In today’s issue:

— ‘My boyfriend and I took off on the motorbike, a Royal Enfield Bullet heavy with luggage, and purring. We headed first to meet his brother – also estranged until now – for a few nights of giant beetles flying into my hair and then north up the Western Ghats. The monsoon chased us’: the opening pages of Eleanor Anstruther’s A Memoir in 65 Postcards & The Recovery Diaries . We’ll soon be publishing her piece on prose style.

If you’d like us to consider your own recent release or a finished work you’ve serialised on Substack, sign up for a paid subscription and email a copy of your book to auraist@substack.com. Paid subscribers can also pitch us ideas for articles on prose style, and if we commission yours we’ll pay at industry rates.

A paid subscription also gives readers access to our full archive, including exclusive masterclasses on prose style, and paid subscribers can also comment on posts. If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you for getting behind Auraist a…