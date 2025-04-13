Part 1 of this post is here:

A.L. Kennedy was born in Dundee. She lived for almost 30 years in Glasgow and now stays in North Essex. She has won a variety of UK and international book awards, including a Lannan Award, the Costa Prize, The Heinrich Heine Preis, the Somerset Maugham Award and the John Llewellyn Rees Prize. She has twice been included on the Granta Best of Young British Novelists list. She has written 9 novels, 6 short story collections, 3 books of non fiction and 3 books for children. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and a member of the Akademie der Kunst. She also writes for the stage, screen, TV and has created an extensive body of radio work including documentaries, monologues, dramas and essays. She also performs occasionally in one person shows and as a stand up comic.

We chose Kennedy’s Alive in the Merciful Country as a best-written recent release in literary fiction. You can read the opening pages here.

In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences? Were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Has your tolerance for less polished prose changed over time?

It's all hard when you're starting - I think it should be. Prose is hard. It's harder than reportage, poetry. journalism, everything - it's the test. It's not going to be anything other than hard.

If you want to half-ass it, you can, but you won't learn what you could be, or become what you could be and - in a wildly unfriendly market - you may not ever get near a reader. They want something good.

For some reason we think aspirational perfection in running fast and kicking things is perfectly normal but somehow the arts are just some nothing that over-empathetic morons slip into... Nope.

In a podcast Substack’s senior staff discussed the consumption of well-written books chiefly as a form of social posturing, and wondered how they might facilitate this in Substack’s design. Are prose snobs just plain old snobs?

I don't really know what this means. Read what you like, for the reasons that make sense to you. If you like Ulysses, read that. If you like Twilight, read that. I don't care.

If you're just wandering around with something under your arm that you don't understand - get out more, find some joy. And if you read writers you're told are great and don't understand them, please don't think that your writing must therefore be impossible to understand because that equals genius. It equals madness. Readers have zero tolerance for people who keep everything a muddy secret - there are other books out there, they will read them.

Name a book published in the past year that you admire for the quality and originality of its sentences, and describe what’s accomplished and original about them.

'Shams' is great - original, intense, real, itself.

What do you understand by the terms substance and style? How have these understandings influenced your prose in ALIVE IN THE MERCIFUL COUNTRY?

The thing about writing is - no one needs to understand this. Make sure you're saying something you really believe in and care about in the best possible way. You do not need to know what the figures of speech are called, what the current stylistic catch phrases are.

People only really invented literary criticism in the beginning of the 20th century - we have been telling each other stories just fine without it for millennia. Its all great for getting a degree - but it's the tail, not the dog.

Writers sometimes describe the substance of their books getting away from them. They begin the work planning to communicate certain ideas, but then in the attempt to match techniques to those ideas, they find they’ve communicated something very different. Rather than substance shaping style, the work’s style has shaped unexpected substance, occasionally of a transforming nature for the writer. Has this ever happened to you?

If the project gets away from you in a major and scary way, then you didn't plan enough and started too soon. If you plan enough, know your world and your people enough, then the emerging new elements will all be pleasant surprises and have a sort of organic unity.

A lot of people start too soon, because people like me say they don't plan too much, just swim off. We've been doing this for decades and have internalised our process - we can draw the blue prints by eye. The guy on his first day will draw something appalling that would sink if we wasted wood on it.

Donald Trump’s less than polished personal style means he’s authentic and can be trusted on matters of world-historical significance. Tens of millions of Americans believe this, as did millions of Britons about Boris Johnson. But Martin Amis argued that paying close attention to style helps your audience trust that you’ve also paid close attention to your subject matter. Who should we believe, all those millions or a man who squandered his kids’ inheritance (substance) on his teeth (style)?

Drumpf has no style. He cannot move from the beginning of a sentence to the end with coherence - it's naturally chaotic, because he's deeply lazy and has various cognitive issues. Within chaos, you can hide wrongdoing and falsehood. He's the perfect human chaos algorithm. With a healthy public discourse, Drumpf and his clones would be laughed at and then passed over.

