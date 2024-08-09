From our subscribers' submissions: Eleanor Anstruther's A Memoir in 65 Postcards
Read an extended extract below ^ Plus The Rock Bottom Revealed, Part 36 of The Demon Inside David Lynch
In today’s issue:
— ‘My boyfriend and I took off on the motorbike, a Royal Enfield Bullet heavy with luggage, and purring. We headed first to meet his brother – also estranged until now – for a few nights of giant beetles flying into my hair and then north up the Western Ghats. The monsoon chased us’: the opening pages of Eleanor Anstruther’s A Memoir in 65 Postcards & The Recovery Diaries. We’ll soon be publishing her piece on prose style.
