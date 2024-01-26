'I AM YOUR NEIGHBOUR AND I LOVE YOU NOW.'
Read the opening pages of Ryan O'Connor's work of cosmic realism, 'The Voids'
In advance of his canny, funny, audacious masterclass on prose style, we present the opening section of O’Connor’s debut novel.
As I sit here writing this, everything has already happened. The past and the future no longer exist. Either for me or for you. Nothing remains but the words.
If it were possible to disintegrate time, I could show you how easily things fall apart. If it were possible to disintegrate time, I could show you how easily life disintegrates.
