In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences?

I always assumed that working hard on my sentences was what defined the job. While I was writing my first book (Sixty Degrees North: a travel-memoir), I was working as a reporter at my local paper, The Shetland Times. In that role, the key skill was to impart information clearly and concisely, which is a useful thing for a prose writer to understand.

But what differentiated the sentences I produced at work from those I laboured over at home was the idea that the latter had to carry something more than just information. They had to be aesthetically pleasing in some way.

I always felt I had an ear for when a sentence was working – or when it wasn’t working. With effort, I could find ways to click the words into place. Most of the satisfaction I get from writing comes with that little click, when you know a sentence is right.

Were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations?

Back when I was flailing around in the early stages of my first book, with little sense of what it might take to complete it, reading could sometimes be disorientating. It could inspire feelings of inadequacy and envy. I could never write like this, I’d think. You learn your strengths though, and there are plenty of writers whose work I can admire without any wish to emulate.

Two whose sentences have been something of a touchstone though – for their clarity, precision and beauty – are Wendell Berry and Kathleen Jamie. Poets both, as well as prose writers.

Our cultural life is increasingly ideological, substance-centred. Does this help explain certain prominent writers’ indifference to style, and reviewers’ and critics’ indifference to their indifference? How do you feel about these writers’ work?

I’m not sure I can think of any prominent writers who are ‘indifferent to style’, except perhaps in genres where style has always been less of a consideration than plot.

I’ve heard complaints about a lack of style in the work of certain writers – Sally Rooney, for instance – but I don’t agree with those complaints at all. When Hemingway wrote stripped-back sentences, they were described as ‘muscular’; when Rooney writes clean, unadorned prose, some people call it ‘styleless’. It’s hard not see such criticisms as gendered. Sally Rooney strikes me as a very sophisticated writer, who thinks deeply about what and how she writes.

What misconceptions about style and substance have you noticed in beginner writers?

As an editor at the literary magazine Gutter, I read a lot of prose, especially short fiction, from writers hoping to publish for the first time. It’s hard to generalise about this work, but I do notice that style is often imagined as something that has to announce itself loudly.

There are great writers, of course, whose style is conspicuous – here in Scotland, for instance, James Kelman is an inspiration to many – but being conspicuous is certainly not the essence of good style. What I’m looking for when I’m reading through prose submissions to the magazine are sentences that feel cared for in some way, considered. And very often such consideration isn’t loud at all. Good sentences can have a transparency to them, so that what the reader notices first of all is not the quality of the writing, but the feeling of being immersed within the story, of having arrived somewhere new.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at the minuscule nature of the prose issues you were working on in THAT BEAUTIFUL ATLANTIC WALTZ, and what were those issues?

There are plenty of days when writing brings frustration, but those days are usually not the ones I spend on the ‘minuscule’ nuts and bolts of my sentences. I find first drafts, often, to be a chore. The blank page ahead is always daunting.

But the whittling down, the editing and polishing: that’s the bit I enjoy. It’s when a book turns from a lump of words into something like – but never quite like – the thing I hoped it would be in the first place. Sure, there are plenty of sentences, always, that can’t be polished easily, that need rewritten, reconsidered. But this is where the fun lies.

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to fully immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style in THAT BEAUTIFUL ATLANTIC WALTZ to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

I think a lot about voice, and the word is a good reminder of the critical importance of sound. A great deal of my editing is done out loud. Every sentence is spoken aloud multiple times.

Usually I’ll read a paragraph or a chapter from the beginning until I stumble. A bad sentence is like an uneven paving stone; you don’t always notice until it trips you up. I’ll do what I can to fix the sentence, then go back and start reading again. What I’m trying to create is a voice that draws the reader in, that immerses them in the story.

Virginia Woolf said something to the effect that rhythm is the most important element of writing – more so than the words we choose – and I think I agree. But rhythm is hard to talk about (and I try, when I’m teaching writing workshops, I really try). Once you go beyond the fixed beats of iambic pentameter, it’s difficult to describe exactly what it is that makes rhythm good or bad, right or wrong. It’s something you have to hear.

And it’s not just rhythm, either. English isn’t the most melodic European language, perhaps, but it’s certainly not devoid of melody. Great prose, for me, is as much about sound as anything else.

In That Beautiful Atlantic Waltz, there are two parallel narratives, and I wanted the voices of each to be distinct from the other. It’s a novel in part about music, and the distinctiveness I was trying to create was, in essence, musical.

Malachy Tallack is the award-winning author of five books of fiction and non-fiction, and the managing editor of Gutter, Scotland's leading literary journal. He teaches creative writing, online and in-person, and provides mentoring for aspiring authors. He's also a singer-songwriter, and has released four albums and an EP under his own name.