JULIA KORNBERG ON STYLE

In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences? Were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations?

I was reading a lot of poetry when I started writing novels and short stories, so language was always a very important component of my prose. I used to read whatever I wrote several times out loud just to make sure that the oral quality of the text was as tight was possible.

At this point, some great stylists like Jorge Luis Borges or Julio Cortázar really helped pave the way for my prose-obsessed writing. And until today, if I’m reading something that feels too simple or the prose is not beautiful enough, it might not trap me as immediately as really intense prose could do.

We’re running a series on the best-written novels of the 21st century, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

2666 and Austerlitz for fiction. Does Sebald count for nonfiction too?

Donald Trump’s less than polished personal style means he’s authentic and can be trusted on matters of world-historical significance. Tens of millions of Americans believe this, as did millions of Britons about Boris Johnson. But Martin Amis argued that paying close attention to style helps your audience trust that you’ve also paid close attention to your subject matter. Who should we believe, all those millions or a man who squandered his kids’ inheritance (substance) on his teeth (style)?

It’s hard for me to imagine that Trump is not polished. He’s so funny, so careless, and so unbelievably charismatic that I want to believe that he has a writer—or better yet, an army of very qualified writers, Pulitzer winners and Ivy League professors—who dictate all those brilliant yet seemingly authentic sentences. I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke—that’s Nobel stuff for me. That’s a sentence I would have loved to come up with.

He even has evolved into his own syntax, marked by all-caps words followed by exclamation points (SAD!), the same filler words (“I would say”) and the deliberate overuse of superlatives.

I want to imagine he rehearses them and then gives us something that can only be described as a solid performance, only worthy of the Globe Theatre, like he’s our own, Surrealist Fool. Then I could explain how he overlaps substance with style in a much better and careful way than most of us writers do.

How can literary style be defended against widespread distaste for the slick linguistic style of marketing? Do you ever find yourself agreeing with readers or writers dubious about style?

There’s nothing we can do to defend style. We have been defeated in the battle against AI and now all we have is this slow consumption of whatever used to make up the literary. Our sentences will get shorter and shorter until all we have left is Joyce’s great last punctuation mark in the end of Ulysses.

But then, in turn, that might be nice—just imagine how much less neurotic our existence is going to be.

When the reader’s immersion fails, and/or the sentences are botched, fiction can become, in Rachel Cusk’s phrase, ‘fake and embarrassing’, as feeble acting exposes a drama’s fakeness. How important are voice and style to gaining the reader’s trust that BERLIN ATOMIZED is worth committing hours to?

I think writing is always a bit cringe, a little embarrassing—you have to spend hours and hours with your ideas (or worse yet, feelings) and then work them into these characters, worlds and scenarios that come out of your little mind. As if you were a child, or an excessively earnest teenager.

That’s when I think making the time and committing to voice and style becomes important. Style is a mask you sort of have to wear if you want the inner life of the book or story to make it into the reader in a feasible way. Humor is very important for it, too.

There is widespread anxiety that our tech-overloaded world’s making our species more mechanistic, less human. Wouldn’t it be arrogant to assume that writers, traditionally well-attuned to their cultures, are above such a transformation?

I would like to believe there are two ways in which a writer could decide to relate to technology. The first one is being, as you are saying, above it. Becoming a luddite, exclusively reading Tolstoy and the Bible and creating works of art that are somewhat opposed to the alienation that we’re all under.

The other option might be to fully commit to the alienation of technology et al, creating art that mirrors the brain-rottenness of our times. I’m interested in the balance between both, and I enjoy reading writing that counteracts its own immersion with the tech dystopianism of the times with some degree of sober or artful thinking.

Eradicating accidental alliteration, rhyme, and repetition of prefixes and suffixes from an entire book can take hundreds of hours, and might leave the writer with permanently crossed eyes, unsightly facial twitches, and no love life. Would it be worth it?

I’m inclined to say no, because nobody reads anyways. But the truth is that yes, it’s a million times worth it—especially the second someone shows you an unwitting typo to your face, and you wish you had spent an additional hundred hours fixing those.

Nabokov recommended never beginning two adjacent paragraphs with the same word, which many writers might see as overly fussy. Which stylistic suggestions have you rejected as too trivial?

I don’t get the anti-gerund craze. I’m pro-gerund—I’m also pro-m-dash.

