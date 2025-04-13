Quick links to our latest picks of the best-written books

‘It's headbutting time forever’: A.L. Kennedy holds nothing back on prose style

We chose Kennedy’s Alive in the Merciful Country as a best-written recent release in literary fiction. You can read the opening pages here.

In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences? Were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Has your tolerance for less polished prose changed over time?

It's all hard when you're starting - I think it should be. Prose is hard. It's harder than reportage, poetry. journalism, everything - it's the test. It's not going to be anything other than hard.

If you want to half-ass it, you can, but you won't learn what you could be, or become what you could be and - in a wildly unfriendly market - you may not ever get near a reader. They want something good.

For some reason we think aspirational perfection in running fast and kicking things is perfectly normal but somehow the arts are just some nothing that over-empathetic morons slip into... Nope.

Donald Trump’s less than polished personal style means he’s authentic and can be trusted on matters of world-historical significance. Tens of millions of Americans believe this, as did millions of Britons about Boris Johnson. But Martin Amis argued that paying close attention to style helps your audience trust that you’ve also paid close attention to your subject matter. Who should we believe, all those millions or a man who squandered his kids’ inheritance (substance) on his teeth (style)?

Drumpf has no style. He cannot move from the beginning of a sentence to the end with coherence - it's naturally chaotic, because he's deeply lazy and has various cognitive issues. Within chaos, you can hide wrongdoing and falsehood. He's the perfect human chaos algorithm. With a healthy public discourse, Drumpf and his clones would be laughed at and then passed over.

Our public discourse/attention economy is based only on pressure-selling through stress and other negative emotion. That massively favours incoherence and terrifying falsehood. It has betrayed us all and let the village idiots and the smart Nazis behind them into the palaces and seats of power.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at the minuscule nature of the prose issues you were working on in ALIVE IN THE MERCIFUL COUNTRY, and what were those issues?

Every word, every syllable, every bit of rhythm, every long plot beat, every short plot beat, every bit of psychology, every character voice, the placing of every scene, every image, every metaphor... That's all on me always. It's always headbutting time.

But one refrains from headbutting for fear of brain damage. (I have a concussion because I slipped on ice in woods... great metaphor...) Prose is a grind if you don't half-ass it.

A Western culture mesmerised by facial prettiness is also now curiously uncomfortable with other kinds of beauty, including artistic beauty. At best this culture is embarrassed to mention it, and at worst actively travesties it in porn, Maga kitsch, and the like. Has the democratisation of culture via the internet and Tall Poppy Syndrome led to crafted artistic beauty being viewed as unduly elitist? Are many writers now, consciously or otherwise, uncomfortable with too much finesse and beauty in their sentences? Can you think of any other cultural or societal developments that make writers reluctant or less able to craft exceptional prose?

If you're writing well you're communicating well - that's not elitist. Someone can read you and feel you in their gut and have great company, maybe at a key time. Could they write a lit-crit essay about it afterwards? No. Why should they? That would be the elitist bit.

Again - think of sport. Every week, masses of people get together and scream with life-long passion at various highly-trained perfectionists throwing and hitting and running about to the fullest extent of their abilities and that elitism is rewarded and idolised...

In the arts...? Nope. Because sport leans fascistic/mass and arts lean progressive/individual... although that's to oversimplify both. Sport is not so reliable an authoritarian tool as fascists think - both arenas can create hope, pro-social behaviour and empathy. They both do it through perfectionism, though.

