sound of gospel in Sunday morning baptismal waters and mixed with amber liquids and guitars after dark?

Black people sing the blues. She did. I do. Our children too (I rage to think of every time this place has broken their young hearts). And our children’s children will, if history is any indication, regardless of whether the center holds or keeps crumbling. Some things are terribly reliable, like suffering. But despite the scourge of injustice and the regularity of misery, we have learned to sing—and therefore live—in a full-throated way, without fear of an ugly mouth or crumpled face. What matters is that our voices are thick and honest. This blue-black living and doing is a bittersweet virtue, mastery in heartbreak, and raw laughter from the underside. We people who created a sound for the world’s favorite color—the blues—offer a testimony. We have looked to the blue expanses of even our most treacherous of landscapes as places of possibility: the North Star in the midnight sky, which led the enslaved to free territories; the celestial morning blue, which somewhere out of sight housed the gates of heaven and relief from endless labor. We have even believed, leaping from slave ships, that the deep ocean waters would return us to freedom by traveling back to the past, before the vicious trade in flesh. In the successive waves of reckonings through the steady meanness of life, we have relied upon a blues-soaked sensibility: sustaining, being, and becoming ourselves.

I imagine my grandmother—the mother of a dozen who acquired a sweet yellow house by hook or crook—picking that blue paint. Charming and pretty, it was a color for homemaking. She, a nurturer and a stalwart, chose it. She was a woman who often chuckled softly while looking at her fingers stretched out, one hand gliding across the other. She made a home inside when outside was Jim Crow humiliation, mean cops, too-hard work for not enough, and eventually crack and its companion: neighborhood decline. Inside that blue room, all danger receded. Contained and abundant, it was and is a place for laughter, rest, self-adornment, and even dying soft. In my grandmother’s bedroom, I learned to love blue. I also learned about the blues. She taught me that we who have the blues also have beauty. Both beauty and the blues, inside and out.

I never asked her whether blue was her favorite color. Those questions we forgot to ask while the people we love were living haunt us. But had I asked, I know she would have laughed. If I had asked more specifically why her room was blue, she probably would have said, “That’s the color I chose,” before reflecting on how pretty it had been when it was first painted. That’s just a guess. But I think it is good one.

In 2023, when I asked another elder, Mother Annie Abrams, a retired teacher who runs a museum out of her home in Little Rock, Arkansas, about her bright blue house that sits bold on the corner, and why she painted it that way, she said, “That’s the color it was,” and looked at me as if to say, “Case closed.” I smiled. Another answer I already should have considered.

Still, I wondered, why so much blue? And what makes it matter? What makes it mournful and hopeful and Black? How did the ones who Curtis Mayfield called “we the people who are darker than blue” come to be?

Share Auraist: picking the best-written books of the month

Consider buying BLACK IN BLUES to help support fine writing.

Imani Perry is a scholar of African American culture, law, literature, and race, and a prolific author. She is best known for South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, which won the 2022 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Read more about Perry at her Substack 52 Curate.

OTHER BOOKS CONSIDERED