There are readers who dislike ‘busy’ sentences, in which too much is conveyed too quickly, they feel. Does internet writing lead us to expect relatively uneventful sentences? Describe your approach to stylistic energy and richness, including tonal richness.

Maybe the internet does that to us, but I think that, for me, the result is the opposite—I often struggle to simplify my sentences because, being hyper-connected and always plugged to Wikipedia in some way or another, I find that a sentence can pack a lot more meaning into it, being able to open many “hyperlinks” to each thing I say. In that way, the internet can be driving a certain richness to prose. We should just take advantage of it (and maybe fight the slow decomposition of our brain at the mercy of Twitter).

How can we avoid haughtiness but still write with authority? Is this a particular problem for male writers? Does authority matter?

I don’t know if it’s a man-exclusive problem. I think if you’re too authoritarian, your fiction can come off as humorless. You should always hide your own authoritarianism behind humor.

El Norte

If you want to see a Jewish girl baptize herself all day, every day, you need only go back to the summer of 2009. With a time machine, a photo lost to the internet, a Daft Punk record.

I have little certainty about the past, except that it was hot. This was, above all else, the primordial quality of a Nordelta summer. The heat and the kids on the street, burning the asphalt of our dystopian suburb every Saturday morning, generating the je ne sais quoi that belongs only to January and only to gated communities. Like Darwinian monkeys, Nordelta boys played on their bikes and gave out first kisses, while Nordelta girls stole cigarettes and partied, devoted to their death drive, until Pitu fell into a coma and they calmed down a bit and stopped buying drugs. In the afternoon, the sun came down on El Norte, and my peers slept the least deserved siestas in the world before going out. The streets were calmer then, and the asphalt hurt less.

As for me, if I ever did make it out, I almost never saw anybody, and I was always bathing, all the time. Out on Nordelta’s streets, I could feel the earth settling on my heels and in a spot behind my elbows, sand getting into my teeth whenever I bit my tongue and inside my panties when I walked slowly, so that arriving home at the end of the day, I had an absurd need to get the dirt off me.

I am not asleep

I am not asleep

I am not asleep

The words that I spoke in the bath only became spiritual with time, made mystical by the bored insistence of custom. A prayer, a sacrament. I sang it with my eyes closed, always to the same tune, the same chords, the same minimalist, contentless repetition that gave some meaning to being fourteen and always so sleepy, with so little motivation to go out.

I am not asleep

I am not asleep

I

am not asleep.

Then I put the stopper in the drain and I waited, watching my feet. An act of contemplation: how pointy, how round. I noted how poorly painted my nails were and the strangeness of my clumsy stomach, always moving in different ways, following the anxiety of my breath. I liked to wash the depths of my body, to rinse my hands over and over, to try to outdo my last bath and see how unpolluted I could really become.

Sometimes I applied conditioner and closed my eyes, or threw in one of those bath bombs that Dad had brought back from the US, watching the wasteland of water and detergent as it started to resemble a pre-Raphaelite painting. The one in which Ophelia dies, the one Mom had put up on the fridge in May that looked like a Complot clothing ad. Then I’d submerge myself completely and let the water seep into all the electric tubes of my brain. I liked the weird, salty feeling that the chemicals gave to the water, my temples hardened by the artificial smell. And above all, the water. I counted on my fingers, reciting: I am not asleep. I am not asleep. I am not asleep. I came up to breathe and then did it again. Reborn every time, pure and childlike, bright, anew.

"Berlin Atomized is the world bridged, coupled, and made fast—by the latest lost generation and by Julia Kornberg's border-and-genre-crossing talent, as restless as a flame." —Joshua Cohen, author of the Pulitzer Prize and National Jewish Book Award winning The Netanyahus



A kinetic, globetrotting novel following three siblings—Jewish and downwardly mobile—from 2001 to 2034, as they come of age against the major crises of the 21st century.

Consider buying BERLIN ATOMIZED to help support fine writing.

EMPTY WIGS BY JONATHAN MEADES

Yoni Alfasi.

Là-Bas – The Lost Idyll

The scents of my early teens were barbecued lamb and burning buildings. We listened to yé-yé and explosions, doo-wop and gunfire. We smoked Royale Gout Maryland. We picnicked at rocks under stone pines. The sea lapped our feet while a war raged around us. We danced the Madison by a battlefield’s edge. We couldn’t admit that paradise was provisional, that our heaven on earth was turning into hell. A hell we would have to flee. Lime sorbet tastes of immeasurable loss.