Our public discourse/attention economy is based only on pressure-selling through stress and other negative emotion. That massively favours incoherence and terrifying falsehood. It has betrayed us all and let the village idiots and the smart Nazis behind them into the palaces and seats of power.

How can literary style be defended against widespread distaste for the slick linguistic style of marketing? Do you ever find yourself agreeing with readers or writers dubious about style?

Advertising copy has always been advertising copy - that's not what we write.

I don't even attempt to write my book jacket blurbs. I hate writing pitches - although I sometimes have to in other arenas and try to do it in an informative and sane way.

No one needs to get distracted by all the BS. It's shiny and intended to be distracting, but we're not cats - we can manage not to play with it all.

Why do so few reviewers, critics, interviewers, and writing teachers pay attention to style? Which reviewers have looked at your prose in detail, and did you learn anything important from this?

I don't generally read reviews - they're not generally for me and they're too late, anyway. Criticism now is full of tired people who aren't getting paid enough and busy people who want to establish themselves as important gatekeepers and it's all a million miles from writing or reading. It's none of my business.

Talking to other older writers has helped me - but it's never specific - it's always 'you seem to be this kind of person - lean into it' kind of stuff.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at the minuscule nature of the prose issues you were working on in ALIVE IN THE MERCIFUL COUNTRY, and what were those issues?

Every word, every syllable, every bit of rhythm, every long plot beat, every short plot beat, every bit of psychology, every character voice, the placing of every scene, every image, every metaphor... That's all on me always. It's always headbutting time.

But one refrains from headbutting for fear of brain damage. (I have a concussion because I slipped on ice in woods... great metaphor...) Prose is a grind if you don't half-ass it.

Is this headbutting business why hardly any writers obsessively polish their writing?

I'm not sure that's true. I don't think I've met many/any writers who have made it to publication and actually aimed to be mediocre. They might end up being that, but if they're published and have gained traction, then maybe their strong game lies somewhere else - in action, or character, or being very funny, or surfing the zeitgeist, or whatever...

If you're going for the best prose you can physically squeeze out of yourself - and those are the people I mainly meet - then it's headbutting time forever, but that's just a way of saying you're engaging in a craft and all crafts are hard taskmasters and the limitations of the materials impose a natural level of humility - I get a lot out of talking to painters, ceramicists, boat builders... we're all fighting to meet the demands of material and skill.

Using distaste at overwritten books to justify your underwritten prose is as mistaken as neglecting your narrative because you dislike formulaic thrillers. Is this accurate?

Overwriting is as bad as underwriting - you want just the right level for whatever you're writing and a major limiting factor is your protagonist/s. If they were born in a bucket in a coal mine their soul poetry may well not be that of a 50-year-old college professor, or a 20-year-old English major...

I wouldn't diss formulaic thrillers - try making one work - the good ones are high level algebra. Crime gigs - look easy, seem hard. Doing anything well is hard. And it gains you skills.

Learn in every gig - if you set out to stagnate, then you'll feel personally unsatisfied and you'll never grow into your full skill set - and that's especially tough in a shrinking economy. Be reliably good and you will get work. Or at least you'll be broke with a soul.

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavourless published prose?

A book isn't groupthink - and people who thrive in workshops and social settings are often not the people who write good books, which are a secret communication between two individual minds...

There is not group responsibility, either. If your name is on it, it's your fault. Workshopping is hard to use effectively - it's just a weird tool to use for a solitary form. It simply exposes the maximum number of students to tuition and fills a timetable.

1-2-1 sessions are how you learn how you write and who you are - if you don't just want to write and find out. But 1-2-1 tuition is high cost, high man-hours...