.

I can still see it as though it were yesterday. Dewachter’s window on rue Hoche. Chocolate brown corduroy, rope thick, Cardin style, collarless. It was the day before my fourteenth birthday when my father refused to buy me that jacket. I had set my heart on it. In his opinion it looked Bavarian, it was Bavarian – the collarlessness. That was it then, nothing more to say. I didn’t know where at Germany Bavaria was. But, because he had spoken of it so often, I did know that it was the fount of the greatest evil. The waisted jacket he bought me instead had a collar and narrow rounded lapels, three buttons, raised stitching, a flap over the breast pocket, a single vent. I liked it good enough. He was bemused by my sartorial preoccupations. His uncle and two cousins had died in Buchenwald.

.

Was I even then, all those years ago, a Jew?

My mother was not Jewish so I was not a Jew according to the dictates of Judaism. My father was non-observant, it might be said anti-observant. A Crémieuxfn1 intégriste. He could not reconcile modern science with the ancient faith of his and my ancestors. Even though one of them, a rabbi, had given his life for being a Jew, beheaded on the orders of the Bey, the Ottoman Military Governor, a decade before the French arrived. We French…

‘Go to Empty Wigs for prose that never ceases to dazzle, for an extended holiday from contemporary pieties and to disgrace yourself with laughter’ Paul Genders, Literary Review

'Loudly immoral, deafeningly well written and indiscriminately offensive, Meades’s novel is a breath of filthy air in a puritanical age' Cosmo Adair, The Times



'Meades finds the mot juste, the striking reference, to complete every brilliant line. Is it all a bit too much? Reader, it is' Stephen Smith, Observer

Consider buying the book ( UK/Ireland ) ( US ) to help support fine writing, or reading more about the author at his website .

Jonathan Meades FRSL, hon FRIBA is a writer and film-maker. His books include three works of fiction - Filthy English, Pompey and The Fowler Family Business - and several collections of non-fiction, including Museum Without Walls and, most recently, Pedro and Ricky Come Again. His memoir An Encyclopaedia of Myself won Best Memoir in the Spear's Book Awards 2014 and was shortlisted for the 2015 Pen Ackerley Prize. His cookbook The Plagiarist in the Kitchen was published in 2017 by Unbound.

Criteria for our picks

Expect a high tolerance for literary showing-off. Jean Toomer, Vladimir Nabokov, Virginia Woolf, Angela Carter, mid-career Cormac McCarthy, Patricia Lockwood, Megan Abbott, James Ellroy, The Red Riding Quartet, The Vorrh Trilogy, William Gibson, Consider the Lobster, The War Against Cliché – none of these seem to us guilty of overwriting. They are in fact the kind of writers and books we’re hoping to discover and share with you here.

You can also expect the picks to feature some mix of inventiveness, virtuosity, energy, authority, clarity, precision, concision, richness, tonal complexity, musicality, and that elusive quality generally known as charm or charisma.

Expect less tolerance for sentences that feel too second-guessed, whose writers seem frightened at the prospect of seeming to show off, or of writing with a strong and clearly human voice. This kind of prose, the Replicant Voice, features frustratingly often in prize-nominated and rave-reviewed publications, but unless there’s a compelling reason for doing otherwise we won’t be featuring them here.

Which is not to say that toned-down writing will never be picked as the best. Joy Williams, Olga Ravn, Flannery O’Connor, Kazuo Ishiguro, Tana French, Thomas Harris, Denis Lehane, Michael Lewis, Mark Fisher, and plenty others have written prose that’s unshowy yet highly accomplished.

A rare kind of writing is that which combines linguistic facility with a quality that’s so unusual there doesn’t seem to be a widely agreed name for it, but which is sometimes called grunge or scuffed. Prose with some degree of give, that’s so assured the writer has the confidence not to keep editing to an ever finer polish, but to do the opposite, to undercut their own polish with faux-sloppiness. This combination of facility and scuffedness can be found in The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, Riddley Walker, Psychotic Reactions and Carburetor Dung, The Collected Stories of Grace Paley, Jesus’ Son, The Man Who Walks, House of Leaves, and Kick the Latch. If prizelists or reviews feature publications with this combination, then it’s likely they’ll also feature here.

Browse our picks from recent releases here, and from prize shortlists here.