A Western culture mesmerised by facial prettiness is also now curiously uncomfortable with other kinds of beauty, including artistic beauty. At best this culture is embarrassed to mention it, and at worst actively travesties it in porn, Maga kitsch, and the like. Has the democratisation of culture via the internet and Tall Poppy Syndrome led to crafted artistic beauty being viewed as unduly elitist? Are many writers now, consciously or otherwise, uncomfortable with too much finesse and beauty in their sentences? Can you think of any other cultural or societal developments that make writers reluctant or less able to craft exceptional prose?

If you're writing well you're communicating well - that's not elitist. Someone can read you and feel you in their gut and have great company, maybe at a key time. Could they write a lit-crit essay about it afterwards? No. Why should they? That would be the elitist bit.

Again - think of sport. Every week, masses of people get together and scream with life-long passion at various highly-trained perfectionists throwing and hitting and running about to the fullest extent of their abilities and that elitism is rewarded and idolised...

In the arts...? Nope. Because sport leans fascistic/mass and arts lean progressive/individual... although that's to oversimplify both. Sport is not so reliable an authoritarian tool as fascists think - both arenas can create hope, pro-social behaviour and empathy. They both do it through perfectionism, though.

A writer pitched to us a piece arguing against Auraist’s emphasis on accomplished sentences. What truly mattered in writing, he believed, was daring ideas and narrative. We said we’d publish his findings, if the piece was well-written. We never heard back from him. Do theorists from this school ever corner you at parties?

The great thing about being called AL Kennedy is that I can duck out at parties and say that I saw AL over there somewhere... I do it often.

If you have daring ideas and don't write them well enough you have betrayed them and yourself and your poor reader who may even have paid money to let your mind into theirs.

It's like 'you need a man to walk in with a gun' - if I don't care about the man or the person he aims it at - I still don't give a damn.

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

Craft skills, humility, patience, understanding of subject matter, understanding of character... health, personal time... it could be a bunch of things...

Some famously poor stylists believe their work deserves more respect. Why don’t they just pay some dirt-poor style-obsessive 1% of their advances to edit their books into shape?

Pleasegodno.

Authors published as literary novelists occasionally downplay accomplished prose. What do you think such writers understand by the term ‘literary’? Can you think of any classic works of literature with mostly clumsy sentences?

If something is a classic it's well written - unless it's a bad translation... Prose in and of itself is meaningless - it needs to be saying something about something with the hopes of touching someone else - you're not just aiming to be pretty. Prose is governed by multiple interacting factors - when that's all in balance then it gets to be great.

Many readers who no longer buy novels cite their inability to fully immerse themselves in fiction, to suspend their disbelief. How important are voice and style in ALIVE IN THE MERCIFUL COUNTRY to casting the fictional spell that helps such immersion?

AITMC is a voice piece, so the style has to be rooted in the main protagonist's way of telling the story and then in Buster's brokenness and his way of telling his story. It's hopefully about two people you want to be with. Or one person you want to be with and one person you want to stare at from a safe distance.

When this immersion fails, and/or the sentences are botched, fiction can indeed become, in Rachel Cusk’s phrase, ‘fake and embarrassing’, just as feeble acting exposes a drama’s fakeness. How important are voice and style to gaining the reader’s trust that ALIVE IN THE MERCIFUL COUNTRY is worth committing hours to?

It's a voice story, so the voice has to pull us along and teach us how to view the events and elements of the story - which could just be a spy story, or a crime story, but I wanted it to be a story about people in a time of crime and deception.

Humanities departments discourage humanity in academic prose, resulting in billions of pages of otherwise appealing subject matter ruined by writing engineered to contain minimal personality, i.e. to read like a machine’s. This never seems to change. Why?

If you're trying to write factually, it's important to keep yourself out of it. Academic prose, I think, is trying to adhere to journalistic guidlines while describing a naturally emotional process, which is odd. Probably necessary, though.

I could do without the jargon - people find it hard to deploy and it can just be a way of hiding a lack of knowledge.

There is widespread anxiety that our tech-overloaded world’s making our species more mechanistic, less human. Wouldn’t it be arrogant to assume that writers, traditionally well-attuned to their cultures, are above such a transformation?

We are the opposite of tech. We devote our lives to being the opposite of an algorithm that scraped the world's data to bring back slurry it baked into a plagiarism nugget we're supposed to want to eat. Nope.

For centuries publishing’s standard voice has been that of the patrician class, the voice in which newspapers are written, and most nonfiction books – the Classic Style as outlined by Stephen Pinker. One consequence is that when privileged authors write in their own voice, it can sound too familiar, too journalistic. Must these authors work especially hard to achieve a distinctive voice?

There is no 'must' with voice other than - you 'must' probably find a deeper and deeper connection with the voice which is the truest and fullest expression of yourself, as modified by your subject matter.

I work with a voice coach for - at minimum - a weekend every year. It's all voice.

What do you understand by the term overwritten, and how often do you come across overwritten books?

The eye naturally reads by skipping from basic word to basic word - saccadic movements. We skip from noun, to verb, to noun, pretty much - the high-meaning words.

If you load your prose with $50 dollar words and irrelevant descriptions it's literally, biologically tiring for the reader and it's personally like being brayed at by a show-off. Say what's necessary - then it will feel right for all concerned.

If you really want to use a $50 word, you will remind the reader that they're reading, so you had better deal with that problem, right there, before they drift off and make a coffee and never come back.

Eradicating accidental alliteration, rhyme, and repetition of prefixes and suffixes from an entire book can take hundreds of hours, and might leave the writer with permanently blotchy eyes, unsightly facial twitches, and no love life. Would it be worth it?

Welcome to my world. Did you think writing wasn't exactly that?

I love when students come to me and say 'I'm sooooo tired when I do this....' Yeah - because it's damn tiring and you never, literally never get used to it because you never, literally never do it in any other area of your life.

It's discovering that your voice isn't a house cat, it's actually a hippogryph and needs weird food and constant attention and maybe wants to kill you in your sleep.

Nabokov recommended never beginning two adjacent paragraphs with the same word, which many writers might see as overly fussy. Which stylistic suggestions have you rejected as too trivial?

I think that's fair - unless you mean the repetition to do something - rhymes, repetitions, unclear pronouns - nothing is too trivial. It's our job to notice and mend this so the reader doesn't feel weird and leave us.

It's like brain surgery - we want it to go well. When we feel good, we know it did. The surgeon has to know about blood vessels and the aranchnoid mater and CSF... we do not. It all dies on its arse if someone doesn't go into the details, but the reader and the patient are not the ones in an appropriate position to handle the details.

Too much polishing can result in writing that’s the equivalent of overproduced music: slick and robotic. The style described below, which might be seen as the opposite, has been praised on Auraist:

A rare kind of writing is that which combines linguistic facility with a quality that’s so unusual there doesn’t seem to be a widely agreed name for it, but which is sometimes called grunge or scuffed. Prose with some degree of give, that’s so assured the writer has the confidence not to keep editing to an ever finer polish, but to do the opposite, to undercut their own polish with faux-sloppiness.

Can you think of any other instances of this style, and what do you think of it? Have you used it in your own writing, and if so could you tell us why and how?

Correctly polished prose will not seem robotic.

What you're describing as 'scuffed' is the action of character tone and voice on authorial tone and voice - and in a story the character must always win. What you're calling 'scuffed' I'm calling 'human' - potayto potahto. Most people don't notice either...

There is a kind of well turned-out prose from a clever person who has good ideas where the characters haven't been allowed agency - I think that's maybe what you're seeing as over-polished. It's just not fully functional in my opinion - it is greatly beloved of some older white guys who don't want to be too emotionally involved and who feel that bodily existence is beneath an evolved species...

It has its place - it reads pale and distant for me, but I like to sit on the front row in theatres and get spit on my face when it kicks off...

There's a bell curve of intensity that readers enjoy - you will tend to produce what you like.

This approach usually has political intent. It’s underdog or bottom-up writing, as opposed to the top-down style of mandarins like John Banville. Which do you prefer and why? Do you think the top-down style will disappear?

Don't you trash talk my man Banville - that's his true self there, that's the way he is. If he wants you in that cell with that dictionary, the same way the prisoner writing the book has that dictionary, get on board - it'll be an enjoyable ride. Let him drive. It's the author's job to drive.

You may notice less, but the scuffed people are driving, too - they're arguably much sneakier by pretending to be a pal and you can drive, but may I just sit here with this other steering wheel and maybe you want a nap and I'll whisper to you, just rest your eyes, here we go...

What ratio between writing and editing would you recommend, and has this ratio changed over time?

There is no rule - you work until it's done. Major rewrites seem to average out with most people at 3 to 5.

The exception there is with people who 'find out' and write endless drafts to find their first draft and it's all just a hellmouth they volunteer for and there are many major rewrites. Minor rewrites would be in four figures.

If you're on form and in the zone - great, not so much to rework. If you're tired and at a crunch point, you might get a good paragraph in a week.

Just suck it up, whatever. Write until you don't feel sick about anyone else reading it. Then write it bearing in mind that you love the reader and mean them to have a better day because of you and some readers may be having a terrible day - get them through it.

A draft is a draft - it's a version that's different from a previous version. It's only really meaningful to speak about drafts that are radically different from each other, I think. Hopefully, the final draft emerges after light tweaks and taps, but sometimes it involves a sudden radical breakthrough,

Are you absolutist when it comes to avoiding cliché? How important to a writer’s style are freshness, virtuosity, and wit? How would you define that elusive stylistic quality known as charm? Can these four qualities be taught?

Cliches are lazy - and it's hard to make the reader respect that, unless it's rooted in character and you're doing a bunch of other character work. Some people do talk in cliches - you can get away with it if you can separate their shitty style from their amazing creation of personality.

This stuff you can't teach at that level, I think, but you can help people learn skills that help them build character from scratch and then make sure it's expressed.

There are readers who dislike ‘busy’ sentences, in which too much is conveyed too quickly, they feel. Does internet writing lead us to expect relatively uneventful sentences? Describe your approach to stylistic energy and richness, including tonal richness.

'too much too quickly' sounds as if you're bolting your exposition, or summarising too much and the reader needs more space to digest and doesn't just want bullet points. I would agree.

It's a story, not a summary. Show me. What do you want to say, through whom are you saying it, at what point in your story are your saying it, what comes next - then how do you phrase this?

Tell us about a tone that you feel is overused.

I guess there was a bit of an overload of emotionally-unengaged irony with wisecracks for a while - that can get tiring if it never gets any emotional depth.

Stick with doing what's best for you and your story.

How can we avoid haughtiness but still write with authority?

You're telling a story to someone in your absence. Writing is sheet music for the human mind - your human reader will play the tape whenever and hear you and hear your people.

If you're haughty while you're telling your story you're going to come off as an asshat and your reader will leave - unless 'you' are also a character.

You have to be super smart to pull off asshattery - Borges, maybe, and some Gore Vidal. You forgave Gore a lot because he was funny. Authority comes from certainty - haughtiness comes from being an ass. Don't be an ass.

The one stylistic quality you can never overdo is clarity. Do you agree?

I'd agree - you may be clear about a character or narrator's lack of information or lack of clarity... but that's just more clarity.

Do you have any stylistic advice specific to literary fiction?

See all the above, I think. Keep it simple. Find a story you care about and write it as if you care about it. Break your heart, so the reader's heart may be comforted - if not by your subject matter then by your beauty.

What’s the worst piece of stylistic advice you’ve seen?

There is too much to mention. But if something doesn't help you or costs you a lot or makes you dependent, cut loose. I can't be you. I can only advise you about how best you might be you.

I've met a lot of writers - I want there to be more, I want one of them to be you - which is to say, that thing that has never been before, which is you.

